The 5 Top-Rated Ski Resorts In The Midwest

When most skiers dream of winter, their minds often drift to Colorado, the state with the absolute best skiing in the United States, not the Midwest. However, the Midwest, consisting of ski states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, has some of the most underrated ski mountains in North America. But spoiler alert — Michigan sweeps the list. Here, you may not find thousand-foot vertical drops or Rocky Mountain powder, but the Midwest still has some fantastic slopes that deserve your attention.

Skiers who come to the Midwest often experience more affordable rates and fewer crowds in addition to great skiing, which is a combination that can be hard to come by in other regions. But there's another characteristic that's unique to the Midwest, and that's the lake-effect snow. When Arctic air blows across the Great Lakes, it picks up heat and moisture from the unfrozen water, which cools and turns into snow. According to Glisa, the Midwestern states can see up to 250 inches of snow per year, which makes for some great skiing.

To bring more visibility to the Midwest, OnTheSnow has ranked the top ski resorts in the region, and the results might surprise you. These ski resorts were rated on several features: all-mountain terrain, nightlife, terrain park quality, and how family-friendly they are. The results were then averaged out to an overall rating. Out of the 76 ski resorts that were reviewed, here are the top five ski resorts in the Midwest, according to OnTheSnow.