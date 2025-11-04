Costco's Dependable Solar Powered Security Gadget Is An RV Camping Essential To Keep You Safe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you are an avid camper and haven't yet looked into solar-powered essentials, you may be missing out on some easy upgrades for life on the road. Harnessing the power of the sun can keep your devices running in the backcountry — travelers say the Anker 521 power station is a budget-friendly must-have. And there are also a range of solar gadgets great for camping, like the KIPIDA Solar Shower Bag for hot water or the LuminAID Solar Camping Lantern. Add to that list the eufy Security SoloCam S3 Outdoor Camera, available at Costco, which campers praise for being a reliable and affordable way to keep your rig safe.
The SoloCam S3 comes with a solar panel that only needs two hours of sunlight a day to keep the camera up and running. Plus, the panel can be adjusted and moved away from the camera so you can get the best dose of direct sun power, which is useful for RV campers who are frequently pointed in different directions. The camera can pan the scene by 360-degrees and also has a tilt function, meaning you can mount it on a post or a corner and still see most of your campsite. According to the Costco listing, the unit includes dual-camera lenses with 3K resolution and 8X zoom paired with an AI-powered detection feature that can track and focus on humans, pets, and vehicles. At Costco for less than $200 and no monthly fees, this security cam is a budget-friendly essential for RV owners looking for a security boost out on the road, say many campers.
What campers love about the eufy Security SoloCam S3
The eufy SoloCam S3 claims to stand up to bad weather conditions — so if you're RV camping and caught in a snowstorm, you won't have to worry about it. Plus, it also comes with a range of added features customers say they love. For one, the motion-sensored floodlight and siren alarm can help theft-proof your RV by deterring unwanted visitors. And if you do have an incident, the camera's footage will be useful in filing police reports. Remote monitoring from the app makes it convenient to check on any bumps in the night (or day) right from your phone.
One perk customers mention again and again in reviews is the local storage option that allows the camera to work without monthly cloud storage fees. The 8GB on-board storage works for most people, but customers can also pair the camera with the eufy HomeBase accessory for upgraded features like expanded storage, 24/7 video recording, AI facial recognition, and more. It's compatible with Alexa and Google for additional smart-control and has two-way audio, so you can actually speak through the camera setup if needed.
Reviewers say the camera has great sound and video (both color and black and white) quality, is easy to install, reliably holds a charge, and helps prevent any blind spots in your security coverage. While a few customers have had some issues, such as faulty solar panels and trouble with the zoom feature, Costco's return policy means you can easily get a replacement or refund if needed. For RV campers, this camera checks a lot of boxes — solar power, wide coverage, no monthly fees, and user-tested reliability — making it a camping essential for added security.