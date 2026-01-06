Colorado's 'Moose Viewing Capital' Near Wyoming's Border Has Small-Town Charm And Nature Areas
If you're looking for outdoor adventures, there may be no better place to have them than in Colorado. Here, you can take a break, reconnect with nature, and discover the small-town charm that surrounds the state's natural recreation spots. If you're looking to spot some wildlife, a trip to Walden, the Moose Capital of Colorado, is in order.
You'll find Walden nestled in the heart of an area called North Park, the area's go-to spot for moose viewing. The presence of moose in the state has an interesting history starting in the 1950s, when a program to reintroduce the animal with a breeding population was first discussed. It took until 1978 for them to start to bring moose back into the area, beginning with the area of North Park. From there, the moose population boomed, and, in 2012, Colorado had a breeding population of about 2,300 moose. In 1995, Walden was officially given the title of "Moose Viewing Capital of Colorado."
A visit to Walden isn't just about seeing moose roaming around but also about discovering the small-town charm of the community. As of 2023, Walden has a population of about 650 people, and while tourists are drawn to the nature areas surrounding Walden, its Main Street also offers a lot to see and do. Beyond the downtown area, nearby nature areas include the Arapaho National Wildlife Refuge, just south of the town, at 9.3 miles away. You can also head to the nearby State Forest State Park, which is 30 minutes from town, or, for a hidden gem that offers great outdoor adventures, Rocky Mountain National Park is an hour and a half drive from Walden.
Where to see moose in and around Walden
There are a couple of sites you can visit to go moose viewing in Walden and North Park. One of the best places to see them is State Forest State Park. Head to the park's Moose Visitor Center so the rangers can give you a helpful guide on where to go for your first sighting. According to the park's website, you can see moose there all year round, with more than 600 spotted throughout the year.
In the Arapaho National Wildlife Refuge, there's also the chance to spot this wildlife. In fact, you might even see a moose just driving to the refuge, as one Tripadvisor review says, "[D]riving up to Owl Ridge....was able to spot moose easily from that vantage point." According to the Colorado Tourism website, moose are often sighted during the early morning and early evening, so plan your day accordingly.
If you're willing to explore a bit further, head to Rocky Mountain National Park, which is considered one of the best parks to see wild moose roam that isn't Yellowstone. In the park, other visitors have noted seeing moose along Highway 34 in the Kawuneeche Valley and on the east side of the park. If you're up for exploring even more of Colorado, you can travel the underrated Cache la Poudre-North Park Scenic Byway, which runs 101 miles from Fort Collins to Walden. The road trip is only a 3-hour drive, and the route is known for its wildlife-watching opportunities. While traveling on the byway, you'll hit all three prime moose viewing spots in North Park: State Forest State Park, Arapaho National Wildlife Refuge, and Rocky Mountain National Park.
What to expect in Walden
After you've had enough adventure for the day, head to Walden to take a break in a town with a slower pace. Forget the hustle and bustle you're used to and enjoy the personality that shines through on this charming Main Street. Here, you can hit up the North Park Pioneer Museum for a dive into local history. The museum was formerly an 1882 ranch house, which was eventually expanded to a total of 27 rooms on three floors. The exhibits display the history of the region, including historical memorabilia and artifacts.
Beyond moose viewing, the town also goes big when it comes to rodeos. If you're in town in June, don't miss the North Park Never Summer Rodeo. The annual weekend celebration brings in all the cowboys across Colorado with events like a historical parade, rodeo performances, and local vendors. The summer festivities continue on North Park Days, when there are fun events for the whole family, including a story time, a bubble station, an inflatable water slide, and more. For the adults, there's a line dancing event, a cornhole tournament, and lots of local goods and crafts for sale.
When you get hungry, stop by the River Rock Cafe on Main Street. The cafe and restaurant are located inside an inn with river rock and timber features. With 4.1 stars on Yelp, one reviewer gushed over the way that her server was helpful with both the menu and with tips on moose viewing. In addition to the friendly interactions, the cafe's food also gets good reviews, with people praising the quality, prices, and portions.