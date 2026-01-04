12 Of America's Top Resorts Are Offering Big Discounts For The 2026 Winter Ski Season
As we move into peak ski season, snow bunnies will be pleased to know that top ski resorts across America are making it easier to afford hitting the slopes. Vail Resorts, which owns a vast network of global ski resorts — including 39 ski areas in the United States — announced deep discounts on lift tickets for anyone booking at least 30 days in advance. Valid at 12 of the country's top ski resorts, this discount will give skiers and riders an average of over 30% off lift tickets.
This is excellent news for anyone looking to ski this winter, as previous deep discounts were reserved for holders of the Epic Pass, Vail Resorts' annual pass. While smaller savings are available for those who book a week in advance, this new initiative benefits anyone who wants to plan ahead for a ski break but won't necessarily go to the mountain enough to warrant an annual pass.
Valid for the 2025-2026 ski season, this early-bird discount can save guests over $100 on lift tickets at these top ski resorts: Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Heavenly, Northstar, Stowe, Okemo, and Mount Snow. For example, if you purchased a lift ticket for Vail Mountain one week in advance, it would cost $299 on peak days. On the other hand, if you just walked up to the ticket window on the day you wanted to go skiing and bought a ticket, it would cost a hefty $335. By purchasing at least four weeks ahead of time, the price lowers to just $229.
Deep discounts mean more world-class skiing for more people
The one-month-ahead offer isn't the only good news. Once you're done skiing this season, you can turn in your old lift ticket for savings of up to $175 on an Epic Pass for 2026-2027. Given that Epic Passes for 25-26 are no longer on sale, the new early discount is a great incentive for those who want to spend time on the mountain but missed out on the annual pass. Vail Resorts' incentive is just one more reason to take an outdoorsy adventure in Vermont and visit Stowe Mountain, or spend time in Park City, one of America's prettiest mountain towns.
The discount is coming right in time, as U.S. ski resorts saw near-record numbers during the 2024-2025 season, with 61.5 million visits. By lowering prices and making the beloved winter activity more accessible, Vail Resorts is likely hoping to capture casual skiers or beginners who aren't quite ready to invest in a season pass. So book yourself a cozy cabin rental, pack up your winter gear, and get ready to hit the slopes this season. Thanks to Vail's new discounts, with a little advanced planning, you can enjoy premium skiing at a fraction of the cost.