Little Rock's Most Historic Neighborhood Full Of Arkansas Charm And Grand Mansions Is A Living Museum Today

Situated in the heart of Little Rock, just over 4 miles from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport and home to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, stands the historic neighborhood of Quapaw Quarter. It got its name from the area's original residents: the Quapaw Native Americans. As Little Rock expanded in the 1960s, there were concerns that the newer builds would replace the range of historic architectural styles that already existed, which led to the establishment of Quapaw Quarter. It now covers 9 square miles and encompasses 15 significant neighborhoods, including Capitol View, Downs Historic District, East Village Area, and the Downtown and River Market Area.

Thanks to its history, Quapaw Quarter is home to some of the oldest buildings in the city, some of which have been restored after previously being condemned. The Quapaw Quarter Association, which serves as the area's preservation society, holds events throughout the year, including hosting dinners at various historic properties in the neighborhood and a few annual tours. In addition to many private houses, Quapaw Quarter also holds 15 churches, three schools, a masonic temple, and a few hotels.

There are a number of upmarket hotels in or near the Quapaw Quarter area, as well as a range of short-term vacation rentals. Or you could travel less than 2 miles to stay in North Little Rock's artsy riverfront neighborhood, Argenta Arts District. The Little Rock area is served by the Rock Region Metro service, which can be a good option if you're not driving.