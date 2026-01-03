Hidden Between Asheville And Boone Is A Blue Ridge Village With Trails, Local Cafes, And Shops

Tucked away neatly between Asheville – one of America's top three towns to visit in 2025 – and Boone is the quaint Blue Ridge town of Barnardsville. Home to fewer than 500 residents, the rural charm and beauty of Barnardsville is further cemented among those living there, given its epic mountain views and local streams. Barnardsville also presents both locals and visitors with ample opportunities for exploring the area's trails, visiting local shops, and trying excellent coffee.

The closest airport to Barnardsville is Asheville Regional Airport, located about 35 miles away, near which is Bailey Mountain Preserve, a quietly pristine nature preserve hidden in the Blue Ridge Mountains with miles of well-maintained trails. It takes a little more than half an hour to get from Asheville Regional Airport to Barnardsville. It takes even less time — give or take 20 minutes – if you're driving in from downtown Asheville. If you're staying in Asheville itself, make sure you stay in the Flat Iron Hotel, a historic Asheville hotel that offers unmatched Blue Ridge Mountain views. It costs roughly $188 a night, at the time of writing, to stay at the Flat Iron Hotel. If you want to be even closer to Barnardsville, though, you can opt to stay in the nearby town of Mars Hill at the Comfort Inn North of Asheville, which is priced at $89 per night at the time of writing. From Mars Hill, it only takes approximately 15 minutes to get to Barnardsville.

Once you're ready to explore Barnardsville, start off by grabbing yourself the perfect cup of coffee at Quinn Wren Coffee. Quinn Wren Coffee focuses on being the first-of-its-kind coffee shop in Barnardsville that specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks. Although they don't have a sit-down space and only entertain pickup orders and deliveries, the quality of their coffee is never in doubt. One javaphile on Facebook noted, "[Quinn Wren has] great prices, and coffee that puts Starbucks to shame!"