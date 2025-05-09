Things You Should (And Should Not) Ask Your Cruise Cabin Steward

To further personalize your vacation, there are plenty of other items your steward can provide. If you've brought your favorite bottle of wine to enjoy on your balcony, ask for a corkscrew and wine glasses. Make your balcony time even more comfortable by requesting a robe or outdoor blanket. Carnival cruisers swear by the soft, blue fleece blankets found on board its ships. Whether you use them for cooling or for white noise, fans are another popular item to request. However, not all cruise lines offer fans, and the ones that do have a limited supply, so ask for one early.

Cruises are often a time of celebration with family and friends, so if you've got decorations you'd like to put up in your cabin, ask your steward about bringing some scissors or tape. They may even help you get creative with those adorable towel animals they are famous for making. If you encounter an unexpected problem while on the boat, your attendant could have just the right solution. "A friend had broken the handle of their suitcase," this cruiser recalls. "They spoke to their cabin steward and he was able to sort it out by connecting them to a handyman on the ship, who was happy to do it for a small tip." Bottom line, if you need something — just ask. You might be surprised at all of the unexpected things you can request on cruise ships.