Iowa's Quaint City Blends Arts, Antiques, And Recreation And A 17th-Century German Hausbarn

Starting in the mid-1800s, Iowa became a popular destination for German immigrants to settle in, with lots of farmable, affordable land and growing enclaves bound by a shared heritage. According to Iowa PBS, half of Iowa's farmers were of German heritage by 1920. Though the influx of Germans declined by the later 20th century, this legacy is still strongly evident in some of Iowa's communities, like the scenic villages of the Amana Colonies, where German culture thrives. The German American Heritage Center is also located in Iowa, in the lively, affordable city of Davenport along the Mississippi River. In the town of Manning, which was once one of the most concentrated areas of German immigrants in Iowa, that heritage is kept alive by a German Hausbarn that was originally built in 1660 and shipped over to the U.S.

Manning's history is present all throughout the town, from the Bavarian accents on the Main Street storefronts to its park centered around a historic railroad trestle. Charming touches like cobblestone streets and brick shops make Manning's downtown a pretty area to spend the day. There's also plenty to do in terms of recreation — head to the splash park at the Manning Recreation Center, take a canoe onto the West Nishnabotna River, or indulge in one of the many outdoor activities available at Great Western Park.