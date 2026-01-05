West Virginia's Affordable City In The Shenandoah Valley Is A Hidden Gem With Historic Charm And Natural Beauty

Tucked away in the Shenandoah Valley, an underrated West Virginia city is experiencing a historic renaissance and consistent population growth (which increased nearly 9% in a decade, and is currently at 18,800). This could be due to Martinsburg's affordable cost of living, which according to Payscale is about 9% below the national average, with housing estimated at an incredible 23% below the average. The low cost, combined with Martinsburg's location about an hour-and-a-half from Washington, D.C., makes it the perfect weekend getaway from the sprawling urban area. It's also just a 30-minute drive from Harper's Ferry, West Virginia, another mountain city that has incredible cuisine and eclectic shops.

In 2021, a massive revitalization project was announced to transform the city's historic Interwoven Mills and Perfection Garment Company buildings into luxury lofts and commercial space, essentially creating a small neighborhood. The city is also home to the only original, cast-ironed framed roundhouse in the world, which was originally part of the B&O railroad and is now a historic landmark and home to a farmer's market and other public events.

The area surrounding the city features an array of activities for nature lovers, including whitewater rafting, kayaking, and several state parks for camping and hiking, as well as unique, historic parks that blend history and nature. The sprawling, 22,928-acre Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management Area is ideal for hunting and fishing, with a 208-acre lake that's loaded with bluegill, pike, bass, and crappie. Or, just over the border in Maryland is the South Mountain State Park, an access point for the Appalachian Trail. Harper's Ferry Historical Park, a thrilling outdoor destination for Civil War Buffs, is just 30 minutes from Martinsburg.