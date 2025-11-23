Walmart's Glamping Tent Is The Bougie Camping Find Adding Luxury To Your Outdoor Getaway

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nowadays, anyone can turn a camping trip into a glamping trip, without the added cost of visiting a resort. This affordable addition to your camping gear fits the whole family, looks adorable, and is a practical, easy-to-assemble option. Walmart's bougie glamping tent adds a touch of luxury to any outdoor getaway: the Ozark Trail 15' x 15' 8-Person Bell Tent with String Lights.

Easy to assemble and very Instagrammable, this cute teepee tent by Ozark Trail has gone viral on TikTok. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it could rival the tents you see at professionally run glamping sites, just with your own furnishings in place of a bed. The teepee-style tent is shaped like many traditional glamping tents, with a bell structure and an A-shaped doorway. That pointed opening is adorned with string lights with three settings: low, high, and blinking. The outer shell is made of weather-resistant materials, so you'll be protected from the elements. This Ozark Trail tent retails for around $165 at the time of writing and can fit up to eight people.

While skeptical about how practical versus aesthetic the product would be, in a TikTok video with over 2,000 likes, one user called it "the best tent I've ever owned." While you may not get all the amenities of staying in a glamping site, the tent's style is reminiscent of those at Zion's dreamiest resort, which boasts luxe canvas tents. Plus, it's easy to pack away to take on the road with you.