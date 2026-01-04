Sacramento's First Suburb Is A Creative California Melting Pot With Shopping And Restaurants
When conjuring the idea of Sacramento in your mind, you might think of how California's "City of Trees" holds the distinguished title of being the Golden State's capital, or perhaps it's their NBA team, the Kings, that comes to mind. But while there's plenty to do throughout the metropolis, there's a part of the surrounding area that's also worth getting to know: Oak Park, Sacramento's first suburb. This area was founded in the late 19th century by real estate developer Edwin Alsip, who turned the 230-acre William Doyle Ranch into an over-50-block suburban subdivision he named Oak Park. It soon transformed into a "streetcar suburb," meaning it was a destination Sacramento's streetcar line was extended into from downtown.
This is a melting pot of a suburb with a population of just over 5,000 residents. Though it was initially primarily inhabited by white families in the late 19th century, over time, a variety of cultures began to reside in the area due to increasing racial segregation in other neighborhoods, with many landlords refusing to rent to non-whites. By the mid-20th century, many African Americans had moved to Oak Park, and by 2020, Hispanics made up over 42% of Oak Park's population in addition to its growing Pacific Islander and Hmong communities.
What makes Oak Park so creative now are hubs like the 40 Acres Art & Cultural Center, which features creative outlets like Guild Theater, Underground Books, and Old Soul Coffee House. There have also been community-driven projects like those held at the Oak Park Art Garden, where, in 2025, the community filled in a mural designed by local artists.
Where to shop and stay in Oak Park
Similar to the wealthy neighboring suburb of Granite Bay, there are many places to shop in Oak Park. One must-visit shop is Underground Books, a Black-owned non-profit bookstore that is a pillar of the community. The store, a "hub" for education and community, opened in 2003 and was founded by Oak Park native Georgia "Mother Rose" West because there were no public libraries in the area. She wanted to highlight how much the African-American community has to offer, making it her mission to showcase both local and national authors through events like book signings and art exhibitions.
If you're more into gardening than reading, The Plant Foundry offers a great selection of both practical and ornamental plants. It's a woman-owned store that's great for both beginners and experienced gardeners. Classy Hippie Tea Co., another local, Black-owned business, is a great spot to stop by. This teahouse and wellness café offers a plethora of menu varieties, including loose-leaf teas and food like pastries, sandwiches, and more.
If you want to stay the night in Oak Park, Vizcaya, only 3 miles away, is home to a bed and breakfast in a colonial revival house that was built in the late 19th century. This mansion offers eight different rooms, each featuring an en-suite bathroom. Amenities include a complimentary daily breakfast with menu items like homemade scones and fruit. Another great option for lodging is the Inn & Spa at Parkside; this four-star hotel is housed in a historic mansion that was built in 1936. When staying here, not only will you have the option for two-course fixed breakfasts, but you can also get a luxury spa massage or body treatment.
Where to eat in Oak Park
There are many places to eat in Sacramento and its thriving culinary scene, and if you're looking for some good grub in the Oak Park area, then La Venadita is a great choice for Mexican food. Tripadvisor lists La Venadita as bright, clean, and friendly, highlighting service and atmosphere. Food options include tacos, fried fish with arbol aioli, and quesadillas with criminis. The taqueria's menu also offers everything from breakfast burritos to chile verde and a variety of soups and salads.
Another great option for dining out in Oak Park is Fixins Soul Kitchen. While the establishment does have a few restaurants in other locations around the country, the soul food eatery's first location was right here and has been listed by Metropolitan Shuttle as one of Sacramento's "hidden gem" restaurants. Founded by former NBA All-Star and Mayor of Sacramento, Kevin Johnson, and his wife, Michelle, the restaurant aims to highlight Black culture and the amazing food that comes from it. If you visit, you can expect to have fried chicken, deep-fried deviled eggs, collard greens, and more Southern soul food.
If you want to travel to Oak Park, then your best bet is to fly to Sacramento International Airport (SMF), which is about 15 miles away. Driving will be the easiest way to get from the airport to Oak Park, as there aren't many mass transit options, and there's no single direct rail line to the suburb from the airport. But if you decide to avoid getting a rental car or taxi, you can use bus connections and light rail with transfers like the Yolobus Routes 42A & 42B, which run from SMF to downtown Sacramento and from there to Oak Park.