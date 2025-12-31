The Easy DIY Camping Tip To Waterproof Your Backpack

Camping can be an expensive hobby, but there are tons of DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your adventure, and they are, surprisingly, budget-friendly. From making your own sink to maneuvering a makeshift drying rack, there's a laundry list of things you can do all on your own — and you might already have the materials at home. Even if you're at the best-ranked campground in all of America, one thing that can put a damper on your trip, no matter what, is bad weather. If you aren't prepared to keep your belongings dry in the rain, a soggy backpack can quickly ruin the experience. Luckily, there's an easy waterproofing trick that takes just minutes, costs almost nothing, and protects your gear from unexpected storms. Redditors say all you need is a garbage bag. While, of course, you can buy the fancy backpack liners, experienced campers say that a garbage bag is not only easy to use, but also way more effective. One person mentioned that it kept their bag dry after it fell and was submerged in a creek.

So, why not just purchase a waterproof backpack? According to Section Hiker, though many camping bags might have waterproof materials, the fabrics are still stitched together, creating mini-holes in the seams that might not completely seal the bag. Water can still seep inside and dampen your things, which is why completely covering it in a garbage bag has a more long-lasting impact.