The Swinging 70s Vibes Live On At Colorado's Grooviest New Ski Resort

From its humble beginnings as a mode of transport in snowy mountains, skiing has evolved into a high-profile, sometimes ostentatious affair. For those old enough to know, the 1950s to the 1970s are fondly remembered as the golden age of American skiing, when the focus was more on opening up the sport to a diverse crowd and a burgeoning counterculture movement centered on "ski-bums" and powder skiing. For those who bemoan the end of that era, worry not! The groovy vibes of 1970s ski culture are "stayin' alive, stayin' alive" at a new ski resort in Winter Park, Colorado.

The A-Frame Club is a new resort by Zeppelin Development that capitalizes on a growing call for 'the old ways' of skiing. In stark contrast to the mansions and towers of today, A-Frame Club features — you guessed it — 31 A-frame cabins, harkening back to the popular ski resorts of the '70s, when simple wooden constructions dominated. Even though Colorado has established itself as a top destination for luxurious winter vacations, many wish to return to the days when skiing was a simpler affair, without the fuss and frills of today. "A-Frame Club is taking mountain hospitality back to the heyday for skiing in the '70s and '80's that I grew up with," says Kyle Zeppelin, founder of Zeppelin Hospitality (via Colorado Homes and Lifestyles)

With cabins clustered in a serene locale, the A-Frame Club is a great way to see why Colorado became known as the premier skiing destination in America. It sits right next to Winter Park Ski Resort, so the gondola is only a short ride away. The resort also features a restaurant and bar set up in a historic saloon building and a patio with mountain views for some après ski mingling.