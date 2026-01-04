Colorado's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Peaceful Lake Escape Perfect For Fishing And Camping

Driving into the Centennial State, you'll probably want to steer your wheels toward popular outdoor delights, like the Rocky Mountain National Park (which can be affordable with some simple tips) or charming towns like Aspen and Vail. While these gorgeous destinations are hyped for all the right reasons, they can also get really busy — especially during their peak seasons. If you don't want to fight crowds for your hard-earned relaxation, then it's smart to find outdoorsy spots that are generally kept under wraps. One beloved out-of-the-way refuge that fits the bill is the wildly underrated John Martin Reservoir State Park.

Tucked away in southeastern Colorado on the Great Plains, the 12,286 acres of John Martin Reservoir State Park allow for a variety of fun activities. There, you can hop on a small boat in the bluest of waters or drop a line for a variety of fish species; you can even enjoy them on-site at the catch and fry picnic area. You could also jump in the water for a refreshing dip, comb the beach, go jet skiing, or just sit and listen to the gentle melodies of passing water at this stunning preserve nestled within Bent County, Colorado. It's a hot spot for bird watchers, too, along with dog and horse owners who wish to bring their animal friend for some fun.

Driving is the best way to access this state park, which is around four hours from Denver International Airport (which is rumored to have some bizarre conspiracy theories) and around two and a half hours from Colorado Springs Airport. Denver Airport is more connected to major hubs, but Colorado Springs also has direct flights from big cities like Atlanta, Chicago, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and others. Ready to visit? Here's a mini-guide to help you make the most of your trip.