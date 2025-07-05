Right Outside Of Detroit Is Michigan's Bustling Island With An Abandoned Zoo That Looks Like A Horror Movie

With all the lakes that surround Michigan and rivers that run through it, the state features all kinds of dockside attractions. Take, for example, this Lake Huron beach city brimming with state parks for a charming waterfront getaway. Another is Belle Isle, a bustling island located on the Detroit River, just a stone's throw away from the Motor City. Belle Isle is packed with outdoor activities to enjoy, making it a welcome escape from the crowds and traffic of the big city. However, one of the more infamous landmarks on the little island is the abandoned zoo, its rundown remains giving it a particularly spooky aura.

The closest international airport to Belle Isle is Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, which is just over 30 minutes away by car. However, Windsor International Airport is another nearby option, though it is located in Ontario, Canada, so be sure to have your passport handy. Detroit is fairly cold throughout much of the year, and while summers can get a bit humid, they're rarely too hot, making that the best time to visit.

While you can't stay overnight on Belle Isle, there are plenty of lodging options in Detroit that are very close by, such as the Frederick Stearns House, the Aleo boutique bed and breakfast, Baymont by Wyndham Downtown Detroit, and the Roberts Riverwalk Urban Resort Hotel. There's no shortage of great restaurants in the riverside neighborhoods of Indian Village, Islandview, and Elmwood Park. Sindbads Restaurant and Marina, IVY Kitchen + Cocktails, and Belle Isle Pizza are all stellar places to eat. And while you're in Detroit, check out the city's most vibrant neighborhood, which features Greek cuisine and historic streets and is a hub of entertainment.