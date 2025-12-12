The 10 Most Affordable Destinations In The US For A Perfect December Getaway

Albuquerque shines in December. The city averages over 300 days of sunshine annually, and winter is one of the best times to take advantage of its mild temperatures, which often hover between the high 40s and low 50s degrees Fahrenheit during the day. This means outdoor exploring is pleasant without the summer heat, and travelers looking for a winter escape that still feels like winter (without the snowstorms) will find a comfortable middle ground here.

Compared to pricier cities like Santa Fe, Albuquerque's lodging rates remain reasonable well into December, with an average range of $90 to $160 per night. Favorites like Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town are perfect for families, while Hotel Parq Central is ideal for couples. Dining is equally approachable with local New Mexican food that tends to be hearty and affordable. Hop into places like Frontier to grab a carne adovada burrito or go for huevos rancheros at a restaurant like El Patio de Albuquerque.

December also marks the arrival of one of the city's most beloved events, the River of Lights at ABQ BioPark. This illuminated botanical garden transforms into a glowing wonderland at only $10 to $21 per general admission ticket. Beyond holiday events, Albuquerque offers plenty of free to low-cost outdoor activities, like driving the Sandia Crest Byway or wandering the adobe-lined streets of Old Town. Even a simple late-afternoon walk along the Rio Grande Bosque is beautiful in winter light.