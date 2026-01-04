Sacramento's First Suburb Is A Creative California Melting Pot With Shopping And Restaurants

When conjuring the idea of Sacramento in your mind, you might think of how California's "City of Trees" holds the distinguished title of being the Golden State's capital, or perhaps it's their NBA team, the Kings, that comes to mind. But while there's plenty to do throughout the metropolis, there's a part of the surrounding area that's also worth getting to know: Oak Park, Sacramento's first suburb. This area was founded in the late 19th century by real estate developer Edwin Alsip, who turned the 230-acre William Doyle Ranch into an over-50-block suburban subdivision he named Oak Park. It soon transformed into a "streetcar suburb," meaning it was a destination Sacramento's streetcar line was extended into from downtown.

This is a melting pot of a suburb with a population of just over 5,000 residents. Though it was initially primarily inhabited by white families in the late 19th century, over time, a variety of cultures began to reside in the area due to increasing racial segregation in other neighborhoods, with many landlords refusing to rent to non-whites. By the mid-20th century, many African Americans had moved to Oak Park, and by 2020, Hispanics made up over 42% of Oak Park's population in addition to its growing Pacific Islander and Hmong communities.

What makes Oak Park so creative now are hubs like the 40 Acres Art & Cultural Center, which features creative outlets like Guild Theater, Underground Books, and Old Soul Coffee House. There have also been community-driven projects like those held at the Oak Park Art Garden, where, in 2025, the community filled in a mural designed by local artists.