12 Of America's Top Resorts Are Offering Big Discounts For The 2026 Winter Ski Season

As we move into peak ski season, snow bunnies will be pleased to know that top ski resorts across America are making it easier to afford hitting the slopes. Vail Resorts, which owns a vast network of global ski resorts — including 39 ski areas in the United States — announced deep discounts on lift tickets for anyone booking at least 30 days in advance. Valid at 12 of the country's top ski resorts, this discount will give skiers and riders an average of over 30% off lift tickets.

This is excellent news for anyone looking to ski this winter, as previous deep discounts were reserved for holders of the Epic Pass, Vail Resorts' annual pass. While smaller savings are available for those who book a week in advance, this new initiative benefits anyone who wants to plan ahead for a ski break but won't necessarily go to the mountain enough to warrant an annual pass.

Valid for the 2025-2026 ski season, this early-bird discount can save guests over $100 on lift tickets at these top ski resorts: Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Heavenly, Northstar, Stowe, Okemo, and Mount Snow. For example, if you purchased a lift ticket for Vail Mountain one week in advance, it would cost $299 on peak days. On the other hand, if you just walked up to the ticket window on the day you wanted to go skiing and bought a ticket, it would cost a hefty $335. By purchasing at least four weeks ahead of time, the price lowers to just $229.