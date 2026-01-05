West Virginia's Affordable City In The Shenandoah Valley Is A Hidden Gem With Historic Charm And Natural Beauty
Tucked away in the Shenandoah Valley, an underrated West Virginia city is experiencing a historic renaissance and consistent population growth (which increased nearly 9% in a decade, and is currently at 18,800). This could be due to Martinsburg's affordable cost of living, which according to Payscale is about 9% below the national average, with housing estimated at an incredible 23% below the average. The low cost, combined with Martinsburg's location about an hour-and-a-half from Washington, D.C., makes it the perfect weekend getaway from the sprawling urban area. It's also just a 30-minute drive from Harper's Ferry, West Virginia, another mountain city that has incredible cuisine and eclectic shops.
In 2021, a massive revitalization project was announced to transform the city's historic Interwoven Mills and Perfection Garment Company buildings into luxury lofts and commercial space, essentially creating a small neighborhood. The city is also home to the only original, cast-ironed framed roundhouse in the world, which was originally part of the B&O railroad and is now a historic landmark and home to a farmer's market and other public events.
The area surrounding the city features an array of activities for nature lovers, including whitewater rafting, kayaking, and several state parks for camping and hiking, as well as unique, historic parks that blend history and nature. The sprawling, 22,928-acre Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management Area is ideal for hunting and fishing, with a 208-acre lake that's loaded with bluegill, pike, bass, and crappie. Or, just over the border in Maryland is the South Mountain State Park, an access point for the Appalachian Trail. Harper's Ferry Historical Park, a thrilling outdoor destination for Civil War Buffs, is just 30 minutes from Martinsburg.
Things to do in Martinsburg, WV
Founded in 1778, Martinsburg's proximity to D.C. made it an important railroad stop in the mid 1800s. As a strategic city during the Civil War, Martinsburg has a number of historic sites from that time period that visitors can experience, including the Bell Boyd House, once home to a young woman who was a Confederate spy, located right next door to the Historical Society. The Adam Stephen House is a well-preserved home dating back to the late 1700s with a beautiful stone facade, and it's even listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
When it's time to grab a bite to eat, the Garage on King was an auto repair shop in the 1930s and now has been converted into a food hall with multiple eateries ranging from Cajun cuisine to Maryland blue crab. And for something a little less casual, Brix 27 serves small plates and craft wines. Martinsburg has some great bars, too, including Amani Co., a brewery serving craft beers and creative pizzas with an emphasis on farm-to-table ingredients and sustainable practices. Or for a taste of nostalgia and to let out your inner child, Tilty McFlipperz is a video arcade and pub all rolled into one.
There are several lovely parks in Martinsburg so you don't have to go far to experience nature. One popular example is the Poor House Farm Park, a county-owned park with volleyball courts, walking trails, playgrounds, and disc golf. The historic property once housed an alms house in the 1800s, and today is also used for private events. About a 15-minute drive outside of the city limits is the Yankauer Preserve, a 104-acre property managed by the Nature Conservancy that's particularly stunning in the spring, with gorgeous blooming flowers.
Planning a trip to Martinsburg, WV
There are plenty of accommodation types in Martinsburg depending on what you're looking for, including chain hotels, budget digs, and historic inns. Built in 1849, the Apple Bed and Breakfast is an example of Greek-revival era architecture, with four intimate rooms for guests. Or, just outside the city in Shepherdstown is the Sundogs Bed and Breakfast, a lovely, eco-friendly and pet-friendly retreat in the countryside set on 46 acres. For a more rustic stay, the Lazy A Campground has tent sites, cabins, and RV hook ups, plus private access to a creek for kayaking and fishing.
Interstate 81 runs directly through Martinsburg and connects to major hubs like Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (less than two hours' drive). Or, for a great combination trip that's a little closer, it's just 45 minutes from Frederick, Maryland, a "hip and Historic" city with award-winning food and cuisine, which is right off of Interstate 71. Flying in is another option, but Martinsburg's Eastern West Virginia Regional, is primarily utilized by private planes and charters. For commercial flights, Allegiant Airlines services Hagerstown Regional, which is about a 30-minute drive, or, for more commercial route options, Washington Dulles Airport is around an hour's drive from Martinsburg. Another public transportation option is to arrive by train. Amtrak stops in Martinsburg on the Floridian route, or the Maryland Area Regional Commuter (MARC) trains run between Martinsburg and Washington, D.C., and takes around two hours.