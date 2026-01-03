Sandwiched Between Indianapolis And Fort Wayne Is An Affordable City With Small-Town Charm And Tasty Eats

Every so often you'll encounter a town that evokes an air of nostalgia and serves as a snapshot into the past. A quickly developing boomtown after natural gas was discovered, Gas City was once a bustling industrial hub that set the stage for the charming small-town atmosphere it retains to this day. Historic buildings tell stories in the murals that line the quiet downtown streets, and delightful eateries provide a warm, welcoming ambiance for those who visit.

Much like the city of Marion, Gas City is situated between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, in Grant County, Indiana. Visitors can enjoy quiet parks with shady paths and walking trails to view wildlife or get their daily steps in. There is even a charming Garfield Trail with statues of the colorful orange cat, ready for selfies. Summer concerts and food truck events provide low-cost entertainment and plenty of social interaction for residents in the warm months. The wintertime turns Gas City's downtown streets into a Christmas wonderland, filled with holiday lights and beautiful displays. Its downtown district has plenty of quaint shops for holiday shopping and fun hangout spots to relax with friends.

Gas City is an affordable place to live, with a lower cost of living compared to the national average. Costs for housing and childcare are low, as are utility costs and transportation. Median home values average about $128,940 as of 2023, according to City Data, and property taxes circle at around $2,000, according to Livability. Even healthcare costs are almost 8% lower than the national average, per Salary.com. The city is also filled with affordable entertainment for residents to enjoy year-round, such as museums and lively community events.