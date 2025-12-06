Downtown Asheville's Heart Is A Historic Center Full Of Shops, Europe Vibes, And Renowned Food
Asheville's reputation as an artsy North Carolina city full of eclectic fun is one major reason it's one of the top three towns to visit in 2025. While you're there, be sure to stop by Grove Arcade, a historic center full of shops in the heart of downtown. The indoor mall's European vibes and renowned food make it a unique North Carolina stop that seems out of place. One feels transported across the pond to great indoor promenades like the Milan Galleria or London Burlington Arcade... but in flannel.
The complex's developer, E.W. Grove, made his fortune in the late 1800s by selling a "tasteless chill tonic" that promised to cure malaria and other ailments while making "children and adults as fat as pigs." Grove moved to Asheville for its clean air, then began developing its downtown. He got started on Grove Arcade, the crown jewel he hoped would be "the most elegant building in America," but didn't live to see its completion in 1929; he died two years before it opened. The resulting ornate building lacked the originally planned 14-story tower that was to accompany the base. Since then, officials have added it to the National Register of Historic Places. The development's elegance and eclectic mix of shops achieved Grove's goal: To create a gathering place for residents and a magnet for out-of-towners.
It was short-lived, as the government took over the complex during WWII and maintained control until 1995. (The National Weather Records Center called it home for decades, planting rows of filing cabinets.) Restoration efforts meant the Arcade didn't reopen until 2002. The resulting 269,000-square-foot destination offers visitors an entire day's worth of shopping, mesmerizing architecture, and worthwhile food, all while enjoying the very European habit of strolling under a glass canopy, nibbling, and people-watching.
Shopping and dining at Grove Arcade
Grove Arcade's eclectic mix of shops lets visitors cover a lot of ground in very little time. Guests can soak their feet and get a massage at the Wake Foot Sanctuary, or find handmade musical instruments made by a local musician at the Woodrow Instrument Company. If you want a legitimate piece of North Carolina, head over to the Mountain Made Art Gallery. Its mix of art made by locals, as well as books and pottery, ensures you'll walk away with something you'll only find in Asheville. Or plop down with a good glass of wine and a good book. No, that doesn't mean you should raid Grove's secret study. The Battery Park Book Exchange and Champagne Bar lets visitors enjoy their Murakami and Malbec at the same time in the sort of cozy confines that you'd only find in the best libraries.
Once you've tapped to pay your last paycheck away, sit down for a bite to eat. Grove Arcade's Restaurant Row lets you pick from a diverse mix of local fare and far-out flair, offering some of the finest food in all of Asheville. The town's eponymous Asheville Proper, then, lives up to its name, preparing live-fire-grilled steaks with locally sourced ingredients at the heart of the menu. If you'd rather go for a greasy bomb of deliciousness, head over to Burgerworx. Featuring scratch-made burgers that are highly customizable (including the option for a vegan smashburger), it's bound to delight your taste buds. For dessert, stop by Appalach Cream, which has a unique take on classic ice cream, using an heirloom recipe that's eight decades old. There, you'll answer the age-old question: What if you put a habanero pepper in chocolate ice cream?
Planning a visit to Grove Arcade
Travelers living within driving distance of Asheville should hop in their cars to reach the Grove Arcade. There's plenty of parking. Those coming from farther out should try to finagle a flight to Asheville Regional Airport. It may be a bit of a logistical hassle, but it spares you the 128-mile, two-hour drive you'll face if landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the closest major transit hub. Finding the mall isn't hard. Make your way to downtown Asheville, and while there, be sure to visit the River Arts District, a creative hub with shops, food, and galleries that's only four minutes away.
You won't lack a place to stay. Downtown Asheville is chock-full of hotels. A dozen lie within minutes of Grove Arcade itself. If you want to keep up the mall's knack for engrossing aesthetics, head over to the Foundry Hotel. The boutique hotel maintains an industrial chic vibe that's a nice counterpoint to the Grove Arcade's grandiose European ambiance. From there, make the five-minute drive to the Biltmore Estate, which Samantha Brown declared an underrated outdoor paradise. While there's no bad time of visit, the weather does get a bit muggy in the summer and chilly in the winter. Aim for shoulder season. Whenever you visit, you won't find any of E.W. Grove's tasteless chill tonic. A shame. But you can certainly indulge in some shopping and dining in his honor.