North Carolina's Quiet Coastal City Near Wilmington Has Beautiful Views, Sparkling Lakes, And Springs
For nature lovers, North Carolina truly contains multitudes. From tree-lined solitude in the mountain hideaway of Alpine Hamlet to year-round beach camping near Ocracoke Island, the Tar Heel State certainly provides when it comes to both scenic vistas and outdoor activities for both mountain and ocean fans. But what if you could combine the aquatic fun of the Atlantic coast with a healthy dose of serenity and quietude? Turns out, you can: the city of Boiling Spring Lakes, located in the Wilmington metropolitan area, serves up exactly that. Here, you'll be granted access to stunning views, natural springs, and dozens of lakes within the city limits.
Not to be confused with the similarly named North Carolina towns of Boiling Springs or Spring Lakes, Boiling Spring Lakes is just under 25 miles from Wilmington. So to get here from further away, you'll most likely want to fly into Wilmington International Airport, which is served by major airlines including United, JetBlue, and Delta, among others. Or, if you're traveling by car, Boiling Spring Lakes is about two hours from Raleigh.
Take in Boiling Spring Lakes' scenic views
One of the best ways to make the most of Boiling Spring Lakes' landscapes is on a walk or hike. For a three-mile loop that will take you an hour or less to complete, head to Boiling Spring Lakes Preserve Loop. This easy-rated trail takes you over bridges and through a plant conservation area, among other scenic highlights. Just be sure to wear bug spray, sun protection, and to bring plenty of water and adequate footwear — and maybe a pair of binoculars.
You'll need to acquire permit approval to go off-piste, so this trail is also the most accessible way to get a glimpse of the remarkable Boiling Spring Lake Preserve. Spanning more than 6,000 acres in total, the preserve offers avid wildlife spotters ample opportunity to commune with nature in the company of a vast array of flora and fauna including orchids, rare plants, and even the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker. Whether you're interested in the wildlife or simply the views, you're in for a treat here.
Enjoy lake and spring access
The town's namesake spring still exists today, but unfortunately for curious visitors, it's situated on private property and therefore can't be viewed by the public. And Boiling Spring Lakes' Patricia Lake (also known as the Big Lake) — which is a whopping 275 acres in size — has been beleaguered since 2018's Hurricane Florence. But if you're itching to lay eyes on some fresh water, you've got plenty of fantastic options.
Rest assured that there are numerous other lakes in the area as well; in fact, between natural and human-made lakes, there are about 50 in total, including Tate Lake, Seminole Lake, Mirror Lake, and Spring Lake. Spring Lake, in particular, makes is an ideal swimming or boating. This sparkling body of water is accessible through Spring Lake Park, which is open daily from sunrise to sunset. There's also a boat launch for kayaks or motor boats. When you're ready to regain your land legs, enjoy a picnic — or the city's Free Concert Friday Music Series — at Spring Lake Park. And if you're still craving a trip to a spring after your time in this quiet coastal paradise, continue the North Carolina vacation with a visit to the aptly-named Blue Ridge Mountains resort town of Hot Springs.