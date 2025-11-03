Avoid The Crowds Of North Carolina's Outer Banks At This Year-Round Beach Camping Site Near Ocracoke

The air is filled with tales of pirate ghosts and the lost memories of colonial shipping routes. These stories float around an island that once served as a busy inlet to the Tar Heel State, and was teeming with buccaneers like the infamous pirate Blackbeard, who called Ocracoke home. Today, the island sits peacefully at the southern end of North Carolina's Outer Banks. In fact, Blackbeard's old favorite barrier island is now a year-round camping destination. While according to legend, Ocracoke Island might also be home to Blackbeard's lost treasure, one camping trip on the beach and you'll find that Ocracoke itself is the true treasure.

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce pegs annual visitors at about 5 million per year. A lot of those coastal visitors are drawn to the northern half of the OBX, stretching from the charming village shops and boardwalks of Duck to the waterfront shopping and dining in Kitty Hawk. Far to the south of the larger, crowded towns, though, lies the charming Ocracoke Island, the last stop on a trip to the Outer Banks. Equal parts beach bum hangout and historic island wilderness, the island boasts a beautiful campground that's well worth a visit in itself.