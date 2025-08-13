America's Top 3 Towns To Visit In 2025 Blend Outdoor Adventure, Rivers, Trails, And Mountain Views
The U.S. has no shortage of unbelievable destinations. From the urban sprawl of New York City and its ever-trending neighborhoods to incomparable national parks like Zion and Glacier, the country is still very much the land of opportunity for tourists. But while tried and true destinations like Los Angeles, New Orleans, and the Big Apple still dominate headlines, it's smaller towns with an eye on outdoor adventure that are topping the lists this year. According to CNN, America's top three towns to visit in 2025 are (in descending order): Asheville, North Carolina; Missoula, Montana; and Ithaca, New York — each bursting with rivers, trails, and mountain views.
At a time when overtourism is a major flashpoint in the industry, opting to highlight some smaller destinations can be a responsible choice. Plus, it also offers a level of intimacy and authenticity that some busier towns can no longer replicate. Simultaneously, angling toward outdoorsy destinations can spread the crowds thinner, ultimately maximizing your enjoyment.
Narrowing hundreds of reader and expert suggestions down to just 10 towns, each destination was picked based on a number of factors including its beauty, overall vibe, attractions, food, and lodging options. The top three (and the rest of the top 10), each dotted around the country, are tremendous options for your trip-planning in the coming months.
Asheville, North Carolina
About a century ago, the mountain town of Asheville was effectively a resort destination for the social elite. Hidden among the Blue Ridge Mountains, its Art Deco buildings, access to nature, and growing infrastructure spelled big things. That is, until the stock market crashed and rendered it a ghost town for decades. A century later, the blank canvas left by the town's initial demise has allowed a creative population to move in — filling the abandoned remnants with enough galleries, restaurants, and bars to match anywhere in the country. Combining that cultural wealth with the astounding outdoor opportunities, Asheville quickly becomes the full package.
The mountains dominate any view in Asheville. Visible from the streets of downtown and framed gloriously from sunset lookout spots like the Omni Grove Park Inn, you're never far from a solid hike or bike trail. Grandfather Trail, a local favorite, is an exciting scramble up the mountain of the same name, while Waterrock Knob offers all the mountain views with none of the effort. In reality, these are just two of the countless options in the region.
Keeping everything in balance, Asheville makes it easy to claim back the calories you burned. Its beer scene is legendary, with more breweries per capita than almost anywhere else in the U.S., while the chefs behind its culinary options are constantly pushing the boundaries. Art also thrives in its many galleries, and even the Biltmore Estate, recently named the most overpriced tourist trap in the entire world, is worth a visit for the sheer grandeur. It may once have been a little niche, but Asheville has grown into a spectacularly well-rounded city, offering something for almost anyone.
Missoula, Montana
Say Missoula, Montana five times quickly. Not easy, right? Thankfully, a visit to this underrated gem is much easier on the eyes, the stomach, and the heart. Found at the meeting point of five mountain valleys, Montana's second-largest city is far more than just an outpost for exploration. That's not to say it's not perfect for that, too. With seven designated wilderness areas, three rivers, and countless mountains and cliffs, you can hike, climb, raft, tube, fish, swim, or ski to your heart's content. All with the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop.
Beyond its reputation as a Montana recreation hotspot, the Missoula craft beer scene is beloved by adventure tourists — just one facet of the city's urban lifestyle. Fully embracing a "have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too" way of living, it's perfectly possible to spend a day in the remote wilderness before retreating to some modern luxuries. Art galleries and museums line the city's streets, while its nightlife is dominated by breweries, wineries, and casinos. In the summer, multiple music festivals take over downtown for days at a time.
Missoula is also an excellent place to experience the history of the American West. The city's early days as a trading outpost during the great expansion of the 19th century are still visible in places like the Pioneer Memorial Museum and the Fort Missoula Museum. Meanwhile, the varied architecture in downtown tells stories of the decade-by-decade growth of the city. Missoula may be far off the beaten path, but its well-rounded tourist experience suggests a new one might need to be trod in soon.
Ithaca, New York
The upstate New York college town's unofficial slogan, "Ithaca is gorges," should tell you everything you need to know. A popular stopover between New York City and Niagara Falls, Ithaca boasts over 150 cascades of its own — with more than 230 miles of trails snaking their way up, over, and around them. The popular New York Finger Lakes Trail, running from downtown Ithaca to Cornell College, passes by the Cascadilla Gorge Waterfall, and is the perfect example of how easily the town blends daily life with its sublime natural surroundings. Meanwhile, the town's largest waterfall is Taughannock Falls (pictured above), clocking in at an incredible 215-foot plunge.
The town itself is a joy to explore, too. Don't be put off by Cornell's Ivy League reputation; there's no stiffness here. Its local population is an artsy group, with regular farmers markets, art exhibitions, and an incredible live music scene, all facets of daily life. The State Theatre, now over a century old, boasts an incredible lineup of acts — from world-renowned orchestras to modern rock bands — while the first Friday of every month is designated Gallery Night, with local studios opening their doors to the public for themed events.
And when it comes to food and drink, things get even better. Downtown Ithaca is a hotbed of over 60 top restaurants, from high-end farm-to-table setups to casual lunch spots and everything in between. Meanwhile, hop heads can sample locally crafted beers from some of the nine local breweries. Its position in the Finger Lakes also makes it the perfect jumping-off point to try some of the region's best wineries. In short, Ithaca's earned its top spot.