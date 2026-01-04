One Of The Midwest's Top Places To Retire Is A Lakeside City Near A Historic French Utopian Colony

Situated about 100 miles southwest of Des Moines and incorporated in 1871, the lakeside city of Corning is an inconspicuous Iowan gem. With a population of just over 1,500 residents as of 2025, Corning might be a small town, but it has a big reputation — in 2025, Life and Leisure named it the fourth best place to retire in the Midwest U.S. It's certainly affordable, considering that the median home value in Adams County (where Corning is located) is $116,900, with monthly median food costs remaining under $600, per Investopedia. One of the best perks of being a retiree in Corning is that your Social Security benefits and other retirement income will not be taxed, either.

Iowa may not have the shopping spectacle and luxury of New York City's Fifth Avenue, but Corning is more of a midwestern escape for those wanting to find solace in nature and get away from big-city hustle and bustle. In addition to the many financial pluses of being in Corning, retirees and visitors alike will love the plethora of outdoor perks that can be found. It's one of the main reasons why the city was ranked by World Atlas as one of the eight best towns in Iowa for retirees.

Corning has destinations like Lake Icaria, a 650‑acre reservoir just six miles north of the city, where people can find fun and relaxation in everything from a 300-foot beach swim area to disc golf and archery. Hikers will love the more than four miles of nature along the Lake Icaria Shore Trail, an area that is also great for camping and running. The trail travels alongside the shoreline of the lake, so it's perfect for those wanting to see stunning views of the water as well as lush forestry. Meanwhile, the Lake Icaria Nature Trail is about three miles long and extends into the forest, providing picturesque views of the lake and scenic overlook spots.