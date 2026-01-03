North Carolina's Quiet Coastal City Near Wilmington Has Beautiful Views, Sparkling Lakes, And Springs

For nature lovers, North Carolina truly contains multitudes. From tree-lined solitude in the mountain hideaway of Alpine Hamlet to year-round beach camping near Ocracoke Island, the Tar Heel State certainly provides when it comes to both scenic vistas and outdoor activities for both mountain and ocean fans. But what if you could combine the aquatic fun of the Atlantic coast with a healthy dose of serenity and quietude? Turns out, you can: the city of Boiling Spring Lakes, located in the Wilmington metropolitan area, serves up exactly that. Here, you'll be granted access to stunning views, natural springs, and dozens of lakes within the city limits.

Not to be confused with the similarly named North Carolina towns of Boiling Springs or Spring Lakes, Boiling Spring Lakes is just under 25 miles from Wilmington. So to get here from further away, you'll most likely want to fly into Wilmington International Airport, which is served by major airlines including United, JetBlue, and Delta, among others. Or, if you're traveling by car, Boiling Spring Lakes is about two hours from Raleigh.