Things You Should (And Should Not) Ask Your Cruise Cabin Steward
You may think boarding a cruise ship with 3,000 other people means you sacrifice any sort of personalized experience, but there's one particular staffer on board that can make your seafaring journey feel like it was designed just for you... as long as you know what to ask.
Each stateroom on the boat has a cabin steward or room attendant that not only takes care of setting up and cleaning your room, but also makes sure you have all of your questions answered and all of your needs met. In contrast to a hotel room housekeeper, these stewards make a point to introduce themselves and get to know you. Which is why it's a good idea to first ask your steward, "what is your name and how do you pronounce it?" Establishing this relationship on day one helps ensure your cruise is everything you dreamed of.
What to ask when you first arrive
Once introductions are made, ask your cabin attendant about the perks you get with your type of cabin since each cruise line has different freebies offered depending on the room you've booked. You may be entitled to free laundry services or a special in-room dining menu. Your attendant can also tell you about discounts and promotions on board. "I asked my cabin steward about doing laundry," writes one cruiser. "He told me to wait until day three of the cruise, as every three days there would be a promotion. I could fill a bag for a fixed price which was dramatically cheaper."
Your cabin steward is also a great person to ask for advice and tips regarding the cruise itinerary and ports you visit. "I had concerns around the safety of exploring ports alone," continued the cruiser. "My cabin steward was able to tell me what ports I should not go exploring by myself, and which were okay, based on his and other crew experiences."
Questions to help make your cabin perfect
The most requested item from cruise passengers is ice. Whether you want your bucket refilled every night or want ice at a specific time of day, your steward makes it happen. And, since most cabins come with just two sets of towels and a limited number of hangers, you may also want to ask for additional sets from your attendant. Unlike a hotel room, requests for rearranging your room and switching out bedding is also common. The cabin steward can connect or separate beds and move furniture around to make the set up more comfortable. If the bed feels too firm, ask for a mattress topper. Want different pillows? Ask for hypoallergenic or feather options.
Although many cruise lines now use large refillable shampoo and conditioner containers, some luxury lines still provide individual bottles. "Check with the steward if they have a choice of brands," advises a passenger. "On some I have found I could replace the Bulgari toiletries with L'Occitane that I love." To avoid spending money on those expensive snacks in your mini bar, request to have it emptied out. This also gives you more room to store your own cold items. If you are staying next to family or friends, your steward can open up the balcony dividers so you can socialize.
Things you might not know you can ask for
To further personalize your vacation, there are plenty of other items your steward can provide. If you've brought your favorite bottle of wine to enjoy on your balcony, ask for a corkscrew and wine glasses. Make your balcony time even more comfortable by requesting a robe or outdoor blanket. Carnival cruisers swear by the soft, blue fleece blankets found on board its ships. Whether you use them for cooling or for white noise, fans are another popular item to request. However, not all cruise lines offer fans, and the ones that do have a limited supply, so ask for one early.
Cruises are often a time of celebration with family and friends, so if you've got decorations you'd like to put up in your cabin, ask your steward about bringing some scissors or tape. They may even help you get creative with those adorable towel animals they are famous for making. If you encounter an unexpected problem while on the boat, your attendant could have just the right solution. "A friend had broken the handle of their suitcase," this cruiser recalls. "They spoke to their cabin steward and he was able to sort it out by connecting them to a handyman on the ship, who was happy to do it for a small tip." Bottom line, if you need something — just ask. You might be surprised at all of the unexpected things you can request on cruise ships.
Don't ask your cabin steward for these things
That being said, there are limits to what you can request from your cabin steward. Staffers have shared some of the more ridiculous questions they've received, such as what time the 24-hour buffet opens and if someone could "turn on" the Northern Lights. If you have questions about your onboard bill or want to book reservations or excursions, your attendant can direct you to the proper resource, but these are not things that fall under their list of responsibilities. Above all, treat your cabin steward with respect and never ask them to help you violate ship rules, such as smoking in your cabin. Along those same lines, there are some unspoken cruise ship rules that first-time cruisers should be aware of so they can avoid offending other passengers.
The best ways to thank your cabin steward
When you book your cruise, double-check to see if gratuities have automatically been added to your bill. Many cruise lines, especially the luxury ones, now add a daily gratuity of about $15 to $25 per person per day. However, if your cabin steward went above and beyond during your trip, tips are always welcomed. Some guests opt to pick up a gift for their steward while they're at a port of call rather than leaving a cash tip, but keep in mind they probably don't have a lot of storage space in their rooms and likely find the money more useful. While there are plenty of ways to thank them for a job well done, it's really up to you to choose how you would like to show your appreciation for making your cruise experience the best it can be.