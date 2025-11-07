This Breathtaking State Full Of Thrills Takes The Crown As America's Most Outdoorsy

With a diverse range of gorgeous natural landscapes and a national park system that's long served as a model for other countries, the United States is a fantastic place to explore the great outdoors. But which state is the best for outdoor adventures? Some think of Alaska, the state with more than 57 million acres of untouched wilderness. Others might guess California, the state with the most national parks. But according to a new report from the outdoor apparel brand KÜHL, the most outdoorsy state in America is Vermont.

The study, published in September 2025, looked at local Google searches for 14 different outdoor activities — camping, hiking, skiing, fishing, etc. — across all 50 states, then adjusted the results for population size. The analysis showed that, across the board, camping is the most searched-for activity in the U.S., and that compared with other states, Vermont residents conducted the most online research for outdoor adventures (8,515 searches per 100,000 residents).