Walmart's Glamping Tent Is The Bougie Camping Find Adding Luxury To Your Outdoor Getaway
Nowadays, anyone can turn a camping trip into a glamping trip, without the added cost of visiting a resort. This affordable addition to your camping gear fits the whole family, looks adorable, and is a practical, easy-to-assemble option. Walmart's bougie glamping tent adds a touch of luxury to any outdoor getaway: the Ozark Trail 15' x 15' 8-Person Bell Tent with String Lights.
Easy to assemble and very Instagrammable, this cute teepee tent by Ozark Trail has gone viral on TikTok. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it could rival the tents you see at professionally run glamping sites, just with your own furnishings in place of a bed. The teepee-style tent is shaped like many traditional glamping tents, with a bell structure and an A-shaped doorway. That pointed opening is adorned with string lights with three settings: low, high, and blinking. The outer shell is made of weather-resistant materials, so you'll be protected from the elements. This Ozark Trail tent retails for around $165 at the time of writing and can fit up to eight people.
While skeptical about how practical versus aesthetic the product would be, in a TikTok video with over 2,000 likes, one user called it "the best tent I've ever owned." While you may not get all the amenities of staying in a glamping site, the tent's style is reminiscent of those at Zion's dreamiest resort, which boasts luxe canvas tents. Plus, it's easy to pack away to take on the road with you.
The Ozark Trail line of glamping tents
Walmart has a whole host of camping gear — from tents that range in size from tiny to extra large, to cooking gear, and sleeping bags. The company's viral 12-person camping tent is another budget-friendly essential. If you are looking for that slightly elevated experience, the Ozark Trail 15' x 15' 8-Person Bell Tent with String Lights has gone viral for a reason, according to reviews. On Walmart's website, this tent in particular has several reviewers who call it easy to assemble and spacious.
"Super easy to put up," one customer wrote, "We were able to fit four twins, one full-size air mattress, a small fan heater, and a container used as a stand for the TV with ease ... I think it could easily accommodate a queen and two fulls, or six twins! Lights on the door were a great added touch!" This tent currently has a 4.2-star rating and generally gets good reviews. With only two poles, it's an easy tent to put up on your own, according to a TikTok reviewer.
Ozark Trail has several other tents for sale on Walmart's website. They have more traditional camping tents, as well as a few other glamping models. Tents range in price from around $22 for a kids' tent to over $400 for a 10-person cabin tent with a screened patio. Having your own tent is an affordable way to dip your toes into the world of glamping. If you love it, there's a whole world of options across the U.S., like waking up among the California redwoods at this luxurious glamping spot.