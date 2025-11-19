Michigan's Resort Near Traverse City With Storybook Winter Vibes Puts Pedestrians First

With brutal winds coming off the Great Lakes and frigid temperatures, it can be hard to make the best of winter in Michigan. Luckily, there are places like Crystal Mountain, a renowned four-season family resort in the village of Thompsonville, less than an hour drive from Traverse City. Named one of the best Midwest ski resorts by Midwest Living, Crystal Mountain boasts more than 100 acres of terrain, where skiers and riders of all levels can fly down their choice of 45 downhill runs. For more thrills, Crystal Mountain has 6 miles of groomed winter bike trails with fat tire bikes available to rent. If you prefer a slower pace in the snow, Crystal Mountain maintains more than 15 miles of trails for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, including just over a mile of trails that light up for night skiing.

Anchoring the resort is a walkable village filled with shops, food, and lodging options for every budget. In the winter, centrally located Barr Park features an ice skating rink and evening campfires. Flying into Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport puts you less than an hour north of your next big powder day.