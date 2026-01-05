Nestled In Washington's Wine Country Is An Affordable City With Scenic Beauty And Crowd-Free Outdoor Adventures

You can explore the wineries of the Lewis-Clark Valley on your own, including Basalt Cellars, which sells a variety of wines such as Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, and many others. Tours are available at select wineries throughout Clarkston and Lewiston, with opportunities to meet the winemakers or pick and crush your own grapes. Unlike land-locked wineries in other parts of the country, one exclusive draw of the Lewis-Clark Valley is that travelers can also take a memorable wine boat tour to wineries along the shores of the Snake River for a combination of great wines and scenic thrills. There are also wine-themed events throughout the year, including live music and trivia nights at the wineries.

If you've had your fill of wine and want to explore parks and hiking trails, check out Hells Gate State Park across the river in Idaho, which is home to some basaltic columns created by lava that has hardened into unique formations. It's drastically underrated, so you'll likely see fewer crowds than in other parks, allowing quiet time to soak in the natural surroundings on hiking and biking trails, or simply having a picnic lunch with friends. Hell's Gate State Park also has more than 80 campsites along the river for a bed with a view, along with a marina with boat rentals available to explore the water. Rafting through Hells Canyon's fantastic class IV rapids is an experience for the books, and can be done on multi-day trips through Row Adventures, which has wilderness camps ready to go for adventure seekers. For something closer to town, the Greenbelt Trail is a four-mile paved path for biking, walking, and birdwatching that weaves along the Snake River.