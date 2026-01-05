Nestled In Washington's Wine Country Is An Affordable City With Scenic Beauty And Crowd-Free Outdoor Adventures
Set along the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers is Clarkston, Washington, a small city of around 7,000 residents with a beautiful backdrop prime for outdoor recreation. Clarkston is perched in the Lewis-Clark Valley AVA wine region, an area with 16 vineyards and a history of wine growing dating back to the late 1800s. Despite its long history as a wine region, it remains refreshingly under-the-radar, making it a less-crowded alternative to Washington's Columbia Valley. Clarkston sits along the state border of Idaho, yet it's considered a more affordable destination than its sister-city, Lewiston, a charming Idaho town full of history. The lower cost in Clarkston is due in part to the lack of a state income tax in Washington, but the overall cost of living in Clarkston is estimated to be about 5.5 percent less than in Lewiston.
Outside the city is Hells Canyon, the deepest river canyon in North America, carved by the Snake River, and it can be explored on a guided tour. Thrill-seekers can go whitewater rafting through the canyon, or calmer float trips are available on the Clearwater River. Kayaking and paddleboarding are also popular activities for visitors, and there are several state parks surrounding the area, with hiking, biking, and camping opportunities. A fabulous trail system beckons to adventurers that and meanders along the rivers for some blissful time spent with nature, far away from city crowds, with major metropolitan areas like Spokane, Washington, around a two-hour drive from Clarkston.
Things to do in Clarkston, Washington
You can explore the wineries of the Lewis-Clark Valley on your own, including Basalt Cellars, which sells a variety of wines such as Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, and many others. Tours are available at select wineries throughout Clarkston and Lewiston, with opportunities to meet the winemakers or pick and crush your own grapes. Unlike land-locked wineries in other parts of the country, one exclusive draw of the Lewis-Clark Valley is that travelers can also take a memorable wine boat tour to wineries along the shores of the Snake River for a combination of great wines and scenic thrills. There are also wine-themed events throughout the year, including live music and trivia nights at the wineries.
If you've had your fill of wine and want to explore parks and hiking trails, check out Hells Gate State Park across the river in Idaho, which is home to some basaltic columns created by lava that has hardened into unique formations. It's drastically underrated, so you'll likely see fewer crowds than in other parks, allowing quiet time to soak in the natural surroundings on hiking and biking trails, or simply having a picnic lunch with friends. Hell's Gate State Park also has more than 80 campsites along the river for a bed with a view, along with a marina with boat rentals available to explore the water. Rafting through Hells Canyon's fantastic class IV rapids is an experience for the books, and can be done on multi-day trips through Row Adventures, which has wilderness camps ready to go for adventure seekers. For something closer to town, the Greenbelt Trail is a four-mile paved path for biking, walking, and birdwatching that weaves along the Snake River.
Planning a trip to Clarkston, Washington
Clarkston and Lewiston are home to a number of budget-friendly chain hotels, including Holiday Inn and Best Western, or there's the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel from the Ascend Collection for a more elevated stay. If you're bringing a pet, Rivertree Inn and Suites has dog-friendly rooms and budget rates. For more rustic stays, the Granite Lake RV Park has site hookups as well as tiny home cabins for rent right in downtown Clarkston that are friendly on the wallet.
Just across the river in Idaho is the Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport, which has a scattering of commercial flights and is just a 10-minute drive from Clarkston, but route options are limited. Otherwise, for a more expansive route network, consider flying into Spokane International Airport, about two hours north of Clarkston. Although Spokane is a fabulous city to visit any time of year, in the fall it's painted with gorgeous foliage hues and has an array of outdoor adventures.