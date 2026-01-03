San Francisco's Revamped Airport Now Allows Non-Travelers To Explore Terminals With A New Program
There's another reason to fly into and out of the top foodie city of Oakland instead of San Francisco's main airport. Not only is Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK) one of the least crowded airports in America, but as of December 15, 2025, non-travelers can go through airport security and to the gates. This means no more rushed goodbyes at the curb and that you can see your loved one off as they board their flight. Before the attacks of September 11, 2001, this kind of greeting was common, but the rules changed to ensure safety. What's different now is that a handful of airports across America have developed digital systems to register non-travelers for airport entry. Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport, which has changed its name twice, is the latest.
How does it work? Go to the OAK Guest Pass Program page on the airport's website up to a week before your intended visit, fill out the form, and upload your REAL ID. If you pass the security screening and the program hasn't hit capacity, you will receive a confirmation. Take that and your physical TSA-approved ID (REAL driver's license or passport; the program is open to non-U.S. citizens), go through airport security, and then you'll be able to go to the gates. The program works even if you aren't accompanying a traveler and just want to do some shopping or dining in the terminal. OAK has been recently revamped with more than a dozen new restaurants and shops, as well as updated bathrooms and brighter furnishings.
How to use the OAK Guest Pass Program
To make the guest pass experience run more smoothly, there are some things to know to be prepared. You can apply up to a week in advance, but your approval will come on the day you are intending to use the pass (after midnight). Don't worry if you apply the same day, though, because if space is available, the approval should come within 15 minutes. Note that the form asks not only what day you are coming but what time, and you cannot enter before your requested time.
Unlike boarding passes, printed guest passes are not accepted. Instead, show the pass on your phone. Since you're going through airport security, all the TSA rules apply to guest pass holders, like no liquids over the approved amount. Also, be aware that people gaining airport entry with a guest pass are not allowed to carry luggage, although a personal item like a purse is okay. If you're using the guest pass program with a minor, the child must have their own approved application and be accompanied by an approved adult. However, if a child under 18 has their own TSA-approved ID, like a driver's license, the minor must then gain entry with their own ID.
People who have CLEAR or TSA PreCheck will be disappointed to learn that if they're using a guest pass, they cannot use those programs to get ahead of ticketed passengers. Guest pass holders can only use the general security line.