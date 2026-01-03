The Caribbean's Secret Island Blends The World's Third Largest Coral Reef, Mountains, And Pure Tropical Bliss
From powder-soft beaches and tasty local eats to island rhythms and reef magic, one truth is as crystal-clear as the Caribbean sea: that this corner of the world is pure tropical paradise. But in this day and age, you may wonder, is there any dream destination in the Caribbean that hasn't by now become too popular and over-crowded to feel peaceful? Well, if you have a taste for under-the-radar gem holiday spots, look no further than the exquisitely beautiful Caribbean island of Providencia, which is part of Colombia — though geographically nearer to Nicaragua than to mainland Colombia.
Architectural Digest refers to this secret isle as "the last remaining Caribbean island you've never heard of," and after you see this dreamlike island for yourself, you'll also want to keep it under wraps. To get here, you'll need to fly to the neighboring island of San Andrés and then either board a short 20-minute flight or take a three-and-a-half-hour boat ride to Providencia. The journey will be well worth it, though: unlike nearby San Andrés, which contains more nightlife and eateries, Providencia is laid-back, serene, and less developed. What it lacks in bars and restaurants, however, Providencia more than makes up for with stunning beaches, mountains, and the third-largest coral reef on Earth.
Experience Providencia's magnificent coral reef
Providencia falls within the Seaflower Biosphere Reserve: a UNESCO Marine Protected Area. Wondering how to see this remarkable aquatic world, rich with coral reefs? Visitors can book a snorkeling tour of Crab Caye, which can be accessed from Deep Blue Hotel's dock (note that you don't have to be a hotel guest in order to book a snorkel tour here). From the boat ride out, you'll pass myriad coves, beaches, and even rum shacks. And after the boat ride – during which the driver will carefully navigate to avoid damaging this delicate, protected ecosystem — you'll have the opportunity to snorkel around the beautiful and serene reef (as well as grab a drink on Crab Caye if you're feeling parched). Snorkeling here, you'll see coral reefs, plus mangroves, seagrass beds, and much more, while basking in the balmy 25-degree Celsius (77-degree Fahrenheit) water.
If you're looking for an even more adventurous way to glimpse the coral reef, scuba diving is an option, too, and is also accessible from Deep Blue Hotel. With visibility often reaching 30 meters, divers can get up close and personal with the coral at nearby Tete's Place, as well as other gorgeous reefs on the north side of the island. And if you're planning to snorkel or dive during your trip to Providencia, don't forget to pack this genius piece of scuba diving gear for sunburn-free snorkeling to avoid getting crispy while you take in nautical sights galore.
Explore the mountains and enjoy tropical vibes
There's plenty to do on land at this secret island, too, including exploring the peaks that shape the island's landscape. El Pico, or High Peak, the island's highest point, makes for a great hike that will take between an hour and an hour and a half. You'll want a guide for this hike, so ask at your accommodation. It's worth the logistical effort, though: the summit of High Peak will afford you a panoramic view of the island in its entirety, ensconced by the sparkling emerald ocean. To embark on this moderately challenging 3.7-mile out-and-back route, you'll find the trail starting at Bottom House, located in town on the Via Circunvalar road. Here, you'll see a tree bearing an iguana sculpture — and the trailhead.
Non-hikers can also opt to stay on lower ground and treat themselves to a restful holiday full of tropical bliss. Grab a coco loco cocktail — a piña colada served inside a coconut — at Roland's Roots Reggae Bar & Restaurant on Playa Manzanilla, and kick back in one of the bamboo booths to tuck into fresh lobster and enjoy live reggae tunes. Or have a drink at La Sireñita, which has a bonfire at night and a view of the ocean. And for delectable Caribbean cuisine, order fresh seafood dishes at Donde Martin – just be sure to book ahead at this popular spot. Whether you spend your holiday on Providencia keeping active or simply relaxing, there's no doubt this unique and underrated island will capture your heart.