America's Top 3 Towns To Visit In 2025 Blend Outdoor Adventure, Rivers, Trails, And Mountain Views

The U.S. has no shortage of unbelievable destinations. From the urban sprawl of New York City and its ever-trending neighborhoods to incomparable national parks like Zion and Glacier, the country is still very much the land of opportunity for tourists. But while tried and true destinations like Los Angeles, New Orleans, and the Big Apple still dominate headlines, it's smaller towns with an eye on outdoor adventure that are topping the lists this year. According to CNN, America's top three towns to visit in 2025 are (in descending order): Asheville, North Carolina; Missoula, Montana; and Ithaca, New York — each bursting with rivers, trails, and mountain views.

At a time when overtourism is a major flashpoint in the industry, opting to highlight some smaller destinations can be a responsible choice. Plus, it also offers a level of intimacy and authenticity that some busier towns can no longer replicate. Simultaneously, angling toward outdoorsy destinations can spread the crowds thinner, ultimately maximizing your enjoyment.

Narrowing hundreds of reader and expert suggestions down to just 10 towns, each destination was picked based on a number of factors including its beauty, overall vibe, attractions, food, and lodging options. The top three (and the rest of the top 10), each dotted around the country, are tremendous options for your trip-planning in the coming months.