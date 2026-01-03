South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain Foothills Boasts A Bustling Art City With Ample Charm, Views, And Activities

In the downtown area, visitors can peruse some unique shops in Greer Station, such as Aged Attire, which sells stylish vintage clothing. Not Just Gaming is another interesting stop that sells collectibles and offers tabletop games, or there's Galleries of Brian Brigham, an interior design shop. You'll also find several art galleries, including the Barnett Gallery, which specializes in oil paintings and has art auctions as well as classes for drawing and painting figures. If you'd like to explore your creative side, there's always something happening at the Edward R. Driggers Center for the Arts, located right in the heart of the city, which has artists in residence and a 150-seat theater.

There are some unique attractions in the outskirts of the city, such as Campbell's Covered Bridge, a nostalgic pine wood bridge built around 1910, which is about a 20-minute drive outside Greer and has a lovely park for looking out at the tranquil creek below. For more outdoor exploration, there are several notable scenic trails within Paris Mountain State Park, such as the Fire Tower Trail is a half-mile hike that provides incredible views of the surrounding mountains, while the North Lake Trail is a one-mile loop with views of the lake. One of Greer's claim-to-fames is the BMW manufacturing plant, the only one in the U.S., and Ultimate Driving Museum pays tribute to this with an impressive permanent collection of cars, as well as rotating exhibits on display, and is a must-see for visitors. The museum is outside of the downtown area, about 3.5 miles from the airport, so it makes a great final stop before you have to catch your flight.