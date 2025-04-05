The Pacific Northwest's Long-Distance Trail Through Charming Towns Ends On The Incredible Oregon Coast

Unless you live nearby, the best way to reach Corvallis (where most begin their hike) is probably to fly into Portland International Airport. From there, all you need to do is rent a car, arrange for a shuttle, or call a rideshare to take you on the 95-mile drive into Corvallis. There are even fewer choices when it comes to where to stay the night.

Because a lot of this route goes through land that is privately owned, camping is only permitted in a few areas managed by the U.S. Forest Service along the way. Fortunately, you'll find signs along the way that indicate whether or not you're allowed to camp, so there shouldn't be too much confusion. Most hikers plan to camp on the marked 0.5 miles of land after the 19-mile marker and the Big Elk Campground found just before mile 33. Make sure to get a permit from Starker Forests by calling 541-929-2477 within a year of when you intend to hike C2C, as there are a few areas where hiking is illegal without one.

The trail is very well marked, but you should still bring a GPS tracking device, like the Garmin GPSMAP 67, in case of emergencies. This route takes you through areas where you certainly will not have cell reception, so plan for alternative ways of keeping in touch with loved ones while thru-hiking. Make sure to wear quality hiking shoes, pack bear-safe containers for your food, and consider packing some bear spray. Make sure to study the official trail map and bring a copy with you. Not only will it help you with the route, but it also points out safe water sources.