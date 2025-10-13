13 Best Colorado Parks Around The Denver Area, According To Reddit
The largest city in Colorado, Denver is known as the Mile High City (primarily for its elevation, but it's also known for its relaxed laws around marijuana), and it also has a reputation as America's craft beer capital. However, Denver is arguably most famous for its outdoor charms, and the city makes the most of its stunning location near the magnificent Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. In addition to the mountains, the city hides a collection of free-to-visit parks, allowing people to enjoy the scenery without leaving town. Denver's park system features over 200 parks, 30 recreation centers, and a selection of mountain parks that are the shining jewel of the network.
With so many to explore, where to start? Following recommendations from locals on Reddit, we have done the hard yards and are ready to outline some of the Mile High City's best parks. One Redditor notes on r/Denver that "Every park is good. Having green space is vital for any city," but there are still certain parks that demand extra attention. Of course, we'll feature several of Denver's Mountain Parks, with mountain lakes, bison herds, and plenty of peak views. Let's get into it.
City Park
One of Denver's most popular parks is City Park, a sprawling green space with city views and seasonal events. This is where you'll find both the Denver Zoo and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, along with farmers' markets, recreation sports leagues, a public golf course, and the weekly summer concert series, City Park Jazz. City Park also provides some excellent views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains, along with 330 acres of grassy expanses, wooded areas, flower gardens, fountains, a summer splash pad, and a fun playground.
City Park receives plenty of love on Reddit discussions about what is Denver's best park, with comments like "City Park forever" and "City Park is truly the G.O.A.T." Another local agrees, saying, "City park hands down. Amazing views, cool summer programming/events, sneak peaks at elephants." In another Reddit thread about the city's parks, one user asked, "Who actually enjoys their parks?" and once again, there were multiple votes for City Park: "It's my favorite place. I seriously doubt I'll find a better place to live. It's like I have a huge, beautiful garden and lake in my backyard." One local sums it up nicely: "City park is the people's park."
Sloan's Lake Park
Another of Denver's best parks is Sloan's Lake Park, an expansive green space in the Highland neighborhood. The park is home to Denver's largest lake, making it a favorite for boating, jet skiing, and fishing. A paved path also encircles the lake, attracting bikers, joggers, and cyclists. Sloan's Lake Park also has "incredible vistas," according to our friends on r/Denver, with one user commenting that Sloan's Lake has the "best views and so many great breweries nearby." Many on the forum consider Sloan's Lake "super walkable" with "a lot of fun stuff nearby," and others note that "Sloan's is great and very large/easy to find space to chill on your own." Another local agrees: "Sloan's Lake is amazing ... great neighborhood," and yet another, when asked where to go to relax for long periods of time on r/Denver, says, "I like to take a lap around Sloan's Lake when I just need to get out." In addition to the views, the lake, and the trails, there's a space-themed playground, a pump track, tennis courts, and picnic tables.
Every September, Sloan's Lake Park plays host to one of Denver's most vibrant and unique festivals: the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival. The highlight of the festival is the dragon boat races on Sloan's Lake, but the event, which celebrates Denver's diverse Asian American population, also features craft booths, food, music, art demonstrations, cultural performances, and more.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater
Denver's Mountain Parks have connected the city to the Rockies for over 100 years, providing access to Colorado's best scenery across 22 parks and 24 conservation areas covering 14,000 acres. The most iconic of Denver's Mountain Parks is Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. Considered the "only completely natural amphitheater in the world" (via denver.org), Red Rocks is renowned worldwide as a truly incredible, unique venue. The venue becomes an integral part of any show, with one local noting on r/Colorado: "honestly, part of the fun is winding your way up through the rocks below, into the amphitheater above. It's surreal."
Red Rocks is worth a visit even if you're not heading there for a concert. About 15 miles west of Denver in Morrison, the park has extensive trails, with one Reddit user noting that "the hiking is incredible with endless views of rock formations and wildlife." You'll see yoga groups and plenty of runners, and there is also a restaurant with a panoramic patio. Visitors can explore the Trading Post, a gift shop that also features the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, a little museum dedicated to Colorado music. If geological history is more your jam, you can also peruse exhibits dedicated to the distinctive rocks. Pro tip: Bring plenty of water and wear sunscreen. The altitude is high and the sun is intense.
Washington Park
One of Denver's most famous parks is Washington Park (or "Wash Park" for those in the know). Locals on Reddit say that "Wash Park is what I consider to be our grandest park," and that it's "tough to beat Wash Park, especially late spring when it's warmer." When looking for first date ideas, one Redditor notes that "Washington Park is the king of Denver parks ... and the people watching there is unmatched." In addition to sunsets and people-watching, Wash Park offers paddleboating on the two lakes, gardens, and grassy fields. The paths are extensive, with some dedicated to walking and others to cycling, while the grassy expanses are magnets for exercise classes, croquet players, and sports enthusiasts. There's a recreation center (with a pool), several playgrounds, some workout machines, and a horseshoe pit.
