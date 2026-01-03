South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain Foothills Boasts A Bustling Art City With Ample Charm, Views, And Activities
One of the fastest-growing cities in South Carolina is tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and oozes with small-town charm blended with urban conveniences. With a population of 55,000 (and an annual growth rate of five percent), Greer, South Carolina, is gaining attention for a lot of good reasons. The charming city has transformed into a creative hub, with several art galleries, a vibrant arts council, and a sprawling center for the arts (which underwent a major renovation within the last few years).
The downtown area, known as Greer Station, consists of 12 blocks that are undergoing a revitalization and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, with a number of buildings dating back to the late 1800s and brick-lined streets lined with shops and restaurants to explore. It's also home to live music, with special events and Saturday night concerts at the Cartwright Food Hall. The city is full of fun activities for visitors, including a farmers' market, museums, and city parks. The surrounding area offers even more adventures, including outdoor pursuits at state parks like Paris Mountain, an underrated park that offers lakes, camping, scenic overlooks, and hiking trails, and is just 20 minutes from Greer, or Caesar's Head, home to a mysterious passage that leads to stunning views, which is about an hour from the city.
Things to do in Greer, South Carolina
In the downtown area, visitors can peruse some unique shops in Greer Station, such as Aged Attire, which sells stylish vintage clothing. Not Just Gaming is another interesting stop that sells collectibles and offers tabletop games, or there's Galleries of Brian Brigham, an interior design shop. You'll also find several art galleries, including the Barnett Gallery, which specializes in oil paintings and has art auctions as well as classes for drawing and painting figures. If you'd like to explore your creative side, there's always something happening at the Edward R. Driggers Center for the Arts, located right in the heart of the city, which has artists in residence and a 150-seat theater.
There are some unique attractions in the outskirts of the city, such as Campbell's Covered Bridge, a nostalgic pine wood bridge built around 1910, which is about a 20-minute drive outside Greer and has a lovely park for looking out at the tranquil creek below. For more outdoor exploration, there are several notable scenic trails within Paris Mountain State Park, such as the Fire Tower Trail is a half-mile hike that provides incredible views of the surrounding mountains, while the North Lake Trail is a one-mile loop with views of the lake. One of Greer's claim-to-fames is the BMW manufacturing plant, the only one in the U.S., and Ultimate Driving Museum pays tribute to this with an impressive permanent collection of cars, as well as rotating exhibits on display, and is a must-see for visitors. The museum is outside of the downtown area, about 3.5 miles from the airport, so it makes a great final stop before you have to catch your flight.
Planning a trip to Greer, South Carolina
Greer is a year-round destination, with each season offering something different for visitors. Each spring, the Greer Goes Global International film festival showcases cultures around the world in the Greer City Park, with worldwide sports, food vendors, and music from around 20 different nations. Greer is located a stone's throw from sister city, Greenville, which is especially known for having incredible fall festivities without big crowds, so a combination trip during autumn can be a treat for leaf peepers. At the end of June, Greer hosts its annual Freedom Blast, a military tribute with food, entertainment, and fireworks. The Greer Farmers Market kicks off at the Greer City Park, with varying dates depending on season, so be sure to check the schedule before your visit so you can pick up some farm-fresh foods or locally-made products.
If you're staying right in Greer, there are a handful of chain hotels right in the city, including the Hampton Inn, which is centrally located near shops and restaurants. You can also camp under the stars at Paris Mountain State Park, which has 40 sites for tent camping and RV hookups. Greer is easily accessible by car off the U.S. Route 29 and Interstate 65, or, if you're flying in, the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is located just five miles from the city. Alternatively, there is an Amtrak train station in nearby Greenville on the Crescent Line, with connections between New Orleans and New York City.