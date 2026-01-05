Michigan's Charming Village Near Detroit Offers Friendly Vibes, A Walkable Downtown, And Tasty Eats

From the smallest of its provinces to its lively metropolis, Michigan is home to some of the most exciting getaways, including beer-brewing towns and music-filled hamlets. Spend a day exploring Detroit and you will know the variety this working-class industrial city is capable of, from Greek food and culture nested in one of its entertainment districts, to the mesmerizing floating paradise of Belle Isle park, with its museum and abandoned zoo. But you don't have to stick with the big city if you're after a unique urban escape. For example, if you are attracted to Michigan's wilder side, the place to go is the lustrous lakeside of Marquette, a small city filled with hiking, sailing, and enchanting Upper Peninsula outdoors.

Another great alternative to Motor City is its suburban playground. Living up to a name that's sure to conjure a romantic feel, the village of Romeo is just north of Detroit and boasts a walkable downtown with delicious eats to be found on every corner. This friendly municipality is known for its preserved historic center and tree-lined streets and great seasonal happenings. The local community organizes plenty of events year-round, including the Romeo Peach Festival with its thrilling fireworks during summertime, and a one-of-a-kind Halloween celebration packed with Victoriana to brighten up the winter.

Just 40 miles — about an hour — north of Detroit, Romeo is within easy reach both on public transport and by driving. If you are planning to fly, it's served by both an international and regional airport, so take your pick between Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Oakland County Airport, about 35 miles from the village.