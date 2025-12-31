The Simple Accessory Rick Steves Recommends Packing To Easily Elevate Any Outfit

Whether you're packing for fashion or function, one simple accessory deserves pride of place in your Samsonite. Items like hats, jewelry, and sunglasses can instantly transform your look, but only one stealthy slip of fabric can easily elevate your outfit while protecting you from chilly and scorching elements alike. According to celebrated travel guru Rick Steves, the scarf is the versatile golden goose of travel accessories. From bright silk squares to flowing cashmere pashminas, Steves contends that a scarf adds a touch of panache. "For instant respectability, bring a tie or scarf, which can break the monotony and make you look snazzy," advises Steves on his blog, Rick Steves' Europe.

Not only does popping a colorful scarf in your suitcase quickly jazz up limited travel attire, scarves are versatile beasts with many travel benefits. Steves says that scarves are especially travel friendly because they don't take up a ton of space in your luggage, making them one of the few winter packing essentials that won't weigh you down. Scarves can also help you out in a pinch. If you're traveling through Europe or anywhere else that's rife with holy sites, you can easily drape a scarf over your head, bare shoulders, or legs to enter religious places with dress codes, like synagogues, mosques, and churches. These swaths of cloth will also keep you cozy on a cold winter day and protect your skin from the rays of harsh sun.

Don't just take Steves' ringing fashion endorsement. Look to the French, whose flair for elegantly styling scarves is practically written in their collectively chic DNA. Scarves were also a major go-to for actress, globetrotter, and style icon Audrey Hepburn. "When I wear a silk scarf I never feel so definitely like a woman," the "Breakfast at Tiffany's" actress was once quoted as saying.