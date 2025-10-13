13 Best Colorado Parks Around The Denver Area, According To Reddit

One of Denver's most famous parks is Washington Park (or "Wash Park" for those in the know). Locals on Reddit say that "Wash Park is what I consider to be our grandest park," and that it's "tough to beat Wash Park, especially late spring when it's warmer." When looking for first date ideas, one Redditor notes that "Washington Park is the king of Denver parks ... and the people watching there is unmatched." In addition to sunsets and people-watching, Wash Park offers paddleboating on the two lakes, gardens, and grassy fields. The paths are extensive, with some dedicated to walking and others to cycling, while the grassy expanses are magnets for exercise classes, croquet players, and sports enthusiasts. There's a recreation center (with a pool), several playgrounds, some workout machines, and a horseshoe pit.

Wash Park is also known for the surrounding eponymous neighborhood, one of the most coveted addresses in the city. The park is for everyone, with one Redditor saying on r/Denver that "Wash Park may as well be its own community, based on the diversity of people who frequent it. It's one of a kind," while another local notes that Wash Park is "a great place to lay down and read a book for those of us who can't afford a backyard." Wash Park also got excellent reviews on the r/Denver thread about the best places to cry in Denver, with one user describing it as "scenic, cold, and dramatic," going on to say that they "love a good dramatic cry. Also, the benches are nice to curl up on." Here's hoping that there'll be no tears when you visit Denver, but if you do need a good sob, you now know where to go.