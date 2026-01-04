Colorado's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Peaceful Lake Escape Perfect For Fishing And Camping
Driving into the Centennial State, you'll probably want to steer your wheels toward popular outdoor delights, like the Rocky Mountain National Park (which can be affordable with some simple tips) or charming towns like Aspen and Vail. While these gorgeous destinations are hyped for all the right reasons, they can also get really busy — especially during their peak seasons. If you don't want to fight crowds for your hard-earned relaxation, then it's smart to find outdoorsy spots that are generally kept under wraps. One beloved out-of-the-way refuge that fits the bill is the wildly underrated John Martin Reservoir State Park.
Tucked away in southeastern Colorado on the Great Plains, the 12,286 acres of John Martin Reservoir State Park allow for a variety of fun activities. There, you can hop on a small boat in the bluest of waters or drop a line for a variety of fish species; you can even enjoy them on-site at the catch and fry picnic area. You could also jump in the water for a refreshing dip, comb the beach, go jet skiing, or just sit and listen to the gentle melodies of passing water at this stunning preserve nestled within Bent County, Colorado. It's a hot spot for bird watchers, too, along with dog and horse owners who wish to bring their animal friend for some fun.
Driving is the best way to access this state park, which is around four hours from Denver International Airport (which is rumored to have some bizarre conspiracy theories) and around two and a half hours from Colorado Springs Airport. Denver Airport is more connected to major hubs, but Colorado Springs also has direct flights from big cities like Atlanta, Chicago, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and others. Ready to visit? Here's a mini-guide to help you make the most of your trip.
Noteworthy outdoor activities at John Martin Reservoir State Park
The heart of the John Martin Reservoir State Park is the John Martin Reservoir itself — often called the "sapphire on the plains" due to its impressively blue waters. The state park occupies northern portions of the reservoir and also hosts another body of water, Lake Hasty. There, you can find the state park's only swimming beach, though reviewers have criticized its size and smell, noting that other areas of Lake Hasty are far superior. For instance, those interested in boating will find designated ramps at both reservoirs, but water levels frequently change at John Martin, leading to partial closures for some kinds of boats. Complete closures can also happen at various times of the year, so it's best to contact them ahead of time.
Angling is a popular all-season activity, so you usually don't have to worry about closures in order to catch a wealth of species underwater, like walleye, crappie, catfish, perch, wiper, bluegill, trout, and more. You can use the very useful Colorado Fishing Atlas to research the fish and their locations in Lake Hasty, while the Colorado Fishing Brochure is a helpful tool to learn more about the area and its regulations. Visitors with appropriate state fishing licenses can cast their lines from anywhere along the shoreline, aside from boat docks and places where public entry is restricted. A catch and fry picnic area at the banks of John Martin Reservoir makes it a popular (and delicious) spot for campers and fishing enthusiasts.
The impressive ecosystem doesn't stop there, with the park practically considered a birder's nirvana thanks to at least 415 documented species of birds in Bent County. "For fellow birders, each time I have visited, I have seen different birds," one visitor wrote in the Google review of their visit. The list of photographed birds includes bald eagles, sandpipers, geese, herons, bluebirds, pelicans, and some endangered or threatened species, such as piping plovers and least terns.
Camp under the stars at John Martin Reservoir State Park
The John Martin Reservoir Park is also a camper's paradise, praised by previous visitors for its beautiful views, helpful amenities, and spacious setting — although some were surprised by the pay-per-use, coin-operated shower facilities. There are several other little fees to be aware of, such as the required daily passes ($10 for vehicles and $4 for individuals), though annual passes are available. Reservations are required to stay at one of the 213 campsites (and start at $22 a night), and can be made online at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife site or by phone at 1-800-244-5613.
Visitors can choose from two campgrounds. The more primitive Point Campground has 104 sites, each with its own fire ring and picnic table, but there is no electricity, water, or shade; vault toilets are available, and the view is purportedly great, though. The other option is Lake Hasty Campground, which has 109 sites with laundry facilities, water access, and electrical hook-ups; this option is usually $6 more expensive. While all campsites are open year-round, some facilities may be limited during the winter season — which is also considered an off-season for the reserve. Costs may be reduced during winter, though.
The park is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., giving every kind of visitor plenty of time to explore its popular recreational activities. The weather is unpredictable (classic Colorado!), so be prepared for rain by bringing the proper gear. If you want to stock up on some essentials, the nearby Valley Grocery sells beer, chocolate, bug spray, bait, and more. Ready for more adventure? Check out another one of Colorado's best-kept secrets at the beautiful and historic La Junta.