One Of Colorado's Best-Kept Secrets Boasts Historic Charm, Scenic Beauty, And A Low Cost Of Living

As the eighth-largest state by land mass, Colorado boasts a variety of landscapes and destinations to please visitors. It has earned the nickname "The Centennial State " due to its official entry into statehood in 1876, occurring 100 years after the Declaration of Independence. Whether you head to the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado or the cool mountain town of Paonia, there's something to discover around every corner of the 38th state. In the southeast, you'll find La Junta, one of Colorado's best-kept secrets boasting historical charm, scenic beauty, and a low cost of living.

La Junta's beginnings date back to the 1800s as a hunting spot for buffalo, and then as a fort and outpost on the Santa Fe Trail. By 1875, the Santa Fe Railroad was expanding in the area, creating a settlement and serving as headquarters for the railroad's Colorado Division. Officially incorporated in 1881, the name La Junta, which is Spanish for "the junction," came to fruition because the area served as a junction of various trails and railways. In the heart of the Arkansas River Valley, La Junta is located along U.S. Highway 50, about 176 miles from the capital of Denver and 106 miles from Colorado Springs.