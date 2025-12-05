California's Wealthy Sacramento Suburb Is A Lakeside Gem With Shopping And Delicious Cuisine

The Golden State is full of vacation hotspots for all types of people. And while you may be pulled towards the more popular destinations like Sacramento, America's caviar capital, there are many gorgeous gems that are tucked away in quiet little suburbs. This is ever true with Sacramento's suburbs. While the city itself may be famed for being the state capitol or its Gold Rush history, if you crave a peaceful spot to take in the sunny days by the water, head just north to Granite Bay.

Granite Bay, situated in Placer County, is a primarily residential suburb. So, why then is it such a gem? This is because of its proximity to Folsom Lake, a popular spot for boating, fishing, and hiking. When the sun is beating down, there's nothing quite like escaping to a body of water to relax, cool down, and maybe go for a hike or two. What's better yet, Granite Bay and Folsom Lake are so close to Sacramento that they make for the perfect day trip.

If you're heading to Granite Bay from Sacramento, the best option is to travel by car. Public transport is feasible but somewhat indirect (you'll have to take a bus to Roseville, then a short taxi or rideshare to reach your final destination). For international travelers, the most convenient place to fly into is Sacramento International Airport, around 32 miles from Granite Bay by road. If there are no convenient options from here, San Francisco International Airport isn't far either, roughly 122 miles (a two and a half hour drive) from Granite Bay.