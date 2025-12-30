This Glorious Mountaintop Trail Has Been Hailed As Oregon's 'Best-Kept Secret'
For lovers of the outdoors, Oregon is something special. Home to epic gems like Crater Lake National Park, where you'll find gorgeous terrain and the deepest lake in the United States, as well as seriously scenic Silver Falls State Park, it's a place that feels tailor made for hiking enthusiasts. Hidden away up in the northeastern corner of the Beaver State (as Oregon is sometimes called), high in the breathtaking Blue Mountains, you'll find the majestic Elkhorn Crest National Recreation Trail. Those already familiar with this elevated and heavenly route probably want to keep it a secret, but sometimes even the best-kept spots need to be shared with the wider world.
Officially the highest trail in the Blue Mountains, Elkhorn Crest serves up a heady blend of craggy peaks, mountain lakes, and wildlife. One moment you might be observing a herd of elk or mountain goats ambling their way across the environment, the next you'll be pinching yourself at those unforgettable views of Baker Valley, the Wallowa Mountains, and the Blue Mountains. As you make your way along the Elkhorn Mountain ridgeline, you'll encounter everything from sub-alpine forests, grasslands, and wildflowers to scrambling opportunities that can — in the case of Rock Creek Butte — take you over 9,100 feet above sea level. Add this big walk to your Oregon adventure itinerary, alongside other must-do, multi-day trips like the 60-mile Corvallis-to-the-Sea Trail.
Hiking the Elkhorn Crest National Recreation Trail
One thing you need to know about Elkhorn Crest before tackling it is that the entire trail stretches for 28 miles in total. Adding to the challenge presented by this hefty amount of distance is the fact that the elevation gain you'll encounter en route hovers around the 5,500 feet mark. With this in mind, then, it should be considered a challenging hike and not one to be mistaken for a casual walk in the park. With three days and two nights in the wilderness being a pretty standard itinerary for this trek, it's a great option for intrepid souls looking to connect with nature in a deeper and more prolonged way. Parents of young children trying to hunt down a fun-for-all-the-family route, on the other hand, might want to continue their search.
You're going to want to start your hike in the south and head northwards. This approach cuts down the amount of elevation gain you'll be dealing with along the way, essentially making it the ideal tactic for anyone who isn't a sucker for punishment. To kick things off, get yourself to the Marble Pass Trailhead. The trail's southern terminus is situated about a 17-mile drive from the underappreciated Baker City, which itself is just under a 300-mile drive from the international travel hub of Portland. If this all makes getting to the Elkhorn Crest Trail sound like effort, rest assured: it's worth it.
After winding your way across some of the most jaw-dropping terrain imaginable, your hike, if you're taking the south-to-north approach, will conclude at the Elkhorn Crest Trailhead near Anthony Lakes. Be sure to pose for a celebratory selfie or two when you get there. This trail is best tried between July and October when snow is less likely to be a factor.
Camping on the Elkhorn Crest National Recreation Trail
Anyone who hikes the entire length of the Elkhorn Crest will have the chance to spend some magical nights beneath canvas in some truly idyllic surroundings. For those stomping their way from Marble Pass, the first obvious stop for a camp will be at the secluded Twin Lakes. This dreamy spot can be reached via half a mile of switchbacks, following a turn off at the Elkhorn Crest-Twin Lakes Trail junction.
In the morning, following a (hopefully) peaceful slumber, fill your water bottles up at Twin Lakes and head on back to the Elkhorn Crest Trail. From that point, it's about 11 miles to Summit Lake. This is a good spot to make camp on your second evening. Some other solid options for overnight stays in these parts are Lost Lake, Dutch Flat Lake, and Meadow Lake. All accessible from the trail, they pull in ramblers looking to escape civilization and bed down somewhere cut off from the noise of modern living.
When you're crushing your multi-day hike in this patch of Oregon, don't fall into the trap of thinking there'll always be another water source around the next bend. Carry lots of water while hiking and take the opportunity to pause for a breather and fill up your water bottle whenever you can. Also, don't forget that all water collected here should be treated before drinking. The lakes dotted about the place make for excellent water sources. It's why Elkhorn Crest people tend to gravitate towards them when they're searching for somewhere to lay down and catch some Zs. Just remember to bring your gear inside your tent overnight to avoid having it damaged by the goats who congregate near the water's edge as well. Impress your buddies with these other DIY camping hacks.