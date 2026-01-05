The 5 Safest Tent Heaters For Camping, According To User Recommendations
Winter camping season is upon us. If you're looking for ways to stay cosy in the outdoors this season, a tent heater is the way to go. However, not all heaters are created equal, or meant to be used in a tent at all. Luckily there are several ways to go when planning out cold nights on a camping trip, from electric blankets to propane and electric heaters, which provide warmth but also are and safe to have in a tent. If your sleeping bag isn't doing the trick anymore, it may be time to invest in one of these portable heaters.
We do emphasize that safety is key, and each kind of heater may come with its own downsides or precautions that should be followed when you're using it in a tent. Whether you're looking for a heating solution to use in a tent that's great for a backyard camping experience, or you've got some extra space to warm up after snagging a bougie camping find like Walmart's glamping tent, we have an option for you. We've rounded up the 5 safest tent heaters for camping, according to user recommendations.
Start with an electric blanket
By far, the biggest suggestion from seasoned campers is that if you can, opt for a heated blanket over a space heater. While a small heater for your tent may seem like the way to go, there are safety hazards that come with propane-powered heaters (one of the biggest being that the space must be properly ventilated), and electric heaters often require you to have a power source to plug into. If you're camping in a tent, chances are you won't have any outlets handy. One Reddit user who has used both electric blankets and heaters says, "The best, safest bet may be heated blankets, since they're a lot less likely to cause fires or burn you. I know they sell 12v ones, ones that plug into a standard outlet, and ones with batteries."
While there's a chance you may need access to power in order to use this option, the vast majority of campers recommend adding an electric blanket to your sleeping bag situation to stay warm. If you're particularly nervous about the dangers associated with using a space heater in a small, flammable space, this is definitely a great alternative too. Not only is this the easy option to set up, but it also uses less energy (and therefore money) per camping trip than other kinds of tent heaters do. One product that comes highly recommended is the Westinghouse Electric Blanket, which, at the time of writing, is available on Amazon for around $120 for their queen-sized blanket. If you find the electric blanket isn't cutting it, seasoned campers swear by this dead-simple sleeping bag hack for warmer nights.
Mr. Heater Buddy Propane Heater
If you're considering using a heater in your tent, one popular option is to go with a propane heater. The benefits of these kinds of heaters are that they are portable, they do not require an external power source, and they are generally considered safe. However, supplying propane to use the heater can be a pricier option that will add up over time, and you will need to ventilate your space properly when using propane.
The same Reddit user who recommended electric blankets said the following about these kinds of heaters: "My family has used our Buddy Heater in our tent without incident, since they have tip protection and automatic shutoff if there isn't sufficient oxygen for the sensor. I know some people are pretty against propane heat in an enclosed space, but our 3-season tent was still pretty ventilated, even with the rain fly on." Of propane heaters, several campers recommend the Mr. Heater Portable Buddy Heater, which does come with safety features, including a carbon monoxide sensor. Currently, this heater is on sale for $79.99. There is the additional cost of propane and specifically portable portable propane tanks, which must be hooked up to the heater for it to function.
Mr. Heater Little Buddy
The Mr. Heater Little Buddy is a similar model to our previous recommendation, just in smaller packaging. The same brand, which is widely trusted by campers, creates a smaller, handheld version of their heaters. Still powered by propane, this model will use up less fuel than its full-sized counterpart and is perfect for heating up smaller spaces, like a single or two-person tent. You'll still need to ventilate your tent properly to make sure you're not trapping carbon monoxide. However, this heater is much easier to pack and travel with on a long camping trip.
This device ignites using only one button, so there's no turning random knobs in the dark to figure out how to get the heater on, and it has a tip-over safety shut-off feature to protect you while you're sleeping. This smaller size takes up far less floor space, which can be precious real estate in a smaller tent. It measures only 8 inches around the bottom, and can be directed based on what part of the tent needs heating. One frequent camper said of this heater, "Take it from someone that has been in the coldest of cold in a tent. The Mr Heater Little Buddy is perfect! Also, drape a tarp over your tent (don't cover ventilation areas) for extra insulation."
CampyTrix Portable Tent Heater 1500W
This next heater uses electric power, but doesn't need to be plugged into a power source to operate. Top Consumer Picks rated the CampyTrix Portable Tent Heater the safest of 2025. Small and portable, it's easy to take this model with you anywhere. Despite the size, this heater provides up to a whopping 1500 watts of heating power to work with. This device is a bit more expensive than others on our list, and currently retails for $149.
If you run hot, or are worried about your tent overheating, this heater is adjustable to match your particular comfort level. You can adjust the angle of the heater and control how high the temperature is in your tent through a control valve. This CampyTrix heater is dual-purpose, too. You can turn this heater on its side, and rest camping pots on the heat source to warm up food and beverages. While not a replacement for a camping stove, it's a great extra option to have on hand.
Amazon Basics Mini Space Heater
Lastly, small space heaters, which are most typically electric, are generally considered to be safe additions to any tent. A battery-powered space heater is one option. You can also charge heaters or plug them into a portable generator to keep them going throughout the night. On Amazon, you can get a little space heater for as low as $15. This Amazon Basics Mini Space Heater is perfect for a smaller tent and has tip-over protection. Should this device fall over in the middle of the night, it will automatically shut off for your safety. You should still ensure that the heater is not resting on, or directly next to, any flammable materials.
This heater is small, measuring just 5.87 inches deep, 3.15 inches wide, and 5.95 inches tall, and it only weighs 1.43 pounds. While this won't heat larger tents as effectively, it's the perfect size for a solo traveler. And, for a slightly higher cost, you can get a larger version of the same or similar space heaters on Amazon. If you're going on a backpacking trip or have limited space to carry items with you, this is a great pick, and it still gives off 500 watts of heating power.
Methodology: How we landed on these heaters
We made this list by compiling the top picks of camping experts and those who have tried several kinds of heating options in a tent. Of the options available online, these products received the most frequent mentions and praise in user forums like Reddit, product recommendation sites like Top Consumer Picks, and shopping sites like Amazon. In addition, we considered the safety features included in each product and how easy the product is to use if you're new to camping with a heater. These 5 products emerged as some of the safest and most loved heating options on the market currently. Love to camp but prefer not to stay in a tent? Check out our budget-friendly secrets for keeping your RV warm instead.