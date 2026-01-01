California's Walkable San Francisco Suburb Has A Charming Downtown And Striking Parks

When we talk about Millbrae's impressive park system, we aren't exaggerating. The city is home to 13 parks, with Bayfront being one of the standouts. Located right near the San Francisco International Airport, this green oasis is loved for its walking trails and strategically placed benches from which you can sit and watch the planes go by without the deafening noise. The shoreline views and wildlife sightings are just the cherry on top. The park is open 24/7, and there are even some free short-term parking around it (if you're lucky). Keep in mind that there are no public restrooms.

If you're looking to get a bit more active, Spur Trail is the place for you. Officially created in 1975, the space has been split into two phases, with the first known for its large Eucalyptus trees and the second being the quieter, more residential part of the trail. There's quite a bit of elevation along the way, and you'll pass through several parks you might want to stop and see, so make sure to start your hike early and come prepared with plenty of water and snacks.

Village Park is another local favorite to add to the itinerary. People rave about the nice playground, basketball court, soccer field, and the designated area for younger kids, complete with a sandbox, playhouse, and slides. Picnic tables and restrooms are available all over the grounds, and the park is open every day from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dogs are welcome, too. For a more coastal experience, you can always drive the 15 minutes to Daly City. Hidden in San Francisco's shadows, this is an underrated hub full of beaches, shops, and parks.