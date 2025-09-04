Rick Steves' Best Fashion Advice For Blending In All Over Europe

Packing for a first-time summer trip to Europe can be overwhelming, especially if you're trying to live up to images of chic, impeccably made-up Parisians and Italians. But if there's something we can learn from travel guru Rick Steves' packing tips, it's that understanding how European casual differs from the American standard can help you blend in during your time in Europe.

On your quest to fit in with the European crowd, start by avoiding some common clothing mistakes that will most certainly out you as a tourist in countries like Italy. Overly flashy outfits, loud graphic shirts, and athleisure wear will turn heads — and not in a good way. Also, Steves says, shorts and tank tops not only make you stick out but also prevent you from entering European places of worship like churches, synagogues, or mosques that require modest attire. "Some churches, mostly in southern Europe, have modest-dress requirements: no shorts or bare shoulders. ... Synagogues and mosques may require women to cover their hair," he writes. And, as Steves' protégé Cameron Hewitt confirms in a blog post, men often aren't excluded from the no-shorts rule.

Instead, focus on classic items like knee-length skirts, dresses, slacks, or a pair of Capri pants. For men, Steves suggests bringing pants that are lightweight when visiting in the summer. A scarf or pashmina is also the perfect accessory for women — it can be wrapped around the waist like a skirt, used as a head covering, or worn around the neck to glam up a simple outfit.