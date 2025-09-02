Colorado's Underrated Scenic Byway Glides By Rugged Cliffs, Whitewater Rapids, And Canyons With Bighorn Sheep
The Cache la Poudre-North Park Scenic and Historic Byway is a lesser-known road in Colorado covered in deep history, wintertime snow, and bighorn sheep. The road connects Fort Collins — a peaceful city with outdoor charm just over an hour north of Denver — with Walden in North Park. It crosses through the Poudre Canyon, just as Native Americans once did, while stretching for 101 miles along the scenic Cache la Poudre River. This is the perfect journey for those into rafting and other outdoor activities, all while offering drivers a glimpse of the natural scenery the Centennial State is so well known for.
The byway's name — Cache la Poudre (pronounced as "poo-der") comes from the French phrase "hide the powder," or so legend says. Apparently French fur-traders working in the area back in the 1800s hid supplies in the river's surrounding woodlands before wintertime, giving birth to the phrase that eventually gave the byway its name. According to the Visit North Park website, though, this tale is not exactly verified.
Regardless of the byway's name and how it got it, the journey along the Poudre Canyon and the state's only wild scenic river is sure to be unforgettable. So if you're ready to start, then flying into the Denver International Airport (DEN), one of America's most turbulent airports, is the way to go. You'll find several car rental options at the airport, and then you can just head north on Interstate 25 toward Fort Collins where the Cache la Poudre scenic byway awaits.
Beginning the Cache la Poudre-North Park Scenic Byway at Fort Collins
Once you've gathered enough supplies in Fort Collins to last you for about three or so hours — which is how long it'll take to traverse the byway — then head to U.S. Route 287. However, before heading into the unknown, be sure to stop by the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, where you'll learn all you need to know about the history of Northern Colorado. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There's also the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area, perfect for exploring the river's wilderness, local hiking and biking trails, and visitor center exhibits detailing even more of the area's rich history. You can also engage in paddling, rock climbing, and even fishing before continuing on the byway. Afterward, start heading northwest for about 15 minutes toward Bellvue — where a flower-filled trail leading to a crash site is located.
From Bellvue, Colorado State Highway 14 will begin to lead you across the Poudre River Canyon. More outdoor recreation awaits you here. For instance, you can partake in some rafting along the Poudre River's rapids, enjoy a live concert at the natural Mishawaka amphitheater, or hike along trails like the Hewlett Gulch Trail surrounded by the lush forest scenery. Bighorn sheep are a common sight at the canyon — as are bears and mountain lions — so please proceed with caution.
Continuing on the Cache la Poudre Byway on Highway 14 until its end in Walden
As you continue driving on Colorado State Highway 14, the canyon and pastures will start to give way to the Rawah Wilderness Area. Here you'll be able to rest by the area's forests and 26 lakes as well as explore some canyon trails like the Blue Lake Trailhead. The Rawah Wilderness passes close to Wyoming's Laramie River, and it also offers some stunning views of Rocky Mountain National Park.
As you enjoy the scenery framed by mountains such as the Medicine Bow and Rabbit Ears, you'll now be approaching North Park. You might come across some moose while you explore Cameron Pass or the Colorado State Forest State Park. After your 90-minute drive from Bellvue, you might want to stop at Gould to stretch your legs to grab a quick bite. Then, head straight to Walden or make a quick visit at the Arapaho National Wildlife Refuge. This is a must-stop for birdwatchers, as species such as phalaropes, sage grouses, and golden eagles can be spotted here.
Once you're done with this quick detour, it's just a short 12-minute drive to Walden, where the Cache la Poudre byway comes to an end. However, Walden and the overall area of North Park — known as the "Moose Capital of Colorado" — still has much to offer visitors. For example, the North Park Pioneer Museum is great for those still wishing to learn more about the area's history, or you can enjoy some turkey sandwiches at the River Rock Café and rest for a while before heading back to Fort Collins.