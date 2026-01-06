Colorado's 'Moose Viewing Capital' Near Wyoming's Border Has Small-Town Charm And Nature Areas

If you're looking for outdoor adventures, there may be no better place to have them than in Colorado. Here, you can take a break, reconnect with nature, and discover the small-town charm that surrounds the state's natural recreation spots. If you're looking to spot some wildlife, a trip to Walden, the Moose Capital of Colorado, is in order.

You'll find Walden nestled in the heart of an area called North Park, the area's go-to spot for moose viewing. The presence of moose in the state has an interesting history starting in the 1950s, when a program to reintroduce the animal with a breeding population was first discussed. It took until 1978 for them to start to bring moose back into the area, beginning with the area of North Park. From there, the moose population boomed, and, in 2012, Colorado had a breeding population of about 2,300 moose. In 1995, Walden was officially given the title of "Moose Viewing Capital of Colorado."

A visit to Walden isn't just about seeing moose roaming around but also about discovering the small-town charm of the community. As of 2023, Walden has a population of about 650 people, and while tourists are drawn to the nature areas surrounding Walden, its Main Street also offers a lot to see and do. Beyond the downtown area, nearby nature areas include the Arapaho National Wildlife Refuge, just south of the town, at 9.3 miles away. You can also head to the nearby State Forest State Park, which is 30 minutes from town, or, for a hidden gem that offers great outdoor adventures, Rocky Mountain National Park is an hour and a half drive from Walden.