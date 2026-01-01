California's Walkable San Francisco Suburb Has A Charming Downtown And Striking Parks
The perfect California trip should always include a couple of days around the San Francisco area. Not only is the city itself the "undisputed culinary capital" of America, but its suburbs offer a whole other world of interest and charm, too. And while there are many of these to choose from for a nice day trip, the cozy feel, walkable downtown, tree-lined streets, and impressively well-connected network of parks of Millbrae offer nature and serenity just minutes away from the big city center.
Millbrae has the perfect size for a quiet yet exciting getaway. Spanning 3.3 square miles and home to roughly 23,000 residents, it retains a movie-like small-town feel despite being a short, 18-minute drive away from San Francisco. Naturally, most fliers pass through the city's airport, which is even closer at a mere 3 miles (or seven minutes) away by car. Millbrae is also located right by some major highways, including US-101, Interstate 280, and State Route 82, so connectivity is never an issue. Driving isn't your only option around here, though. The Millbrae BART Station, complete with a cross-platform connection to Caltrain, makes connections with San Francisco and San Jose a breeze, and for a very modest fee, too. There's plenty of parking around here, so even those coming by car can leave it behind and take advantage of the local public transport and walkable streets. And while Millbrae might be on the smaller side, there's a lot to see around here, from a charming downtown to gorgeous nature trails, so prepare for a long day of walking.
A walk through Millbrae's charming downtown
Millbrae's charming downtown is the best place for visitors to explore small local shops, restaurants, and cafes. Its brick-lined crosswalks and perfect blend of historic and modern architecture offer picture-worthy sights even as you just stroll around the neighborhood. Once you get hungry, a great meal awaits you at Fiddlers Green. This local gem is a traditional mom-and-pop Irish pub that's been operating for over three decades. Their shepherd's pie, Irish stew, lamb riblets, and full breakfast all come highly recommended. They're open every day, and there's even a cozy outdoor patio where you can take in that lovely Millbrae weather.
If you want to add a bit of history to your meal, stop by the Sixteen Mile House. The iconic building has served many purposes over the years, including being a saloon and grocery store, and now it's a steakhouse specializing in prime rib, beef burgers, and ribeye steaks. Eating here can be a bit pricey, with most meals costing between $50 and $100 per person, but the food is consistently good, and the service is amazing.
Then, head to Millbrae Farmers Market. Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., this year-round gem lets you browse through all the fresh local produce and handmade goods. Prices are reasonable, and the vendors are friendly, but parking can be tough, so try to come early. You can take the "city break" experience one step further by planning a day trip to Orinda. This is one of California's wealthiest suburbs, and just a little over 30 minutes away.
Striking parks and outdoor life in Millbrae
When we talk about Millbrae's impressive park system, we aren't exaggerating. The city is home to 13 parks, with Bayfront being one of the standouts. Located right near the San Francisco International Airport, this green oasis is loved for its walking trails and strategically placed benches from which you can sit and watch the planes go by without the deafening noise. The shoreline views and wildlife sightings are just the cherry on top. The park is open 24/7, and there are even some free short-term parking around it (if you're lucky). Keep in mind that there are no public restrooms.
If you're looking to get a bit more active, Spur Trail is the place for you. Officially created in 1975, the space has been split into two phases, with the first known for its large Eucalyptus trees and the second being the quieter, more residential part of the trail. There's quite a bit of elevation along the way, and you'll pass through several parks you might want to stop and see, so make sure to start your hike early and come prepared with plenty of water and snacks.
Village Park is another local favorite to add to the itinerary. People rave about the nice playground, basketball court, soccer field, and the designated area for younger kids, complete with a sandbox, playhouse, and slides. Picnic tables and restrooms are available all over the grounds, and the park is open every day from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dogs are welcome, too. For a more coastal experience, you can always drive the 15 minutes to Daly City. Hidden in San Francisco's shadows, this is an underrated hub full of beaches, shops, and parks.