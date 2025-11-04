Costco's Dependable Solar Powered Security Gadget Is An RV Camping Essential To Keep You Safe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are an avid camper and haven't yet looked into solar-powered essentials, you may be missing out on some easy upgrades for life on the road. Harnessing the power of the sun can keep your devices running in the backcountry — travelers say the Anker 521 power station is a budget-friendly must-have. And there are also a range of solar gadgets great for camping, like the KIPIDA Solar Shower Bag for hot water or the LuminAID Solar Camping Lantern. Add to that list the eufy Security SoloCam S3 Outdoor Camera, available at Costco, which campers praise for being a reliable and affordable way to keep your rig safe.

The SoloCam S3 comes with a solar panel that only needs two hours of sunlight a day to keep the camera up and running. Plus, the panel can be adjusted and moved away from the camera so you can get the best dose of direct sun power, which is useful for RV campers who are frequently pointed in different directions. The camera can pan the scene by 360-degrees and also has a tilt function, meaning you can mount it on a post or a corner and still see most of your campsite. According to the Costco listing, the unit includes dual-camera lenses with 3K resolution and 8X zoom paired with an AI-powered detection feature that can track and focus on humans, pets, and vehicles. At Costco for less than $200 and no monthly fees, this security cam is a budget-friendly essential for RV owners looking for a security boost out on the road, say many campers.