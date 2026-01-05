The Secret RV Campsite Hack That Can Get You A Prettier Site At Any Public Campground

Whether you travel with a backpack and tent or in a more luxurious RV, camping trips are an excellent way to experience the great outdoors. There are plenty of DIY camping hacks, including this clever pool noodle trick for your RV awning, to help you enjoy a stress-free getaway. When it comes to booking campsites, there's one trick that will typically ensure you have a quieter, and more beautiful, site. Next time you set off with your RV or camping trailer, consider staying in a non-electric or tent site.

Patrick M. tells RV Travel to, "stay in the sites with electric only or no electricity at all (the tent-camping, backpacking crowd is usually better behaved, and the sites are prettier)." Popup Portal user nickap echoes this, adding, "we generally prefer to use the 'tent' sites because they are quieter and often a little more remote-feeling than the RV sites, where the RVs are usually quite close to each other, and lined up in rows." While not guaranteed, this tip can often lead to higher-quality campsites, regardless of what your camping setup is.