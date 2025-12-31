These Trendy, Walkable Arkansas Neighborhoods With Local Eats And Coffee Shops Are The 'Heart Of Little Rock'
Little Rock's two most walkable neighborhoods are also some of its most historic and charming, filled with local eats, coffee shops, and picturesque 20th-century architecture. Hillcrest and the Heights are known as the "heart of Little Rock," and as you stroll through their winding, shady streets lined with restaurants, shops, and Tudor, Craftsman, and Colonial Revival houses, you'll quickly understand why.
Once part of a greater area known as Pulaski Heights established in 1905, Hillcrest and the Heights are just next to each other, although they've each got a distinct character. Hillcrest is known for its artistic flare and sense of community, with meandering streets that reflect its history as the city's first planned suburb in the early 20th century. The Heights is Little Rock's upscale neighborhood, home to the oldest country club west of the Mississippi and some of the state's most influential people like CEOs, according to Little Rock Soirée. What the areas do share is a high walkability factor in a city that's quite car-dependent, as seen in Little Rock's low walkable rating of 33, per Walk Score. Hillcrest is the No. 1 best neighborhood to ditch your car in Little Rock with a walkability score of 67, with the Heights not far behind at 57.
As you walk through these lovely neighborhoods, you'll find some of Little Rock's best restaurants that run the gamut from Mexican to Japanese to Southern-Italian hybrids, all beloved by locals. Besides that, Hillcrest and the Heights are also great destinations for coffee-lovers, so you can grab a delicious cup of joe and head to a nearby green space like Allsopp Park.
The delicious dining of the Heights and Hillcrest
Kavanaugh Boulevard is the commercial heart of the Heights and Hillcrest, where you'll find a wide range of restaurants for all types of palates and budgets. There's a particularly high concentration of dining options in Hillcrest, which could challenge River Market District's title of Little Rock's most vibrant neighborhood. Leo's Greek Castle is a classic locals' favorite hangout for cheap beer (like, really cheap, as in 75-cent PBR all day), burgers, and gyros, whose cozy vibe and no-frills menu has made it a beloved staple for years.
Walk just five minutes down Kavanaugh and you'll find Kemuri, an upscale Japanese restaurant that Blair Wallace, owner of Ciao Baci (another Hillcrest favorite), told Passport Magazine has the best sushi around. Speaking of Ciao Baci, this Southern-Italian fusion restaurant is one of the handful of LGBTQ+-owned restaurants in Little Rock and a highly-rated one at that, as seen by its 4.7 stars on Google.
Located just off of Kavanaugh Blvd, Cheers in the Heights offers eclectic American fare plus exceptional service and walls decorated with work by local artists. And for a bit of highly-rated Eastern European flare, head to the Pantry Crest, known for its Czech and German-leaning menu filled with dumplings, schnitzel, and bratwurst. (Don't worry, there's a vegetarian menu too.)
Cold brews and coffee cubes in Hillcrest and the Heights
Since one of the most appealing aspects of the Heights and Hillcrest is their walkability, the best way to explore them is to grab a coffee and stroll around. Perhaps you'll even want to make your way just east of Hillcrest to the adjacent Riverdale, one of Little Rock's best neighborhoods filled with riverfront trails and world-class tacos.
River City Coffee is a "staple" of Hillcrest according to Little Rock Daily, known for its warm atmosphere, good-quality coffee, and coffee ice cubes. Some consider it "the" coffee of Little Rock, which could be why it has a 4.7 rating on Google, with one user saying that it offered one of the best Americanos they ever had.
Just down Kavanaugh is Mylo, another charming café known for its bright space, warm staff, and artisanal coffee that you can get in classic forms or more fun seasonal ones like brown sugar pumpkin lattes and salted maple pecan cold brews. In the Heights, you'll find Boulevard Bread Co., a restaurant, bakery, and coffee shop that opened in 2000 and has been a fixture of the neighborhood ever since.
If exploring Little Rock with a car, it's easy to visit these neighborhoods, since Hillcrest is less than 10 minutes from downtown, while the Heights is only about 10 minutes away. Parking on Kavanaugh or busy areas can be tough, but usually, you can find something in the neighboring streets for free. Alternatively, the #1 bus line to Pulaski Heights goes from downtown to both Hillcrest and the Heights, and tickets cost $2.70 one-way.