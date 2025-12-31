Why Foreign-Made Goods Could Soon Be Banned From National Park Stores

If you've visited national parks, you likely know this scene: You step into an official gift shop and browse the wares. You sort through T-shirts, coffee mugs, and novelty spoons, contemplating what to buy for the folks back home. You have many outdoor enthusiasts in your life, and you want the perfect gift idea. You see photos and logos, slogans and jokes. When you find exactly the right keychain, you flip it over, looking for a price tag, and then you see it: a sticker marked "Made in Taiwan."

This has long been a joke among travelers, who cover great distances to see all-American national treasures, then buy mass-produced souvenirs from overseas. We tend to shrug this off; most physical products in U.S. stores are sourced from other countries, so why would we be surprised that a shot glass sold in Arches National Park was actually made in Mexico or China? Isn't that just a globalized economy at work?

Well, according to a press release from the U.S. House of Representatives, it's possible that this will change. In December 2025, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer introduced a bill called the American Products in Parks Act, which would ban the sale of foreign-made goods in U.S. national parks. According to the bill, all products would have to be assembled or processed in the U.S., and all ("or virtually all") materials should be sourced within U.S. borders. Gottheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey, drafted the bill in the hopes of supporting U.S. enterprises, especially small businesses. "It's not only the patriotic thing to do, but it's good for our economy — our families and their jobs, our manufacturers and our communities," Gottheimer expressed in a speech.