Right Outside Of Detroit Is Michigan's Bustling Island With An Abandoned Zoo That Looks Like A Horror Movie
With all the lakes that surround Michigan and rivers that run through it, the state features all kinds of dockside attractions. Take, for example, this Lake Huron beach city brimming with state parks for a charming waterfront getaway. Another is Belle Isle, a bustling island located on the Detroit River, just a stone's throw away from the Motor City. Belle Isle is packed with outdoor activities to enjoy, making it a welcome escape from the crowds and traffic of the big city. However, one of the more infamous landmarks on the little island is the abandoned zoo, its rundown remains giving it a particularly spooky aura.
The closest international airport to Belle Isle is Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, which is just over 30 minutes away by car. However, Windsor International Airport is another nearby option, though it is located in Ontario, Canada, so be sure to have your passport handy. Detroit is fairly cold throughout much of the year, and while summers can get a bit humid, they're rarely too hot, making that the best time to visit.
While you can't stay overnight on Belle Isle, there are plenty of lodging options in Detroit that are very close by, such as the Frederick Stearns House, the Aleo boutique bed and breakfast, Baymont by Wyndham Downtown Detroit, and the Roberts Riverwalk Urban Resort Hotel. There's no shortage of great restaurants in the riverside neighborhoods of Indian Village, Islandview, and Elmwood Park. Sindbads Restaurant and Marina, IVY Kitchen + Cocktails, and Belle Isle Pizza are all stellar places to eat. And while you're in Detroit, check out the city's most vibrant neighborhood, which features Greek cuisine and historic streets and is a hub of entertainment.
Belle Isle is an outdoor enthusiast's paradise
The main way to enter Belle Isle is by car via the MacArthur Bridge, which passes through Gabriel Richard Park. If you drive your own vehicle, remember that you'll have to purchase a Recreation Passport. Non-Michigan residents can buy the passport as well, though it costs more than it does for state residents. If you're visiting from somewhere outside of Michigan, it might be easiest to just take the #12 Conant route bus, which doesn't require riders to have a Recreation Passport with them.
Hikers can hit the trails that wind throughout the island to catch stunning views of the various historical and natural landmarks. You can fish off the North Fishing Pier on Riverbank Road or the South Shoreline Fishing pier on Strand Road. Dip into the water at Belle Isle Beach or ride on the Detroit River in a rented kayak or paddleboat from the island's two boat launches (Swimming and paddlesports are only allowed from Memorial Day to Labor Day). You can also rent a bike to explore Belle Isle using the designated bike lanes. There's a playground located on Kids Row, right off Central Avenue, which is also where you'll find picnic areas, bathrooms, and seasonal food trucks.
The island is home to the Belle Isle Aquarium, the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory, and the Belle Isle Nature Center — all perfect for those wanting to discover more about the island's abundant flora and fauna. History buffs will enjoy exploring the Dossin Great Lakes Museum, as well as the James Scott Memorial Fountain and Livingstone Memorial Lighthouse. And if you want even more waterfront fun, West Michigan's scenic shore is quietly lined with idyllic beach-town brews, vineyards, and distilleries.
Belle Isle's abandoned zoo
Belle Isle is a charming haven filled with much beautiful scenery. However, there's one aspect of the island that's not so picturesque: The abandoned zoo. First opened in 1895, the Belle Isle Zoo was home to a diverse array of animals for over a century, until budget cuts led to its closure in 2002. Since then, the various structures have been left to erode and crumble, drawing trespassers who sneak in and cover them in graffiti. The zoo is in a bleak, dilapidated state, looking like something out of a horror movie rather than a family-friendly attraction. The abandoned zoo is completely off-limits to the island's visitors, though you can still walk around and view it from the outside.
As of this writing, there are no plans to renovate the old zoo, though there was an attempt to do so in 2004. However, in 2024, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that it will be torn down and the land converted into a natural preserve. Tom Bissett, the urban district supervisor of DNR, told Bridge Detroit, "There's so many structures back there, everything from places they sold Popsicles to birdhouses to the big treehouse in the center. Most are in really bad shape. It's something to (consider), what things are savable and can be preserved or recorded. Restoring the buildings is just not in the cards." While it's a tragic end for an attraction that was in Detroit for so long, at least it will make way for even more outdoor activities to do on the island. And while you're in the Great Lakes State, check out this secret staircase that leads to a quiet strip of Lake Michigan sand with windswept dunes and sunset views.