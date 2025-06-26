Hidden In San Francisco's Shadows Is An Underrated Coastal City Full Of Beaches, Shops, And Parks
Drive about 10 miles southwest of San Francisco and you'll run smack dab into one of Northern California's most underrated coastal communities: Daly City. Despite spanning a little over 7.6 square miles, the region is still the second-most populated city in San Mateo County, trumped only by San Mateo proper itself. Speckled with bluffy beaches, retail shops, and plenty of parks, Daly City is a shining example of the Bay Area's natural seaside charm, putting it in the same category as other locations that rank among the most incredible California spots to visit.
Hugging the lapping Pacific Ocean to the west, Daly City stretches almost all the way to the waters of the San Francisco Bay to the east. Dubbed the "Gateway to the Peninsula," it's the first major city you'll encounter when traveling down from San Francisco, which is where you'll likely fly into if you're coming in from out of town. If you don't feel like renting a car, the Bay Area Rapid Transit — a regional heavy-rail system dubbed BART — will get you from the San Francisco International Airport, as well as the nearby Oakland International Airport, over to Daly City.
If you're looking for places to hunker down during your trip to the D.C., you can't go wrong with the trusted Hampton Inn off Interstate 280, which boasts a "very good" rating on Tripadvisor. For a more boutique feel, opt for a room at the Mylo Hotel. Perched on the east side of town, this hotel has a 1960s aesthetic that effortlessly blends whimsical flair with minimalist design. If you'd prefer a more affordable stay paired with a little Wild West facade, book it over to the El Camino Inn, rated "pleasant" on Booking.com.
Swoon over the beaches and parks of Daly City
Daly City is surrounded by beautiful beaches to bask the day away on. Just down the coast in the beachfront town of Pacifica lies the secluded sands of Esplanade Beach, a dog-friendly stretch of coastline that's also leash-free. Roughly two miles further south is Sharp Park Beach, one of California's rare black sand beaches.
Unfortunately, you currently can't access Thornton State Beach, one of Daly City's three main beaches, because the lofty cliffs above the shoreline have become a magnet for coastal erosion and landslides. Although Philip Burton Memorial Beach, which is the furthest to the north, is open to the public, it's incredibly difficult to get to for the very same reason. To access the beach, your best bet is to make the 10-minute hike down the coast from the nearby Funston Beach, which is a pretty cool spot with its 200-foot bluffs and network of trails.
You'll also find a sandy beach on the northern tip of Mussel Rock Park, which has paragliding launch points if thrill-seeking is your thing. If you want to tuck into a picnic or let the kids run wild, there are a handful of other parks in Daly City perfect for an afternoon outing, including the Gellert, Hillside, Marchbank, and Palisades Parks. Head beyond the city limits to the San Bruno Mountain State and County Park, a mountaintop park just outside San Francisco that offers unmatched skyline and Golden Gate views. Spanning more than 2,400 acres, this wilderness area opens at 8 a.m. each day, but closing times vary depending on the time of year, so be sure to check the park's website for updated hours.
Daly City is brimming with shopping opportunities
Daly City has its fair share of retail plazas, too. Dating back to the 1940s, the Westlake Shopping Center was actually one of the first shopping malls to ever crop up in the country. It has the usual shopping spots — Burlington, Ross Dress for Less, Target — and more than a dozen dining options, including Chipotle Mexican Grill, Nation's Giant Hamburgers, Ohana Hawaiian BBQ, and Panda Express. The Serramonte Center is also close by, which has a Dave & Buster's if you want to hit the arcade or sports bar. If you happen to visit on a Thursday or Saturday, the shopping mall hosts a farmers' market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's a good opportunity to snag some fresh fruits or flowers.
Round out your Northern California excursion with a tour of the Daly City History Museum, open Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m., excluding holidays. The museum is run by volunteers, so it's recommended to call ahead to ensure the place is open before you visit. At the time of writing, the museum is free to see, but donations are accepted.
You can also get your honky tonk on at the Cow Palace. Originally established back in 1941 as a livestock show, the entertainment venue holds the annual Grand National Rodeo and has also expanded its offerings to political conventions, professional wrestling tournaments, and everything else in between. The Cow Palace even hosts concerts, with the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" himself, Elvis Presley, having once graced its stage.