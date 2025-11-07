This Breathtaking State Full Of Thrills Takes The Crown As America's Most Outdoorsy
With a diverse range of gorgeous natural landscapes and a national park system that's long served as a model for other countries, the United States is a fantastic place to explore the great outdoors. But which state is the best for outdoor adventures? Some think of Alaska, the state with more than 57 million acres of untouched wilderness. Others might guess California, the state with the most national parks. But according to a new report from the outdoor apparel brand KÜHL, the most outdoorsy state in America is Vermont.
The study, published in September 2025, looked at local Google searches for 14 different outdoor activities — camping, hiking, skiing, fishing, etc. — across all 50 states, then adjusted the results for population size. The analysis showed that, across the board, camping is the most searched-for activity in the U.S., and that compared with other states, Vermont residents conducted the most online research for outdoor adventures (8,515 searches per 100,000 residents).
Hit the slopes at Vermont's ski resorts
Though other states led the pack in online searches for certain outdoor activities — Hawaiians Googled surfing, Oregon locals looked up fishing spots, and Montana residents searched for campgrounds — Vermonters' avid interest in skiing was particularly evident in KÜHL's study. Which destinations were they likely to come across while planning trips in their home state? A likely possibility is Killington, one of the most scenic ski resorts on the East Coast and the largest in New England. Nicknamed the "Beast of the East," it boasts over 1,500 skiable acres and a reputation for vast terrain. It's less than a two-hour drive from Burlington and its international airport (or three hours using public transportation).
Another great ski destination that's even closer to Burlington — about 45 minutes by car — is Stowe Mountain Resort, located in Stowe, one of America's best small towns, often dubbed as "fall's color capital" for its vibrant foliage. The resort boasts 116 ski trails, 12 lifts, and a gondola that transports passengers to a pair of connected mountains, making it a fabulous escape in the winter. Stay at The Lodge at Spruce Peak (rooms start at $313 per night as of this writing), which features ski-in, ski-out access, an all-season heated pool, and four on-site restaurants.
Sleep under the star's in Vermont's state parks
Right behind skiing, according to the KÜHL report, Vermont residents' most-searched outdoor activity term was camping. Popular camping destinations in the state include the picturesque Grand Isle State Park region, about 30 minutes by car from Burlington. You can pitch a tent ($38 per site) or rent a cottage (from $120 per night) while exploring the largest island on Lake Champlain. A cruise across the lake leads to Burton Island, a car-free state park with waterfront campsites ($38 per site) and cabins available to rent for $85 per night.
Elsewhere in Vermont, you can camp near the base of Mount Mansfield at Smugglers' Notch State Park ($38 per site), about an hour's drive from Burlington. Another excellent choice is the lakefront campground at Branbury State Park (just over an hour's drive south of Burlington). Especially in warmer weather, it's an ideal spot for exploring the Green Mountain National Forest, and there's a long, sandy beach for swimming and picnicking in summer.
Finally, per KÜHL, kayaking was a popular state-wide search term. Paddle out on the bright green, 20-acre Emerald Lake in East Dorset, where kayaks are available to rent ($15 per hour or $60 for the day). It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Burlington. Alternatively, you can opt for a shorter drive (one hour and 20 minutes) to Barnard and borrow a kayak (same prices) to explore the 84-acre body of water at Silver Lake State Park.