Wash Park is also known for the surrounding eponymous neighborhood, one of the most coveted addresses in the city. The park is for everyone, with one Redditor saying on r/Denver that "Wash Park may as well be its own community, based on the diversity of people who frequent it. It's one of a kind," while another local notes that Wash Park is "a great place to lay down and read a book for those of us who can't afford a backyard." Wash Park also got excellent reviews on the r/Denver thread about the best places to cry in Denver, with one user describing it as "scenic, cold, and dramatic," going on to say that they "love a good dramatic cry. Also, the benches are nice to curl up on." Here's hoping that there'll be no tears when you visit Denver, but if you do need a good sob, you now know where to go.
Paco Sanchez Park
Located in Denver's West Colfax neighborhood, Paco Sanchez Park is a gathering place for the entire family, with plenty of green space and one of the city's best playgrounds. When debating the city's best playground on r/Denver, locals agree that "Paco Sanchez is the gold standard." One user also enthuses that Paco Sanchez "is the best park by far! The slide terrifies me as an adult, but every child seems to love it." In another Reddit discussion about Denver's biggest playgrounds, one parent comments that "Paco Sanchez Park is my go-to playground to 'knock their socks off.' Even as a grown adult, I find the extra fast slide and the main tower really fun." However, another Redditor also points out that the play structure can be challenging for younger kids, who will need extra supervision, but "for kids who can climb independently, it's my personal vote for the best playground in the Denver area."
Named in honor of a famous Denver radio DJ and former house representative, Paco Sanchez Park has a music theme, with a giant microphone structure that includes a slide and climbing ropes, as well as a gramophone-inspired concrete slide. In addition to the seriously cool playground, Paco Sanchez Park also features a splash pad during the summer months, a basketball court, a skate park, and lots of open space for running, playing, walking, and picnics.
Ruby Hill Park
In downtown Denver, not only does Ruby Hill Park have some of the city's best views, but there's always "something fun to do at Ruby Hill, regardless of the season!" That's the opinion of one local when discussing the city's best parks on r/Denver. And they aren't the only ones who love Ruby Hill, with others noting that "Ruby Hill has such gorgeous views," with one even boldly claiming it has the "best views of the city." That's quite the claim, but we aren't about to disagree.
While the views are amazing, the community activities of Ruby Hill stand out. Ruby Hill Rail Yard is the only urban snow sports terrain park in the United States, a free experience sponsored by the Winter Park Resort (via Visit Denver). Several times a week, the park offers free ski and snowboard rentals for both adults and kids. If you want to play in the snow but have no desire to hit the rail yard, Ruby Hill is also known for its epic sledding hill.
In the summer, Ruby Hill's Levitt Pavilion hosts concerts, exercise classes, and a variety of workshops — nearly all of them free! The park also abuts the Platte River, with plenty of trails meandering alongside the water. There's also a community garden, a playground, picnic sites, and plenty of green grass. As if that weren't enough, Ruby Hill also features the 7.5-acre Ruby Hill Bike Park, a world-class mountain bike park with courses, jumps, and pump tracks, suitable for all experience levels.
Cheesman Park
A true urban retreat, this repurposed park (once a cemetery) in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood features the gorgeous Cheesman Park Memorial Pavilion. Another Cheesman highlight is the Secret Garden, an aesthetically delightful cafe on private property that can be accessed through the park, thanks to zoning laws. Cheesman rates high on vibes, with one Redditor stating that "it's so peaceful yet [has] so much going on."
Cheeseman won the coveted "Best Urban Park" award for 2025 from Westword magazine, who write that the park "gives lovers of city life and the outdoors the best of both worlds." However, its past as a graveyard gives Cheesman an undeniable creepy factor. As the cemetery fell into disrepair, the gravestones were lost, and sets of bones are occasionally unearthed. This has led to a consensus that the park is haunted, but that doesn't deter locals from loving it, with one Reddit user stating it's "simply my favorite park. It's haunted. But it's very REAL," with another commentator agreeing, "Cheesman is haunted ... a plus for me."
There's plenty to do in Cheesman Park, with extensive trails, gardens, large trees, and a variety of community activities that include everything from art clubs to sports leagues and the occasional (free) movie. Joggers enjoy the path, families love the playgrounds, and it's open to everyone. Reddit commentators highlight it as a place to relax, with one user saying that "taking a hammock to Cheeseman Park makes me feel like I am part of society without actually being an actual part of it." Cheesman also borders the incredible Denver Botanic Gardens, which can be accessed year-round for $75.
Genesee Park
The largest of Denver's Mountain Parks, Genesee Park is 20 miles west of the city in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains on Interstate-70. Aside from the incredible views, the park is home to a resident bison herd. While you aren't guaranteed a sighting, the chances are pretty good, especially if you venture on both sides of the highway, as the bison have their own tunnel under the freeway.
