One Of The Midwest's Top Places To Retire Is A Lakeside City Near A Historic French Utopian Colony
Situated about 100 miles southwest of Des Moines and incorporated in 1871, the lakeside city of Corning is an inconspicuous Iowan gem. With a population of just over 1,500 residents as of 2025, Corning might be a small town, but it has a big reputation — in 2025, Life and Leisure named it the fourth best place to retire in the Midwest U.S. It's certainly affordable, considering that the median home value in Adams County (where Corning is located) is $116,900, with monthly median food costs remaining under $600, per Investopedia. One of the best perks of being a retiree in Corning is that your Social Security benefits and other retirement income will not be taxed, either.
Iowa may not have the shopping spectacle and luxury of New York City's Fifth Avenue, but Corning is more of a midwestern escape for those wanting to find solace in nature and get away from big-city hustle and bustle. In addition to the many financial pluses of being in Corning, retirees and visitors alike will love the plethora of outdoor perks that can be found. It's one of the main reasons why the city was ranked by World Atlas as one of the eight best towns in Iowa for retirees.
Corning has destinations like Lake Icaria, a 650‑acre reservoir just six miles north of the city, where people can find fun and relaxation in everything from a 300-foot beach swim area to disc golf and archery. Hikers will love the more than four miles of nature along the Lake Icaria Shore Trail, an area that is also great for camping and running. The trail travels alongside the shoreline of the lake, so it's perfect for those wanting to see stunning views of the water as well as lush forestry. Meanwhile, the Lake Icaria Nature Trail is about three miles long and extends into the forest, providing picturesque views of the lake and scenic overlook spots.
Discover the historic French Icarian Village
Most people may not be aware of how rich Iowa's history is in Iowa regarding European settlers to America. Take the quaint city of Manning; with its 17th-century German relics, it's one of the places where Germans established themselves years ago. When it comes to Corning, the area is historically unique for attracting Icarians from France in the mid-19th century. The Icarians, a group led by Etienne Cabet, came to America to create utopian societies, communal colonies in which everything was shared and everyone was equal. Corning became one of these, and survived longer than any other, lasting until 1895.
Remnants of the colony exist as the French Icarian Village, located about three miles east of Corning; it's a must-visit destination for travelers and history lovers. During your trip you can experience the restored communal dining hall, as well as their schoolhouse, cemetery, and library. You'll also get the chance to see how exactly the Icarians lived and try out activities like churning butter or competing in a spelling bee. It's the perfect place to step back into the 19th century.
Where to eat and where to stay in Corning
If you're wanting to travel to the city of Corning but don't want to drive, then your best bet is to fly to Des Moines International Airport, which is about 100 miles away and to rent a car or schedule a taxi. Alternatively, you could check whether your airport has any departures for Corning Municipal Airport (CRZ).
Once you arrive, you may be hungry; fortunately, it's not hard to find great food in Iowa. The storybook city of LeClaire has a historic district full of unmissable restaurants, and Corning is no different. If you're craving Mexican food, then Los Catrines Mexican Kitchen is a great choice, with the establishment offering up a variety of Mexican classics and specials which include dishes like chimichangas, street tacos, fajitas, and more. Rated as the number one restaurant in Corning on Tripadvisor, Primrose is a beloved family-owned location that offers up a new menu weekly. This Is Iowa praised the establishment for being "hands-down the best small-town restaurant I've ever had the pleasure of eating at."
If you're thinking of checking out Corning to see if it's right for you and would like to stay the night, the cozy, boutique Corning Hotel is your best bet; it features a daily continental breakfast, free passes to their CHI Wellness Center, and a cozy fireplace in their lobby. Your other main option is the Heritage Inn Bed and Breakfast, which is about 16 miles away in Lenox. It's a Queen Anne Victorian home which was constructed at the turn of the 19th century and offers a private suite, made-from-scratch meals (including crepes and fruit), and a side patio and fire pit.
If you're a fan of old-school late night comedy, you should definitely check out the childhood home of one-time late-night king Johnny Carson, who was born in Corning back in 1925. His still-preserved home and birthplace home is available to the public between May and September, and is one of the many quaint attractions that make the city a worthwhile stop for travelers. For others, that stop may be permanent, as quiet Corning is becoming the subject of conversation more and more, especially where retirement is concerned.