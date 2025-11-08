One Of California's Wealthiest Suburbs In 2025 Boasts Boutique Shops, Rolling Hills, And A Walkable Downtown

Tucked into the tree-studded hills of Contra Costa County and located just 20 minutes from downtown San Francisco, Orinda, California, is one of the Bay Area's most desirable — and most affluent — suburbs. With top-rated public schools, a family-friendly atmosphere, and easy access to both Oakland and San Francisco, Orinda is a coveted place to live. Ranking in the top 10 of America's wealthiest suburbs in 2025, per GoBankingRates, Orinda's average household earns $370,000, and the average house itself goes for a cool $2 million. Some residents earn these high salaries by working at Silicon Valley's biggest names, making the town a quiet retreat for tech professionals seeking greenery and space. Quality of life is high with restaurants and boutiques in a walkable downtown, and surrounding hills providing hiking trails with sweeping skyline views.

Carved from four Mexican land grants, Orinda's rural nature changed in 1937 with the opening of the Caldecott Tunnel, which linked the community more directly to Oakland and San Francisco. Today, Orinda is home to about 19,000 residents who can travel easily by car or public transportation to major metropolitan hubs in Oakland and San Francisco — and from their airports to the world — thanks to its centrally located BART station. Orinda measures just under 13 square miles and sits 9 miles and 15 minutes east of Oakland. Wealthy San Francisco residents — many who, as in Orinda, also work in the lucrative tech field — who don't want to leave the city can be found in South of Market, one of America's most expensive neighborhoods.