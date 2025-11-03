Avoid The Crowds Of North Carolina's Outer Banks At This Year-Round Beach Camping Site Near Ocracoke
The air is filled with tales of pirate ghosts and the lost memories of colonial shipping routes. These stories float around an island that once served as a busy inlet to the Tar Heel State, and was teeming with buccaneers like the infamous pirate Blackbeard, who called Ocracoke home. Today, the island sits peacefully at the southern end of North Carolina's Outer Banks. In fact, Blackbeard's old favorite barrier island is now a year-round camping destination. While according to legend, Ocracoke Island might also be home to Blackbeard's lost treasure, one camping trip on the beach and you'll find that Ocracoke itself is the true treasure.
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce pegs annual visitors at about 5 million per year. A lot of those coastal visitors are drawn to the northern half of the OBX, stretching from the charming village shops and boardwalks of Duck to the waterfront shopping and dining in Kitty Hawk. Far to the south of the larger, crowded towns, though, lies the charming Ocracoke Island, the last stop on a trip to the Outer Banks. Equal parts beach bum hangout and historic island wilderness, the island boasts a beautiful campground that's well worth a visit in itself.
Staying at Ocracoke Campground in North Carolina's Outer Banks
There are two ways to get to Ocracoke Campground. From the north, you'll cross the Wright Memorial Bridge to Kitty Hawk before driving to the ferry terminal at Cape Hatteras. Stop by the secluded coastal village of Hatteras to check out the famous lighthouse and grab a bite to eat. For visitors coming from the south, you'll need to hop on the ferry from Cedar Island, part of Highway 12, North Carolina's scenic byway. Be sure to check the schedule because the ferry has a limited number of spots available and times change depending on the season. While the Cape Hatteras ferry runs hourly, the first ferry that departs Cedar Island leaves around 7:00 a.m., with the latest departing at 4:00 p.m. Once you're across, you'll head to the Ocracoke Island Campground. Sites start at around $28 a night, year-round.
This serene campground is gorgeous with towering dunes and sand campsites that are tucked between natural foliage. While it's easy to spend all day in Ocracoke Village, you can also spend it in front of your campsite fishing, surfing, or simply relaxing in the sand, as many of the sites lead right to the beach. There's something magical about laying your head to rest with the soft sand beneath your tent, millions of stars twinkling above, and the sound of the ocean waves lapping in the distance.
Things to do in Ocracoke, North Carolina
There are endless things to do on Ocracoke and easily enough activities to fill a week. Start by discovering the island's rich history. Before the Outer Banks was a popular tourist destination, it was a popular hangout for Blackbeard and his 400-strong band of buccaneers. Pay a visit to Teach's Hole, a cove off Ocracoke Island, where the pirate met a grisly end at the hands of the British Royal Navy. It's rumored that his ghost still lingers around his favorite haunt. Springer's Point is a popular trail that leads to a view of Teach's Hole from a small beach. Visitors will also want to check out the historic Ocracoke Light Station, a lighthouse dating from 1824 and the smallest of the North Carolina lighthouses at just 75 feet.
Make your way into Ocracoke Village next. Wander around the colorful village and do some shopping at boutiques like the Island Ragpicker, which has been selling an assortment of island whimsies for four decades. Afterward, grab a meal and a drink at Howard's Pub, a classic beach bar and grill and longtime local favorite. Their next-door neighbor is 1718 Brewing, if you want to continue the fun and sample unique brews like Notorious F.I.G., brewed with the island's famous figs.