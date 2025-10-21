Little Rock's Most Historic Neighborhood Full Of Arkansas Charm And Grand Mansions Is A Living Museum Today
Situated in the heart of Little Rock, just over 4 miles from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport and home to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, stands the historic neighborhood of Quapaw Quarter. It got its name from the area's original residents: the Quapaw Native Americans. As Little Rock expanded in the 1960s, there were concerns that the newer builds would replace the range of historic architectural styles that already existed, which led to the establishment of Quapaw Quarter. It now covers 9 square miles and encompasses 15 significant neighborhoods, including Capitol View, Downs Historic District, East Village Area, and the Downtown and River Market Area.
Thanks to its history, Quapaw Quarter is home to some of the oldest buildings in the city, some of which have been restored after previously being condemned. The Quapaw Quarter Association, which serves as the area's preservation society, holds events throughout the year, including hosting dinners at various historic properties in the neighborhood and a few annual tours. In addition to many private houses, Quapaw Quarter also holds 15 churches, three schools, a masonic temple, and a few hotels.
There are a number of upmarket hotels in or near the Quapaw Quarter area, as well as a range of short-term vacation rentals. Or you could travel less than 2 miles to stay in North Little Rock's artsy riverfront neighborhood, Argenta Arts District. The Little Rock area is served by the Rock Region Metro service, which can be a good option if you're not driving.
Living history in Quapaw Quarter
With a mix of architectural styles — including Greek revival, Queen Anne, Colonial revival, Italianate, Romanesque revival, and high Victorian — Quapaw Quarter is the perfect place to stroll or drive through and soak up those yesteryear vibes. Some of the houses you will pass include Villa Marre, a post-Civil War structure that was featured on the 80s sitcom "Designing Women", the 1894 Hemingway House (it's a different Hemingway, but the Queen Anne architecture and tiny turret are cool to see), and the 1920s neo-Gothic Winfield Memorial Methodist Church.
Then there's the fairytale-style Hornibrook Mansion, which was originally home to James and Margaret Hornibrook, a wealthy Canadian couple who both died soon after moving in. The building has been used as a college, boarding house, and nursing home, and it is now the Empress of Little Rock Inn. You can book a room and stay there, but be warned: This Queen Anne house is thought to be one of the most haunted buildings in the city.
You can pay your respects to former residents of Little Rock at the impressive Mount Holly Cemetery, which was first established in 1843. Just don't go at night because, unsurprisingly, it is also said to be haunted by moving statues and a flute player. You can also take a guided tour of the cemetery, attend a picnic, or partake in the annual Tales of the Crypt immersive drama show.
Other things to do in Quapaw Quarter, Little Rock
If you like museums, Quapaw Quarter is the place to go. In addition to being one of the many significant historical buildings in the area, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is free to visit and hosts a range of rotating exhibitions as well as permanent installations. It also runs summer art camps for kids, date-worthy "art for two" sessions, and summer classes for adults where you can learn ceramics, abstract drawing, jewelry making, woodworking, and much more. In addition to the art museum, this district holds the Firehouse Museum of Arkansas, the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, and the Old State House Museum.
The former Little Rock arsenal, which was built in 1840 due to the fear of conflict with Native Americans forced to relocate through the area, is now the site of the 39-acre MacArthur Park. After an afternoon of walking through the streets of history, visit this park to ponder the meaning of life in the contemplation gardens, pay tribute at the Korean War Veterans Memorial, and unwind with a picnic around the lake. While you're in Little Rock, travel 14 miles to spend an afternoon at the underrated free-to-enter park, Wildwood Park for the Arts. And while you're in the state, consider exploring Arkansas' four scenic and wildly historic heritage trails.