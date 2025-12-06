Downtown Asheville's Heart Is A Historic Center Full Of Shops, Europe Vibes, And Renowned Food

Asheville's reputation as an artsy North Carolina city full of eclectic fun is one major reason it's one of the top three towns to visit in 2025. While you're there, be sure to stop by Grove Arcade, a historic center full of shops in the heart of downtown. The indoor mall's European vibes and renowned food make it a unique North Carolina stop that seems out of place. One feels transported across the pond to great indoor promenades like the Milan Galleria or London Burlington Arcade... but in flannel.

The complex's developer, E.W. Grove, made his fortune in the late 1800s by selling a "tasteless chill tonic" that promised to cure malaria and other ailments while making "children and adults as fat as pigs." Grove moved to Asheville for its clean air, then began developing its downtown. He got started on Grove Arcade, the crown jewel he hoped would be "the most elegant building in America," but didn't live to see its completion in 1929; he died two years before it opened. The resulting ornate building lacked the originally planned 14-story tower that was to accompany the base. Since then, officials have added it to the National Register of Historic Places. The development's elegance and eclectic mix of shops achieved Grove's goal: To create a gathering place for residents and a magnet for out-of-towners.

It was short-lived, as the government took over the complex during WWII and maintained control until 1995. (The National Weather Records Center called it home for decades, planting rows of filing cabinets.) Restoration efforts meant the Arcade didn't reopen until 2002. The resulting 269,000-square-foot destination offers visitors an entire day's worth of shopping, mesmerizing architecture, and worthwhile food, all while enjoying the very European habit of strolling under a glass canopy, nibbling, and people-watching.