The Easy DIY Camping Tip To Waterproof Your Backpack
Camping can be an expensive hobby, but there are tons of DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your adventure, and they are, surprisingly, budget-friendly. From making your own sink to maneuvering a makeshift drying rack, there's a laundry list of things you can do all on your own — and you might already have the materials at home. Even if you're at the best-ranked campground in all of America, one thing that can put a damper on your trip, no matter what, is bad weather. If you aren't prepared to keep your belongings dry in the rain, a soggy backpack can quickly ruin the experience. Luckily, there's an easy waterproofing trick that takes just minutes, costs almost nothing, and protects your gear from unexpected storms. Redditors say all you need is a garbage bag. While, of course, you can buy the fancy backpack liners, experienced campers say that a garbage bag is not only easy to use, but also way more effective. One person mentioned that it kept their bag dry after it fell and was submerged in a creek.
So, why not just purchase a waterproof backpack? According to Section Hiker, though many camping bags might have waterproof materials, the fabrics are still stitched together, creating mini-holes in the seams that might not completely seal the bag. Water can still seep inside and dampen your things, which is why completely covering it in a garbage bag has a more long-lasting impact.
How to use the garbage bag properly and other benefits
There's a science behind using the garbage bag, and it might not be the way in which you think. You don't just throw your bag inside of it, and call it a day. Instead, you line it from the inside. First, make sure your bag is completely empty. Then, take a heavy-duty trash bag (many campers recommend using compactor-grade garbage bags, as they are thicker and less likely to tear) and place it in your empty pack from bottom to top. Next, pack your belongings and twist or fold the top of the trash bag to close it before zipping your backpack. No one would even know that you've used a trash bag, so you can still camp with style.
This simple hack comes with a few added benefits, as well. Aside from keeping your items dry, it also keeps dirt, sand, and spills away for a stress-free clean-up when you get home. If food or liquids spill inside your bag, the trash bag dually protects the fabric of your backpack. For your body's protection, it can even double as an emergency rain cover or ground sheet if conditions get wet. This easy item is lightweight, reusable, and incredibly versatile. Sometimes the best solutions are the simplest.