13 Things That Will Be Confiscated Before You Get On A Cruise Ship

When you're stuck in the middle of the ocean hundreds of miles from the nearest Walmart, realizing you're missing an essential creature comfort either means having to shell out for the spendy cruise ship store equivalent or go without (shudder). It is far from the ideal situation. But even if it makes sense that you'd want to pack carefully for your cruise, packing the wrong item can result in a confiscation.

Aside from liquor, most items confiscated by cruise ship security aren't gone forever. Instead, they're sent to a magical place known to cruise regulars as the "naughty room," where they wait with all the other no-no items to be reclaimed at the end of the journey. But who wants to sacrifice precious luggage space on something you don't get to use on your trip or have to remember to trek your sunkissed self down to security to reclaim before heading home? Save yourself the hassle by avoiding the bane of cruisers everywhere and planning alternatives for those ban-worthy items instead. Banned item lists can vary from one cruise ship to the other, so always double-check your cruise line's list before you make it to the dock.