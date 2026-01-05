The 5 Safest Tent Heaters For Camping, According To User Recommendations

By far, the biggest suggestion from seasoned campers is that if you can, opt for a heated blanket over a space heater. While a small heater for your tent may seem like the way to go, there are safety hazards that come with propane-powered heaters (one of the biggest being that the space must be properly ventilated), and electric heaters often require you to have a power source to plug into. If you're camping in a tent, chances are you won't have any outlets handy. One Reddit user who has used both electric blankets and heaters says, "The best, safest bet may be heated blankets, since they're a lot less likely to cause fires or burn you. I know they sell 12v ones, ones that plug into a standard outlet, and ones with batteries."

While there's a chance you may need access to power in order to use this option, the vast majority of campers recommend adding an electric blanket to your sleeping bag situation to stay warm. If you're particularly nervous about the dangers associated with using a space heater in a small, flammable space, this is definitely a great alternative too. Not only is this the easy option to set up, but it also uses less energy (and therefore money) per camping trip than other kinds of tent heaters do. One product that comes highly recommended is the Westinghouse Electric Blanket, which, at the time of writing, is available on Amazon for around $120 for their queen-sized blanket. If you find the electric blanket isn't cutting it, seasoned campers swear by this dead-simple sleeping bag hack for warmer nights.