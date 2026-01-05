Asheville, North Carolina's 5 Best Sit-Down Cafes, According To Locals
There are many words one can use to describe Asheville. The city is artsy, outdoorsy, and, notably, cozy (especially in the fall and winter). You can thank Asheville's mountain town charm and natural splendor for that. Located in North Carolina's Buncombe County, officially a top place to go in 2026, the city's coffee scene is a testament to its laid-back vibes. Although Asheville is widely known as Beer City USA, there's no question this destination delights caffeine connoisseurs. You see, Asheville is also nicknamed the Paris of the South; just like the iconic French metropolis, visitors can discover plenty of cafes throughout the city.
However, if you want to experience the best cafes Asheville has to offer, go where the locals go. With the help of Reddit, Asheville-area websites, and more, Islands has tracked down the best sit-down cafes frequented and beloved by locals. These spots are the perfect places to go for a heart-warming cup of coffee or tea, a light meal, or simply to recharge. With diverse aesthetics and ambiance, these establishments showcase Asheville's distinct character. Instead of bar hopping, add cafe hopping to your Asheville itinerary.
Rowan Coffee
Downtown Asheville is home to everything from the Grove Arcade, a historic center full of shops, Europe vibes, and renowned food, to Woolworth Walk, an iconic gallery spotlighting creatives. Also nestled within this vibrant hub is Rowan Coffee, which opened in 2021. This spot is frequently mentioned by Reddit users in posts on the city's subreddit discussing the best coffee shops in Asheville. Additionally, it was named one of the most comforting coffee shops in Asheville by Eater Carolinas. Rowan Coffee features freshly roasted java sourced from countries such as Ethiopia and Mexico, and specialty beverages, including pour overs. Pastries supplied by local bakers are available as well.
Likewise, Rowan Coffee's vintage-inspired aesthetic sets it apart from other cafes. In an interview with Sprudge, owner Bow Smith said that it has "a cocktail bar/speakeasy feel to it." He added, "We wanted the cafe to register as modern, but also reference design elements of the early 20th century." According to users on Google, there is plenty of seating where you can enjoy your cup of joe and sweet treat in this eclectic atmosphere. "As an Asheville local, this is truly one of our gems," reads a review on Google, where the cafe has a 4.7 rating out of more than 500 reviews.
As of spring 2025, Rowan Coffee has a second location in West Asheville, less than 4 miles from downtown. Housed in a former auto garage, this space, like its predecessor, has a retro ambiance but with a European-style twist. It's also roomier and serves light bites. Both locations open daily at 7:30 a.m.
Dobrá Tea
Although coffee is arguably the main attraction at most cafes, this is not the case at Dobrá Tea. Dobrá Tea originated in Prague but has a handful of locations in the United States, including in Asheville. Situated in Downtown, West Asheville, and East Asheville, the small chain has become a beloved staple in the community. Case in point, About Asheville called it one of the best cafes in the city. Dobrá Tea is known for its Eastern European-style ambiance. Picture bright colors, Persian rugs, and floor pillow seating, where you can sip on one of the many varieties and blends Dobrá Tea has to offer. There's everything you can think of here, from yerba mate to oolong tea from Thailand and bubble tea.
"Dobra is one of my favorite Asheville spots. When I need a calm, serene spot to recharge my mind, body, and spirit, this is where I go," reads a comment on a post from the Facebook group, Asheville Foodies. Out of its three locations, the one in downtown is the oldest and has the most reviews on Google and Yelp. Nevertheless, all are highly rated on both platforms and serve a selection of vegetarian snacks and nibbles. While the menu does vary by location, typical items include a hummus plate and assortment of cookies, the latter of which are raved about by Google reviewers for the Dobrá Tea in downtown.
It's worth noting that the Dobrá Tea in West Asheville is recommended in a blog post on Asheville Cottages. Notably, it has a larger food menu than the other two locations, and, as a review from Google explains,"This location seems somehow more mellow, less touristy, and more locals."
Old World Levain Bakery
For bread and pastry enthusiasts, Old World Levain Bakery might as well be paradise. Also called OWL Bakery, this woman-run business uses locally sourced ingredients and was once dubbed a "must-visit" by the Asheville Citizen-Times. Praise has followed OWL Bakery since founder Susannah Gebhart opened the first location in West Asheville in 2016 (she later expanded to include a location in North Asheville). In 2022, Gebhart's small businesses earned her recognition when she became a James Beard semifinalist as an outstanding baker. Plus, local websites, including When in Asheville and HomeSource Realty, have referred to it as one of the best bakeries in the city.