In addition to the bison, Genesee Park features Genesee Mountain, accessible via a park road that offers incredible views of the surrounding scenery. As one local commented when discussing scenic drives on r/Denver: "Genesee Park is really underrated, no crowds and views of Mount Blue Sky and the Indian Peaks." Stop at Genesee's Buffalo Herd Overlook to see if you can spot the bison, or grab a bike for what one Reddit user describes as a "short but really good ride [where] you might see bison roaming about." Explore the park further on the Genesee Mountain Trail, but remember never to approach the resident wildlife. Here's what to do if you encounter bison in the wild.
Echo Lake and Summit Lake Park
Technically two separate parks, these crown jewels of Denver's Mountain Parks system are connected by the gorgeous, 14-mile Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway. Both Echo Lake Park and Summit Lake Park are home to beautiful alpine lakes, easily accessible from Denver. Summit Lake also features a tundra landscape that you can actually tread, which is highly unusual below the Arctic Circle.
The Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway has the distinction of being the highest paved road in North America, as it leads to the summit of Mount Blue Sky, stretching 14,264 feet (4347 m) above sea level. As you follow the road up Mount Blue Sky, you'll pass Echo Lake Park. With a crystal-clear mountain lake, a restaurant in a historic log cabin, fishing galore, and an easy trail around the lake, Echo Lake is quintessential Colorado.
Next, the road will take you to Summit Lake Park, which one Redditor says "is literally the pinnacle of Denver's mountain parks." Summit Lake Park is the highest city park in the country, so you could say it is the pinnacle of America's parks in general. Enjoy the incredibly fresh air, which may feel a little thin way up there (wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and don't overexert yourself). Keep an eye out for resident herds of bighorn sheep and Rocky Mountain goats. Note: Mount Blue Sky is closed until Spring 2026 for construction work during the off-season.
Confluence Park and Commons Park
Although Confluence and Commons Park are also separate, they border each other in downtown Denver. Multiple parks right in downtown are on brand for Denver, considered one of the best cities in America for wellness. "It's so amazing that this city has so many green spaces," one local notes on r/Denver, and "most residents are within walking distance of at least one park."
A small urban park where the South Platte River and Cherry Creek meet, Confluence Park is packed with trails, bike paths, restaurants, and shopping. Here, rent kayaks to cruise the river or walk to the Downtown Aquarium. One Redditor loves the "skyline view, two different rivers, big grassy hill to sit on ... and usually a hot dog cart." Another local on r/Denver describes it as "a walkable and pretty sweet park, with the Platte River running through and the flagship REI over there."
Confluence Park flows into the artsy Commons Park, another beloved green oasis in the middle of the city. Commons Park showcases why Denver is the "Street Art Capital of the Country," thanks to installations like "Common Ground", a winding, walkable stone structure ending high above the ground. Locals love Commons Park for its location, with one Redditor saying on r/Denver that they are a "huge fan of Commons Park because it's in the city but next to the river," going on to say that "the hill there is perfect for sledding on snowy days!" Another local says that "Some of my best naps have been taken on that hill."
Crown Hill Park
One of Denver's most serene and beautiful parks, Crown Hill Park, is technically on the border between the towns of Wheat Ridge and Lakewood, a thriving suburb with breathtaking Rocky Mountain views. One local insists on r/Denver that Crown Hill has "one of the best views in a park in Denver that's not in Denver," and another Redditor agrees, saying that "Crown Hill Park is a gem any time of day." Crown Hill Park is a nature retreat in the middle of a suburban world.
The park is home to two natural lakes, Crown Hill Lake and Kestrel Pond, with the latter now a wildlife sanctuary that attracts endangered waterfowl. This is one of the best places in Denver for birdwatchers, with species like bald eagles, herons, and kingfishers a common sight. Use the spotting scopes to locate other animals in the sanctuary, such as turtles, foxes, or deer. Crown Hill Lake is stocked annually and is a favorite with anglers (with a valid fishing license, of course). While no swimming is allowed, there are plenty of walking, picnicking, hiking, jogging, biking, and even horseback riding at Crown Hill, all within 10 miles of downtown Denver.
Methodology
Relying on Reddit reviews, government data, and local travel websites, we've curated a list of some of Denver's best parks, with the caveat that parks are highly subjective public spaces. As one Redditor points out on r/Denver: "Every open space is open to everyone and therefore is malleable."
With this in mind, we included parks within the city proper and from several Denver suburbs to showcase the sheer variety, with famous parks and hidden gems. We've also highlighted some of "Denver's Mountain Parks," iconic parks scattered throughout the nearby mountains that are officially part of Denver's city park system. Denver's extensive park system doesn't end with city parks; Colorado is home to a dazzling array of state parks, such as Clear Creek, a scenic canyon park near Denver with fishing, water thrills, and breathtaking trails.