These Trendy, Walkable Arkansas Neighborhoods With Local Eats And Coffee Shops Are The 'Heart Of Little Rock'

Little Rock's two most walkable neighborhoods are also some of its most historic and charming, filled with local eats, coffee shops, and picturesque 20th-century architecture. Hillcrest and the Heights are known as the "heart of Little Rock," and as you stroll through their winding, shady streets lined with restaurants, shops, and Tudor, Craftsman, and Colonial Revival houses, you'll quickly understand why.

Once part of a greater area known as Pulaski Heights established in 1905, Hillcrest and the Heights are just next to each other, although they've each got a distinct character. Hillcrest is known for its artistic flare and sense of community, with meandering streets that reflect its history as the city's first planned suburb in the early 20th century. The Heights is Little Rock's upscale neighborhood, home to the oldest country club west of the Mississippi and some of the state's most influential people like CEOs, according to Little Rock Soirée. What the areas do share is a high walkability factor in a city that's quite car-dependent, as seen in Little Rock's low walkable rating of 33, per Walk Score. Hillcrest is the No. 1 best neighborhood to ditch your car in Little Rock with a walkability score of 67, with the Heights not far behind at 57.

As you walk through these lovely neighborhoods, you'll find some of Little Rock's best restaurants that run the gamut from Mexican to Japanese to Southern-Italian hybrids, all beloved by locals. Besides that, Hillcrest and the Heights are also great destinations for coffee-lovers, so you can grab a delicious cup of joe and head to a nearby green space like Allsopp Park.