Despite its name, OWL Bakery is seen more as a cafe among residents . The West Asheville location can be described as a homey, cottage-like space while the OWL Bakery in North Asheville boasts a modern flair that is equally inviting. Seating is available at both locations so you can savor and indulge in items such as a latte (its java is sourced from Methodical Coffee, an acclaimed company based in nearby Greenville, South Carolina) and a cardamom bun made with brioche. These items are popular among Google reviewers at both locations. You can also find strudels, danishes, and quiche in the display case.
An individual on the Facebook group Asheville Foodies wrote "Owl Bakery is in a league of its own!" Another individual on the same post stated, "I drive past there almost every day, and I have to hit the gas so that I don't stop and get something delicious. I would love to go every day, but my waistline can't take it."
Pollen Coffee + Flowers
At Pollen Coffee + Flowers, you can quite literally stop and smell the roses. As you might have guessed by its name, the coffee shop doubles as a flower shop. The building that houses this cafe in Downtown Asheville is nondescript, but, once you step inside, you discover a variety of flora in vibrant colors standing out against the white walls.
The cafe features tables and mid-century-style loveseats facing large windows where you can soak in the sun as you relish your beverage of choice. Users on Google say they enjoy coming to Pollen to get some work done. There are seasonal drinks, matcha, an espresso tonic, and more on the menu, plus caffeine fiends can appreciate the bags of specialty coffee Pollen offers from companies based in Asheville and other parts of the country. If you're hungry, there are locally made vegan pastries.
The cafe is consistently brought up and praised by Redditors on the Asheville subreddit. "One of my favorite local cafes with one of the sweetest teams in town! It's a cozy, beautiful setting with lots of natural light," states a review from Google. Moreover, in an article for Fathom, the team behind Rowan Coffee called Pollen, "one of our favorite cafes in town." Pollen Coffee + Flowers is open every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take into account that a local who referred to the cafe as "my #1" on Yelp says that street parking is available, but that the earlier you arrive, the better chance you have at scoring a table.
Liberty House Cafe
If you're looking for a place where you can have a hearty meal along with an excellent cup of joe, check out Liberty House Cafe in North Asheville. This establishment has transformed an old cottage into a neighborhood hangout. Located on a tree-lined street, Liberty House Cafe serves farm-to-table fare. As such, its menu items do change. Despite this, you can expect both sweet and savory breakfast and brunch dishes, including the popular sourdough pancake, described by a reviewer on Yelp as "crispy on the outside, tangy and tender inside." Not to mention, it has seasonal coffee-based drinks. Iced concoctions are served in Mason jars, adding to the overall quaint aesthetic.
Liberty House Cafe, named one of the best brunch spots in Asheville by Eater Carolinas, one of the best restaurants in the city by When in Asheville, and one of the best coffee shops in the city by Uncorked Asheville and About Asheville, is known for its outdoor seating areas surrounded by verdant gardens. In fact, some of its ingredients are sourced directly from here. Although you might want to save a visit to Liberty House Cafe for a warm, sunny day, indoor seating is available if the weather isn't cooperative while you're in town. Liberty House Cafe is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Parking can be difficult, so keep that in mind. [It's] pretty much all street parking... There was a line to get in, but it went fast," warned a reviewer on Google, where Liberty House Cafe has a 4.7 rating out of more than 800 reviews.
Methodology
Asheville, North Carolina, has several noteworthy cafes and coffee shops. This, admittedly, made the task of selecting five for this article tricky. As our goal was to focus on establishments recommended by locals, we primarily turned to Asheville's subreddit and articles from About Asheville and When in Asheville — their content is written by those who reside in the area. Blog posts, including from Uncorked Asheville and Asheville Cottages, were another resource we used to provide the best sit-down cafes in this Southern city.
What caught our eye about Rowan Coffee, Dobrá Tea, Old World Levain Bakery, Pollen Coffee + Flowers, and Liberty House Cafe is that they were often cited by these sources and others. Overwhelming positive reviews and ratings from Google and Yelp further validated the claims, helping us make the decision to showcase these businesses. However, when it came to our selections, we made a point to focus on variety in regards to aesthetics and offerings. It's why this list includes an Eastern European tearoom and a bakery, which are not necessarily what come to mind when you think of a classic cafe.