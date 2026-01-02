Denver's Former Failed Golf Club Has Transformed Into A Vast Public Park Of Green Spaces
Back in the early 1930s, the Park Hill Golf Club cropped up in Colorado's vibrant, adventure-loving city of Denver. The old patch of greens stretched 7,268 yards along East 35th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in the northeast corner of the city. The history of the failed 18-hole course is pretty complicated. Before it was used for golfing, the land served as a dairy farm for a neighboring orphanage. The property was once marred by racial tensions and financial issues, followed by a host of land-use and leasing problems, leading to the course's ultimate closure in 2018. But you can still roam the lands today. Just leave all the fancy golfing gear and apparel at home when you visit because the grounds now house a different kind of fun, after being turned into a sweeping public park and open space for all to enjoy.
Denver officials announced the remodel in a January 2025 press release, revealing the city would be taking over the former golf course "to transform the space into a modern, urban park." Mayor Mike Johnston said at the time that the new Park Hill Park could be "a crown jewel of Denver." He added, "This is an incredible opportunity to remake a space that has been neglected and unused for far too long. Together, we can make this the go-to destination for runners, readers, cyclists, picnickers, birdwatchers, and of course, children and families." Some locals celebrated the news online. "I used to live near the course and it sucked in the summer to walk around it and not be able to enjoy all that open green space," one Redditor shared. "This is great."
Outdoor fun in Denver Colorado's Park Hill Park
Ready to roam? Park Hill Park opened in October 2025, but access to the grounds is currently limited because the golf course-turned-park overhaul isn't completely finished yet. At the time of its opening, city officials said that the park would be available for "passive recreation" from sunup to sundown each day, including walking the existing trails and viewing the scenery and wildlife. As development continues, expect to find an array of plant species and hundreds of trees.
Since the park is a newcomer to the green space scene, it hasn't quite made it on the list of the best Colorado parks in the Denver area yet. But once it's fully matured, the vast park will serve as the fourth-biggest park in the entire Mile High City. Officials will make over the 155-acre property in phases, with plans to put in a dog park, picnic spaces, and a disc golf course ahead of its full completion.
It's unclear whether or not the layout of the park has been finalized or not. But a "draft preferred framework" that hung along its fence in early November 2025 showcased plans for athletic fields, a field house, gardens, a "destination playground," a plaza for pop-up markets, and much more. "This space is more than a park — it's a promise," Mayor Mike Johnston wrote on Facebook in October 2025. "A promise that we will always work to create places that bring people together and make our city stronger."