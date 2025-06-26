Hidden In San Francisco's Shadows Is An Underrated Coastal City Full Of Beaches, Shops, And Parks

Drive about 10 miles southwest of San Francisco and you'll run smack dab into one of Northern California's most underrated coastal communities: Daly City. Despite spanning a little over 7.6 square miles, the region is still the second-most populated city in San Mateo County, trumped only by San Mateo proper itself. Speckled with bluffy beaches, retail shops, and plenty of parks, Daly City is a shining example of the Bay Area's natural seaside charm, putting it in the same category as other locations that rank among the most incredible California spots to visit.

Hugging the lapping Pacific Ocean to the west, Daly City stretches almost all the way to the waters of the San Francisco Bay to the east. Dubbed the "Gateway to the Peninsula," it's the first major city you'll encounter when traveling down from San Francisco, which is where you'll likely fly into if you're coming in from out of town. If you don't feel like renting a car, the Bay Area Rapid Transit — a regional heavy-rail system dubbed BART — will get you from the San Francisco International Airport, as well as the nearby Oakland International Airport, over to Daly City.

If you're looking for places to hunker down during your trip to the D.C., you can't go wrong with the trusted Hampton Inn off Interstate 280, which boasts a "very good" rating on Tripadvisor. For a more boutique feel, opt for a room at the Mylo Hotel. Perched on the east side of town, this hotel has a 1960s aesthetic that effortlessly blends whimsical flair with minimalist design. If you'd prefer a more affordable stay paired with a little Wild West facade, book it over to the El Camino Inn, rated "pleasant" on Booking.com.