What The Golden Rule Of National Parks 'Promote The Stoke' Means And How To Follow It

Planning to visit a national park in the new year? There's a common phrase among park rangers you may not have heard of before. If you're embarking on a trip and enjoying your time in a park, you might want to embrace the golden rule of "promote the stoke" — and here's how. "Promote the stoke" means sharing the positive experience of visiting national parks with other people, whether that means pointing someone to a place where you've just seen something cool or stepping aside after a few moments to let another parkgoer experience the view.

The phrase and the word "stoke" were originally coined by surfers and have since been adopted by some park rangers. "Stoke" — a synonym for "excitement" — is easy to find in a national park. If something exciting happens in a park, tell other hikers on the trail about it. At the same time, it's important not to take too long enjoying an experience that others may be waiting to share. "Promote the stroke" is another way to say "treat the park and the people in it well." Follow safety advice while in the park, and keep the park clean for wildlife and other visitors.

By promoting the stoke, park rangers hope visitors will share space for views with others; make way for small children, seniors, or parkgoers with accessibility needs; limit noise to a minimum around wildlife; share what they've seen and give useful tips to others; and offer to take photos of fellow travelers. If you see one of these five adorable animals in Yellowstone National Park, for instance, let others on the trail know. Doing so promotes the positive energy everyone wants to experience in a national park and ensures that everyone can have a pleasant visit.