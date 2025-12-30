This Glorious Mountaintop Trail Has Been Hailed As Oregon's 'Best-Kept Secret'

One thing you need to know about Elkhorn Crest before tackling it is that the entire trail stretches for 28 miles in total. Adding to the challenge presented by this hefty amount of distance is the fact that the elevation gain you'll encounter en route hovers around the 5,500 feet mark. With this in mind, then, it should be considered a challenging hike and not one to be mistaken for a casual walk in the park. With three days and two nights in the wilderness being a pretty standard itinerary for this trek, it's a great option for intrepid souls looking to connect with nature in a deeper and more prolonged way. Parents of young children trying to hunt down a fun-for-all-the-family route, on the other hand, might want to continue their search.

You're going to want to start your hike in the south and head northwards. This approach cuts down the amount of elevation gain you'll be dealing with along the way, essentially making it the ideal tactic for anyone who isn't a sucker for punishment. To kick things off, get yourself to the Marble Pass Trailhead. The trail's southern terminus is situated about a 17-mile drive from the underappreciated Baker City, which itself is just under a 300-mile drive from the international travel hub of Portland. If this all makes getting to the Elkhorn Crest Trail sound like effort, rest assured: it's worth it.

After winding your way across some of the most jaw-dropping terrain imaginable, your hike, if you're taking the south-to-north approach, will conclude at the Elkhorn Crest Trailhead near Anthony Lakes. Be sure to pose for a celebratory selfie or two when you get there. This trail is best tried between July and October when snow is less likely to be a factor.