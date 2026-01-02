Denver's Former Failed Golf Club Has Transformed Into A Vast Public Park Of Green Spaces

Back in the early 1930s, the Park Hill Golf Club cropped up in Colorado's vibrant, adventure-loving city of Denver. The old patch of greens stretched 7,268 yards along East 35th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in the northeast corner of the city. The history of the failed 18-hole course is pretty complicated. Before it was used for golfing, the land served as a dairy farm for a neighboring orphanage. The property was once marred by racial tensions and financial issues, followed by a host of land-use and leasing problems, leading to the course's ultimate closure in 2018. But you can still roam the lands today. Just leave all the fancy golfing gear and apparel at home when you visit because the grounds now house a different kind of fun, after being turned into a sweeping public park and open space for all to enjoy.

Denver officials announced the remodel in a January 2025 press release, revealing the city would be taking over the former golf course "to transform the space into a modern, urban park." Mayor Mike Johnston said at the time that the new Park Hill Park could be "a crown jewel of Denver." He added, "This is an incredible opportunity to remake a space that has been neglected and unused for far too long. Together, we can make this the go-to destination for runners, readers, cyclists, picnickers, birdwatchers, and of course, children and families." Some locals celebrated the news online. "I used to live near the course and it sucked in the summer to walk around it and not be able to enjoy all that open green space," one Redditor shared. "This is great."