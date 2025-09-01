Iowa's Quaint City Blends Arts, Antiques, And Recreation And A 17th-Century German Hausbarn
Starting in the mid-1800s, Iowa became a popular destination for German immigrants to settle in, with lots of farmable, affordable land and growing enclaves bound by a shared heritage. According to Iowa PBS, half of Iowa's farmers were of German heritage by 1920. Though the influx of Germans declined by the later 20th century, this legacy is still strongly evident in some of Iowa's communities, like the scenic villages of the Amana Colonies, where German culture thrives. The German American Heritage Center is also located in Iowa, in the lively, affordable city of Davenport along the Mississippi River. In the town of Manning, which was once one of the most concentrated areas of German immigrants in Iowa, that heritage is kept alive by a German Hausbarn that was originally built in 1660 and shipped over to the U.S.
Manning's history is present all throughout the town, from the Bavarian accents on the Main Street storefronts to its park centered around a historic railroad trestle. Charming touches like cobblestone streets and brick shops make Manning's downtown a pretty area to spend the day. There's also plenty to do in terms of recreation — head to the splash park at the Manning Recreation Center, take a canoe onto the West Nishnabotna River, or indulge in one of the many outdoor activities available at Great Western Park.
See the Hausbarn and other German-influenced sites in Manning
You might begin a visit to Manning at the town's most iconic site, the Hausbarn. It's in fact part of a larger park, the Manning Hausbarn Heritage Park, that includes a historic church and farmstead, too. The park is open from May through October for a small admission fee. The Hausbarn was purchased in the 1990s and reconstructed, piece by piece, after being shipped from Germany. It honors an important part of Manning's history as an enclave of German immigrants, who came to the area for its fertile land. Traditionally, German farmers lived in buildings like the Hausbarn, which blend elements of a house and barn, made up of brick supported by wooden beams, a thatched roof, and colonial windows. Inside, space was delineated between families and livestock to live under the same roof.
Nearby, the Trinity Lutheran Church gives more context to the life of German settlers in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The church that presently stands was built in 1913, though its congregation existed since 1884, largely made up of northern German immigrants. At the William A. Leet and Frederick H. Hassler Farmstead, built starting in 1915, you can get a glimpse into what farm life was like in Manning. The farmstead includes a preserved carriage house, barn, home, and antique farm equipment. Make sure to stop by the park's Freedom Rock, a monument painted by artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen — it's one of the sites on Manning's Art and Antiquities tour.
Explore downtown Manning and nearby parks
In downtown Manning, you'll notice stores and restaurants with a German inflection, whether it's in the Germanic spelling of BrickHaus Brews, a cozy restaurant on Main Street, or the half-timber touches of the Manning Library. All along the brick-paved Main Street are lovely boutiques, coffee shops, and dining options. The Market Place is a great spot to do some shopping and get coffee within the same property. Main Street is also part of the Manning Arts and Antiquities tour — look out for historic photographs and artwork in local hangouts like Cliff's Place and the Corner Café.
Head north of downtown to the Milwaukee Trestle Park, located at the site of a scenic former railway trestle. The park has picnic tables and paved walkways that come with a perfectly framed trestle backdrop. It's full of public art, including a 10-foot "Iowa" sculpture that's popular for pictures. There's also a canoe ramp onto the West Nishnabotna River. For more outdoor fun, Great Western Park, in the southwest corner of Manning, will more than suffice: A 12-acre lake, shelter house, boat ramp, golf course, and trails offer something for everyone. To reach Manning, it's about a one-and-a-half-hour drive from the Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska or an hour and 45 minutes from the Des Moines International Airport. If you take the route from Des Moines, you can stop by Perry, a vibrant Iowa gem with historic sites and shops, on the way.