The Secret RV Campsite Hack That Can Get You A Prettier Site At Any Public Campground
Whether you travel with a backpack and tent or in a more luxurious RV, camping trips are an excellent way to experience the great outdoors. There are plenty of DIY camping hacks, including this clever pool noodle trick for your RV awning, to help you enjoy a stress-free getaway. When it comes to booking campsites, there's one trick that will typically ensure you have a quieter, and more beautiful, site. Next time you set off with your RV or camping trailer, consider staying in a non-electric or tent site.
Patrick M. tells RV Travel to, "stay in the sites with electric only or no electricity at all (the tent-camping, backpacking crowd is usually better behaved, and the sites are prettier)." Popup Portal user nickap echoes this, adding, "we generally prefer to use the 'tent' sites because they are quieter and often a little more remote-feeling than the RV sites, where the RVs are usually quite close to each other, and lined up in rows." While not guaranteed, this tip can often lead to higher-quality campsites, regardless of what your camping setup is.
Tips for using this RV campsite hack
There are a few caveats to this hack. Booking electric only, or non-electric, sites, means you won't have a full hook-up — water isn't always included. Plan in advance and be sure you have enough water for your trip. RV, popup campers, teardrop trailers, and other large setups are sometimes not allowed at tent sites due to size limitations. Campsite size and rules vary state by state, and site to site — the best thing to do in this situation is to call ahead and ask, explaining your setup and how large your vehicle is. Rangers or site owners will be able to advise on how suitable a non-electric or tent site is for large camping setups. Pitchup recommends memorizing your vehicle's length and width, and checking site size on the listing or by contacting the owner.
If you do choose to camp in a tent site with a vehicle, consider your neighbors — who will most likely be in tents — and be respectful with generator usage. Popup Portal user rsdata notes that they would "hate to be a tenter and have a trailer sit in the next site with the AC running all night keeping me awake." Regardless of the campsite you choose, keep your setup safe and theft-proof your RV by keeping an interior light on. Whenever and wherever you go camping, follow the seven Leave No Trace principles to ensure natural areas are conserved for generations to come.