Baltimore's Best Diner Is A New York City-Inspired Restaurant Dripping With Retro Chrome Charm
When you're hungry for comfort food and old-fashioned vibes, a classic diner just hits different. From Route 66, the historic road that delivers neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana, to New Jersey, the unexpected diner capital of the world, the U.S. boasts an all-you-can eat buffet of retro eateries. Though it doesn't have quite as many as its neighbor New Jersey, New York City is home to over 400 diners. Many are open 24 hours — after all, it is the city that never sleeps — glimmering with chrome counters, checkered floors, and flashy neon signs. Situated nearly 200 miles from NYC, it's no secret that Baltimore is renowned for its seafood restaurants. However, one of the city's most beloved eateries is a New York City-inspired diner that's positively bursting with charm. Named the number one diner in Maryland by Chowhound, Broadway Diner has been serving Baltimore since the early 2000s with heaping plates of homestyle classics and plenty of nostalgia.
Perhaps what's most charming about Broadway Diner is that there's nothing subtle about it. Its shiny chrome exterior and retro neon sign topped with a massive coffee cup is impossible to miss, hearkening back to an era dominated by kitschy roadside attractions. There's even an oversized clock on top of the building, which is reminiscent of New York City's largest diner, Tick Tock Diner. If you can't make it to New York City, you can still bite into a Big Apple-style diner in the heart of Baltimore at the Broadway Diner.
Broadway Diner is Baltimore's answer to a classic NYC diner
Stepping inside Broadway Diner, you'll be greeted by the classic trappings of a retro eatery: vinyl-covered booths with tabletop jukeboxes, a long breakfast counter, and sleek chrome accents throughout. The only thing missing is the black-and-white checkered floor, which is substituted with quirky retro carpeting. Behind the main counter, a signed Guy Fieri poster is on proud display. Back in 2009, Fieri visited the Broadway Diner on an episode of the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives," effectively putting the diner on the map for out-of-towners. If you want to sink your teeth into Fieri's favorite Broadway Diner dishes, you can order the shrimp creole, the potato-crusted salmon, or the Hungarian goulash — which he playfully-dubbed "goulicious."
Of course, breakfast is the staple meal of any classic diner, and you can order it all-day at Broadway Diner, which is open 24/7. From Belgian waffles topped with fresh fruit, to hearty breakfast specialties like the Hobo Banquet served with home fries, eggs, and melted cheese, there is an eclectic mix of options to choose from. If you're really cultivating that New York City theme, save room for a slice of NY cheesecake, which you can wash down with a classic cup of coffee. Bringing a flash of NYC's Broadway to Baltimore, the Broadway Diner is a must-eat in Maryland.