Rick Steves' Best Fashion Advice For Blending In All Over Europe
Packing for a first-time summer trip to Europe can be overwhelming, especially if you're trying to live up to images of chic, impeccably made-up Parisians and Italians. But if there's something we can learn from travel guru Rick Steves' packing tips, it's that understanding how European casual differs from the American standard can help you blend in during your time in Europe.
On your quest to fit in with the European crowd, start by avoiding some common clothing mistakes that will most certainly out you as a tourist in countries like Italy. Overly flashy outfits, loud graphic shirts, and athleisure wear will turn heads — and not in a good way. Also, Steves says, shorts and tank tops not only make you stick out but also prevent you from entering European places of worship like churches, synagogues, or mosques that require modest attire. "Some churches, mostly in southern Europe, have modest-dress requirements: no shorts or bare shoulders. ... Synagogues and mosques may require women to cover their hair," he writes. And, as Steves' protégé Cameron Hewitt confirms in a blog post, men often aren't excluded from the no-shorts rule.
Instead, focus on classic items like knee-length skirts, dresses, slacks, or a pair of Capri pants. For men, Steves suggests bringing pants that are lightweight when visiting in the summer. A scarf or pashmina is also the perfect accessory for women — it can be wrapped around the waist like a skirt, used as a head covering, or worn around the neck to glam up a simple outfit.
The European way of dressing up -- and dressing down
"While Europeans do wear casual clothing, their definition of casual is a bit dressier than ours," Rick Steves writes in his blog. You may be surprised to find that European women often wear skirts or dresses rather than shorts. Yes, even during a heatwave, according to former Rick Steves guide Adventures with Sarah, who suggests skirts or dresses over shorts, which are comfortable and versatile. Erin Busbee, an American lifestyle blogger and entrepreneur, noticed this phenomenon in the streets of Spain as well, and found inspiration in the skirts and dresses the local women wore. "It goes along with the dressier feel in Spain. Everyone is just a little more buttoned-up and polished. And it's not just one generation, it's all generations...kids to grandparents!" she wrote.
And for men? Cameron Hewitt cautions male tourists against wearing shorts in Italy at the risk of looking "silly." Also, a smart and simple outfit works well for nights out. "I have never felt out of place at symphonies, operas, or plays wearing a decent pair of slacks and a good-looking sweater or collared shirt," writes Steves. "To blend in and be culturally sensitive, I watch my manners, not the cut of my clothes." So pair the right garments with a good dose of confidence, and you'll fit right in with the locals.