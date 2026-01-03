The 5 Top-Rated Ski Resorts In The Midwest
When most skiers dream of winter, their minds often drift to Colorado, the state with the absolute best skiing in the United States, not the Midwest. However, the Midwest, consisting of ski states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, has some of the most underrated ski mountains in North America. But spoiler alert — Michigan sweeps the list. Here, you may not find thousand-foot vertical drops or Rocky Mountain powder, but the Midwest still has some fantastic slopes that deserve your attention.
Skiers who come to the Midwest often experience more affordable rates and fewer crowds in addition to great skiing, which is a combination that can be hard to come by in other regions. But there's another characteristic that's unique to the Midwest, and that's the lake-effect snow. When Arctic air blows across the Great Lakes, it picks up heat and moisture from the unfrozen water, which cools and turns into snow. According to Glisa, the Midwestern states can see up to 250 inches of snow per year, which makes for some great skiing.
To bring more visibility to the Midwest, OnTheSnow has ranked the top ski resorts in the region, and the results might surprise you. These ski resorts were rated on several features: all-mountain terrain, nightlife, terrain park quality, and how family-friendly they are. The results were then averaged out to an overall rating. Out of the 76 ski resorts that were reviewed, here are the top five ski resorts in the Midwest, according to OnTheSnow.
Crystal Mountain, Michigan
Crystal Mountain, which is near Traverse City, with its storybook winter vibes, is ranked at number one. With 59 different trails, six lifts, and two carpets, this mountain has a little for everyone, but there is a clear focus on beginner and intermediate runs, which comprise 22% and 48% of the available runs, respectively. With excellent kids' programs and some budget-friendly packages, this mountain is perfect for beginners and families who are just learning to ski.
"Crystal Mountain is great for kids and adults learning to ski and snowboard as well as those with experience," wrote one reviewer on Google. "The bunny hill is just the right amount you need to get started and there is a nice long beginner run in the middle and long easy runs too. The ski rental is organized and the staff was helpful and kind everywhere we went. I really enjoyed skiing here and I recommend it to families."
However, if you're an advanced or expert skier, there's still some excitement for you. The largest drop on this mountain is a 375-foot vertical, and there are three terrain parks full of all kinds of rails. At night, skiers can enjoy 27 runs, which makes it one of the best resorts for night skiing in the Midwest. If you're planning a longer stay, there are plenty of ski-in, ski-out lodging options, including the Inn at the Mountain, which is situated just in front of the main lodge.
The Highlands, Michigan
The Highlands at Harbor Springs, Michigan, slides into second place thanks to its casual atmosphere and excellent winter sports opportunities. This resort has 55 trails across 435 skiable acres, accessible by eight different chair lifts. While 27% of the trails are beginner-friendly, The Highlands shines for intermediate and advanced skiers since, according to OnTheSnow, 36% of trails are intermediate, and another 27% are advanced. Sendlhofer's Legacy is the only double black diamond at the resort, but there are three terrain parks, and skiers will also appreciate the resort's biggest drop, which is 552 feet.
Here's what a reviewer on Tripadvisor had to say: "We stayed and skied at the Highlands over Presidents weekend. It's very convenient to stay at the lodge, the rooms are well equipped with plenty of hooks for snow gear, and the staff are all extremely friendly and helpful. As beginner skiers, we thought there was a lot of variety in greens and blue runs, and the views from the North Peak and over the bay are really pretty. We had a great time."
Sure enough, the Highlands is undergoing quite the transformation. It has several completed initiatives, including RFID technology for smooth loading and the Camelot 6, which is a six-seater chair lift with heated seats, foot rests, and automatic safety mechanisms. Looking forward, at the time of this writing, several lodge upgrades are also in the works, which will eventually include a spa and a fitness center. Not all of these changes are just for winter, though! Golf course upgrades are also in order.
