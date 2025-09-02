Colorado's Underrated Scenic Byway Glides By Rugged Cliffs, Whitewater Rapids, And Canyons With Bighorn Sheep

The Cache la Poudre-North Park Scenic and Historic Byway is a lesser-known road in Colorado covered in deep history, wintertime snow, and bighorn sheep. The road connects Fort Collins — a peaceful city with outdoor charm just over an hour north of Denver — with Walden in North Park. It crosses through the Poudre Canyon, just as Native Americans once did, while stretching for 101 miles along the scenic Cache la Poudre River. This is the perfect journey for those into rafting and other outdoor activities, all while offering drivers a glimpse of the natural scenery the Centennial State is so well known for.

The byway's name — Cache la Poudre (pronounced as "poo-der") comes from the French phrase "hide the powder," or so legend says. Apparently French fur-traders working in the area back in the 1800s hid supplies in the river's surrounding woodlands before wintertime, giving birth to the phrase that eventually gave the byway its name. According to the Visit North Park website, though, this tale is not exactly verified.

Regardless of the byway's name and how it got it, the journey along the Poudre Canyon and the state's only wild scenic river is sure to be unforgettable. So if you're ready to start, then flying into the Denver International Airport (DEN), one of America's most turbulent airports, is the way to go. You'll find several car rental options at the airport, and then you can just head north on Interstate 25 toward Fort Collins where the Cache la Poudre scenic byway awaits.