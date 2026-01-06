The Simple Dollar Tree Items To Turn Any Cruise Cabin Into A Dreamy Romantic Escape

Whether you're thinking of proposing or just trying to reignite that romantic spark, a little cruise ship cabin glow-up can be just the thing to get the butterflies going. And you don't need to drop a dime on floral arrangements and champagne to do it. All you need is a few LED candles and some fabric rose petals from Dollar Tree — and a touch of imagination!

Even if your perfect vision of a romantic getaway on a cruise ship includes a dreamy, candlelit stateroom, you'll need to leave your lighter at home. Since a fire could be devastating on any boat, things like candles, incense, and lighters are completely banned from cruise lines and will end up confiscated. But the good news is that you can still get the same romantic vibe with flameless LED candles from your local Dollar Tree. Flameless LED candles are easy to use and long-lasting. Just flip the switch on the bottom and you've got the next best thing to genuine candlelight. Not only are they perfect for setting the mood, but these handy little faux candles also make a convenient travel nightlight.

Dollar Tree's tealight candles typically come in two-packs for just $1.25, making them a budget-friendly item so you've got plenty of money left over for portside shopping. They're also small enough that you can fit quite a few in your luggage and still have room left over for everything else you want to pack for your cruise. Or if you want to go big, Dollar Tree also sells flameless LED pillar candles for $1.25 each.