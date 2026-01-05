Asheville, North Carolina's 5 Best Sit-Down Cafes, According To Locals

Although coffee is arguably the main attraction at most cafes, this is not the case at Dobrá Tea. Dobrá Tea originated in Prague but has a handful of locations in the United States, including in Asheville. Situated in Downtown, West Asheville, and East Asheville, the small chain has become a beloved staple in the community. Case in point, About Asheville called it one of the best cafes in the city. Dobrá Tea is known for its Eastern European-style ambiance. Picture bright colors, Persian rugs, and floor pillow seating, where you can sip on one of the many varieties and blends Dobrá Tea has to offer. There's everything you can think of here, from yerba mate to oolong tea from Thailand and bubble tea.

"Dobra is one of my favorite Asheville spots. When I need a calm, serene spot to recharge my mind, body, and spirit, this is where I go," reads a comment on a post from the Facebook group, Asheville Foodies. Out of its three locations, the one in downtown is the oldest and has the most reviews on Google and Yelp. Nevertheless, all are highly rated on both platforms and serve a selection of vegetarian snacks and nibbles. While the menu does vary by location, typical items include a hummus plate and assortment of cookies, the latter of which are raved about by Google reviewers for the Dobrá Tea in downtown.

It's worth noting that the Dobrá Tea in West Asheville is recommended in a blog post on Asheville Cottages. Notably, it has a larger food menu than the other two locations, and, as a review from Google explains,"This location seems somehow more mellow, less touristy, and more locals."