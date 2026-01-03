San Francisco's Revamped Airport Now Allows Non-Travelers To Explore Terminals With A New Program

There's another reason to fly into and out of the top foodie city of Oakland instead of San Francisco's main airport. Not only is Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK) one of the least crowded airports in America, but as of December 15, 2025, non-travelers can go through airport security and to the gates. This means no more rushed goodbyes at the curb and that you can see your loved one off as they board their flight. Before the attacks of September 11, 2001, this kind of greeting was common, but the rules changed to ensure safety. What's different now is that a handful of airports across America have developed digital systems to register non-travelers for airport entry. Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport, which has changed its name twice, is the latest.

How does it work? Go to the OAK Guest Pass Program page on the airport's website up to a week before your intended visit, fill out the form, and upload your REAL ID. If you pass the security screening and the program hasn't hit capacity, you will receive a confirmation. Take that and your physical TSA-approved ID (REAL driver's license or passport; the program is open to non-U.S. citizens), go through airport security, and then you'll be able to go to the gates. The program works even if you aren't accompanying a traveler and just want to do some shopping or dining in the terminal. OAK has been recently revamped with more than a dozen new restaurants and shops, as well as updated bathrooms and brighter furnishings.