The Caribbean's Secret Island Blends The World's Third Largest Coral Reef, Mountains, And Pure Tropical Bliss

From powder-soft beaches and tasty local eats to island rhythms and reef magic, one truth is as crystal-clear as the Caribbean sea: that this corner of the world is pure tropical paradise. But in this day and age, you may wonder, is there any dream destination in the Caribbean that hasn't by now become too popular and over-crowded to feel peaceful? Well, if you have a taste for under-the-radar gem holiday spots, look no further than the exquisitely beautiful Caribbean island of Providencia, which is part of Colombia — though geographically nearer to Nicaragua than to mainland Colombia.

Architectural Digest refers to this secret isle as "the last remaining Caribbean island you've never heard of," and after you see this dreamlike island for yourself, you'll also want to keep it under wraps. To get here, you'll need to fly to the neighboring island of San Andrés and then either board a short 20-minute flight or take a three-and-a-half-hour boat ride to Providencia. The journey will be well worth it, though: unlike nearby San Andrés, which contains more nightlife and eateries, Providencia is laid-back, serene, and less developed. What it lacks in bars and restaurants, however, Providencia more than makes up for with stunning beaches, mountains, and the third-largest coral reef on Earth.