Pine Mountain Resort, Michigan
Michigan keeps its streak alive, taking the third-place crown with Pine Mountain Resort. It's a bit smaller than The Highlands or Crystal Mountain, but it definitely has its own small-town community charms. With three chair lifts, a surface lift for the bunny hill, and 35 different trails, skiers can explore 220 acres of forest-framed slopes. The most unique draw to this mountain is the Pine Mountain Ski Jump, where the Kiwanis Ski Club runs one of the most well-known jumping tournaments in the country. Overall, though, skiers categorize it as a great mountain for beginners due to a lack of truly challenging runs.
One reviewer on Tripadvisor noted, "It's a wonderful place for the family to ski and snowboard. They even offer lessons if you want to try for the first time. The hotel is quaint and has everything you need to enjoy your stay including a pool & hot tub, full service restaurant, bar, gym, ping pong table and video game arcade. I especially enjoy the outside fire pit at the bottom of the ski hill — it's a great spot to relax and take it all in."
Pine Mountain regulars often stay at the resort's hotel, The Lodge, which is just a walking distance from the slopes. There, skiers can rent a suite, cabin, or fireplace condo unit. Hit the slopes as early as possible, ski all day, then relax in the pool, sauna, or game room at the end of the night.
Boyne Mountain Resort, Michigan
Scaling up, Boyne Mountain in Boyne Falls, Michigan, is one of the largest resorts on this list, and it's one of the best ways to make the most of winter in the state. With 415 acres of skiable terrain, guests can explore 65 trails of varying levels through nine different chair lifts, plus a magic carpet. While many of these slopes are beginner and intermediate trails, experts can also get their thrills with 14 black diamond trails and two double black diamond trails. Boyne Mountain is also home to a 500-foot vertical drop and three different terrain parks.
One reviewer on Tripadvisor said that it was "a true hidden gem," noting, "One a whim, we booked a last minute family ski trip at Boyne Mountain Resort. Honestly we did not know what to expect having only skied out west (Vail and Park City). This resort was perfect for our 2 boys (12 and 14) who were 1st timers. Look it's not the back bowls of Vail, but it provides an opportunity to have an absolute blast on the slopes for recreational skiers. Loved the hotel, surrounding village and slopes! Staff was great!"
While pretty amazing, this resort ranks a bit lower due to a higher pricepoint, but it could be worth it for you and your family due to the variety of activities both on and off the slopes. Take a walk along the SkyBridge, which sparkles with twinkle lights and overlooks the Ramshead Terrain Park. Or, warm up in Michigan's largest indoor waterpark, Avalanche Bay, which is right on site near the Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa.
Perfect North Slopes, Indiana
If none of these options suit, consider Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, which closes out our list at number five. As the only non-Michigan mountain in this list, Perfect North Slopes makes a name for itself through affordable skiing and fun events, such as its Northern Lights holiday lights display. With five chair lifts, seven carpet lifts, 23 runs, and two terrain parks, this slope has 100 acres of skiable terrain and a 400-foot vertical drop.
Reviews for this mountain are a bit mixed, with some Tripadvisor reviewers complaining about ice on the slopes, but the staff do their best to mitigate the conditions when possible. Here's what one reviewer Yelp had to say about the topic: "Been skiing here since I started skiing. ... It's midwest skiing so it's almost all man made and sadly with global warming the season keeps getting shorter, but the Perfect's team stay open as long as possible. The lines are super long on weekends, I tend to prefer weekdays. The prices are very reasonable as ski slopes go."
If the slopes are too icy for your tastes, head over to the tubing hill. With 25 tubing lanes, including some for kids ages three to six, this is the perfect way to get in some winter fun without strapping trees to your feet. Season pass holders do not need to purchase a separate ticket, but if you just have a normal lift ticket, you can add tubing for an additional fee at the tubing ticket windows for two hours of tubing.
Methodology
OnTheSnow evaluated all 76 downhill ski resorts across the Midwest across four categories that reflect the key aspects of a great ski experience: all-mountain terrain, terrain park and pipe quality, night skiing, and family-friendliness. These categories were scored on a five-star scale and averaged to produce an overall resort rating. We also looked at reviews from Tripadvisor, Google, and Yelp for a wider perspective.